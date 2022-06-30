U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Tech: Paid Snapchat subscription

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Hang tight, readers, it's almost Friday. Starting this week, Snapchat superfans can get access to exclusive and early release features with a $3.99-a-month subscription to Snapchat+.

Before we dive in, you can listen to me gab about Snapchat+ on The Refresh from Insider. Enjoy!

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Snapchat logo
Snapchat logo

The Snapchat logo seen on an iPhone in March 2022.Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

1. Snapchat just launched a paid subscription plan. For $3.99 a month, subscribers to Snapchat+ will have access to a few new features, including changing the app's icon and seeing who viewed their stories more than once.

  • Some features (like pinning a friend's conversation to the top of your chat history as a "BFF") will remain exclusive to subscribers, but features that rely on interactions with others will eventually be released to all users.

  • Snapchat+ will launch this week in several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, before being rolled out elsewhere.

  • The launch of Snapchat's subscription service comes just a month after Snap's CEO told staff the company planned to slow hiring and warned investors of lower revenue growth.

What to know about Snapchat+.

In other news:

A collage of Elon Musk and a picture of a Tesla car and the logo.
A collage of Elon Musk and a picture of a Tesla car and the logo.

Musk announced in June Tesla's headcount would increase.Patrick Pleul/Getty Images

2. Tesla is now tracking office attendance. The company is monitoring how often workers use their badge to sign in, and a screenshot posted by a Tesla employee shows the carmaker emailing workers who haven't "badged in" enough. More on Tesla's attendance policy.

3. DTC darling Allbirds is at an inflection point. After a $4 billion initial public offering valuation, the direct-to-consumer sneaker company has continued to lose money, and shares are down 85%. Analysts share what Allbirds will have to do to stand a chance against Nike or Adidas.

4. The layoffs just keep coming. Yesterday, Substack laid off about 14% of the company, StockX let go of 8% of its workforce, and Pokémon GO developer Niantic cut between 85 and 90 jobs, or about 8% of its staff.

5. An internal email shows Amazon tested a new employee sentiment survey. Facing attrition and executive turnover, the company tried out a new HR program aimed at gauging employee sentiment throughout the week. Here's how it worked.

6. Alphabet discloses salary data in visa applications, revealing how much employees are making. Alphabet isn't just about Google — it has a slew of exciting projects, from driverless cars to delivery drones. Check out the highest base salary offer here.

7. Instagram is increasingly moderating accounts that use the word "abortion." Resource groups and users advocating for access to — and information about — the medical procedure say Instagram has been hiding, blocking, and even taking down accounts since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. What we know so far.

8. People are using deepfakes to apply for remote tech jobs. In a public announcement, the FBI said it's seen an uptick in complaints about candidates superimposing videos onto themselves to pose as someone else during an interview. What's behind the increase in deepfakes.

Odds and ends:

The Hyundai Ioniq 6.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6.Hyundai

9. Hyundai just revealed a futuristic electric sedan. While we don't know much about the car yet, we do know it'll have a curvy, streamlined look — and that it utilizes cameras instead of mirrors. Take a look at the Ioniq 6.

10. An Uber driver says she more than doubled her monthly tips after getting a Tesla. In an interview with Bloomberg, Heidi Barnes said customers were "a lot more generous" after she swapped her Toyota Camry for a Tesla Model 3 — and that she's earned $2,600 in tips 25 days.

What we're watching today:

  • The House Financial Services task force is hosting a hearing on "combating 'tech bro' culture" at 12 p.m. ET.

  • Micron and others are reporting earnings. Keep up with earnings here.

  • Xbox's TV app will become available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs in 27 countries.

  • Spirit Airlines stockholders are set to vote on the proposed merger with Frontier Airlines.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

