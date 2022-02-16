U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

Tech Pioneer Ken Coleman Joins Gigaforce Advisory Board

Gigaforce
·2 min read
Gigaforce
Gigaforce

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigaforce, an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform, is pleased to announce that Ken Coleman has joined the company as a board advisor.

“I have known Ken for more than 15 years now, and he knows insurance and technology,” said Sanjeev Chaudhry, CEO of Gigaforce. “I have known Ken for more than 15 years now. He has been a personal advisor to me for the last five years. Under his guidance, in my past life, I had made great strides signing accounts, including Munich Re, Encova, Cincinnati Financial, AMFAM, and La Mobilere. I look forward to continuing our successful journey together.”

Widely recognized as a Silicon Valley icon, Coleman has held leadership positions with Hewlett-Packard (HP), Silicon Graphics Inc. (SGI), ITM Software, and Activision, is an advocate for diversity in insurance, and a prominent advisor to insurance companies and InsurTech startups alike, including Gigaforce. Coleman has served as chairman or on the board of Accelrys, MIPS Technologies, and Saama Technologies, and he is currently chairman for core system provider EIS Group. His experience launching successful startups, mentoring business leaders, and putting together strategic partnerships will help fast-track the future growth of Gigaforce.

“The application of blockchain to the claims process, and subrogation, in particular was inevitable,” said Coleman. “The connectivity and security problems inherent to claims and subrogation are easily solved by blockchain, and I’m excited about the potential and about advising Sanjeev as he grows Gigaforce. I look forward to working with him in the future.”

Using blockchain, Gigaforce seamlessly integrates all data, documents, and processes relevant to the subrogation process into a single platform for increased access, improved efficiency, and reduced cycle time. Already in use with insurance organizations, such as those mentioned previously, Gigaforce also works with law firms and third-party adjusters (TPAs).

About Gigaforce
Gigaforce Inc. is an InsurTech provider of a SaaS-based, blockchain-optimized, claims platform which combines artificial intelligence (AI)-driven predictive models, specialized expertise, and customized services to expedite subrogation, recovery, and salvage processing for insurance ecosystems, including insurers, law firms, and third-party adjusters (TPAs). For more information, please visit www.Gigaforce.io.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597


