Tech Outlook with Tracy Hartzler

Feb. 26—The first episode of Tech Outlook, a podcast hosted by the Journal's business desk, will drop today. The podcast will feature a variety of business and community leaders who will talk about technologies that are being deployed locally to create jobs and provide solutions to issues facing the state and city.

The first guest was Tracy Hartzler, the president of Central New Mexico Community College. The college has its fingers on the pulse of technology on several fronts, from the technology used in its traditional curriculum, to the boot camps, certificate programs and venture capital efforts it takes on to grow the local economy.

Here's some of the questions and answers that will be included on today's episode. The interview has been lightly edited.

A link to the podcast is available on the Journal's website.

The name of our show is Tech Outlook and the word tech is such a big category. What does tech mean to CNM and what is the college doing to prepare its students for the future?

"CNM was founded in 1964 and we were founded as Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute, so technology has been at the center of what we believe and what we've committed to as our mission: To be able to help individuals use all of the technology of the day to help them do their jobs and to serve their community and their employers. What does it mean today? We've certainly branched out as the largest undergraduate institution in the state. More than half our students are in our technical trades. ... But we also do a great deal of work with CNM Ingenuity and our coding boot camps and our other types of short, intensive programming around technology, whether it's in cybersecurity, coding, other types of programming, digital media and design. Technology isn't just part of our programming, it's been the core of who we are for 60 years."

We at the Journal have covered several major business announcements related to advanced manufacturing, such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, investing in the area. What is CNM doing to meet the demand those companies have for workers?

"We've had the great advantage of working with Intel and other large employers here over a number of decades. So we (are) ... able to form a quick response team in our CNM Workforce and Community Success division. We (worked) internally to help Maxeon identify the skills and competencies they needed for their workforce when they come here. (We find out) what those employees need to know and the tasks they need to perform. So we work with (companies) ... to help develop responsive short-term certificates that also lead to degrees in other specialties. ... That's a service we provide to all our employers, not only the Maxeons and not only the Intels, but a number of our smaller businesses and startups."

I recently attended Ski Lift Pitch that was hosted by CNM Ingenuity, and it seemed like every one of those companies that pitched investors had some tech element to it. What does CNM and CNM Ingenuity do to support local startups?

"CNM Ingenuity is in its 10th year and it has evolved to be the economic engine for CNM. It's able to be responsive to provide quick-in-time training or workforce development programming, where the college might take a little longer. We know that entrepreneurs that are starting out are going to need a workforce, so we want to make sure we're able to design programs and provide technicians that those small businesses will need. ... The whole goal is to really grow that New Mexico talent and grow those businesses that stay here."

CNM has a venture fund. What is the history and goals of that fund, and is it something that is typically found at a community college?

"It's not something that is typically found at a community college. What is amazing about CNM and our leadership over the last decades is to see a need and fill it. We recognize that we need to provide the workforce our employers need, and we need to grow the number of employers and businesses that we have here in New Mexico. One way to do that is to raise funds and to provide entrepreneurial support, whether it's in logistics or finance or planning. So what we've done with Ingenuity is to create a venture fund. We're actually in our second venture fund now. We host a number of pitches, Balloon Pitch, Ski Lift Pitch. We have a number of ways to bring entrepreneurs in connection with funders. It's typical of how we are solutions-oriented and agile, and, frankly, we are a little bit courageous to take a step and try something and experiment."

How would a company interface with CNM to make sure you're providing the curriculum they are interested in?

"We have great relationships with our Chambers of Commerce and the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. We work closely with them so we have a good sense of what employers coming into the region are looking for, in addition to working with current businesses. ... We have set up a division called the Division of Workforce and Community Success, trying to create a one-stop shop for all employers if they want to participate in a range of activities. It could be about developing programming or connecting with learners. We've been expanding our work to distribute funds so employers can hire our learners while they are still in class. ... We are spending $4 million a year for the next three years in support of employer-subsidized wages and learning opportunities. There's a range of services we can provide."

Can you tell me a little bit about competency-based education, how that's different than a more traditional academic education, and how CNM is incorporating that?

"Many of us who have gone to school, have spent ... semesters where we learn material and we test whether we know that material through labs or tests, and that's generally how we show our competencies. Competency-based education is a different way of delivering ... shorter sessions for learning that allow the learner to ... show not just a basic understanding, but mastery of that skill or competency, that they can then take out to the workplace. It's really a way of providing relevant, timely instruction. It's a way of validating a learner's experience. It's different than saying, 'Here's my transcript.' It's being able to show what the learner has gained. So it's a little bit different. And it really does (support) adult learners and others who are looking to retrain quickly, and they're looking for specific skills that an employer needs.

As president and CEO of CNM, what excites you about what is coming to Albuquerque in the future in terms of tech?

Higher education, in general, is just experiencing a tremendous transition. What's exciting about tech and where CNM fits in is that we are continuing our 60-year history of working and being able to advance and take advantage of technology advancements. We are able to lead and provide the training and the education that's needed to help (students) leverage technology that's coming to us, and then trying to meet employer needs. It's been great to grow with Intel. And it'll be amazing to grow with Maxeon as it starts to grow here. So what does that mean? It means that we're looking at quantum computing, being able to take hardware and algorithms to our partnerships with Sandia (National Laboratories). It's incredibly exciting to be able to use artificial intelligence in all of our fields. We know that technology's changing everything that we do at all levels at the institution. So for us, that's pretty exciting. Every skill is being affected by technology. And so there's a tremendous need, for CNM particularly, to be able to figure out how to best help our students and our learners meet the demands that are in the workplace.