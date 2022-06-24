U.S. markets closed

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Intention to Complete a Reverse Stock Split

  • ITP

BAODING, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, announced today that, it had received a deficiency letter ("Letter") from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide ("Company Guide").

The Letter stated that because the Company's common stock had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company's continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the staff determined to be until December 23, 2022. The Company intends to complete a reverse stock split in order to regain compliance with the listing standards set forth in the Company Guide.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.

Forward-looking Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company
Email: ir@itpackaging.cn 
Tel: +86 312 8698215

Investor Relations
Ascent Investor Relations LLC 
Ms. Tina Xiao
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com
Tel: +1-917-609-0333

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-tech-packaging-inc-announces-notification-of-nyse-american-continued-listing-deficiency-and-intention-to-complete-a-reverse-stock-split-301574665.html

SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

