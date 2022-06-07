Tech: Get ready to unsend iMessages

Hey everyone. Jordan Parker Erb here, sharing some of the big updates coming to your iPhone's lock screen and messages.

1. Apple unveiled new products and software. During its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the company revealed new features that will accompany iOS 16, as well as a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, each with a powerful M2 processor. Here's what else is coming:

Apple users will soon be able to edit and unsend iMessages — options that will be available for 30 days after sending, Apple said. They'll also be able to mark conversations as unread to come back to later.

Taking a swipe at Buy Now, Pay Later companies like Affirm and Klarna, Apple revealed plans for its own delayed-payment option: Apple Pay Later.

The event also confirmed rumors that iOS 16 — which we can expect to see in the fall — will bring a few changes to the iPhone's lock screen (like widgets, more customization, and notifications that come from the bottom of the screen, instead of the top).

A graph visualizes which tech companies are still hiring software engineers.

2. We charted the tech companies still hiring software talent, even as others slow their intake. Insider took a look at data to see how many job postings companies from Adobe to Zoom had with a weekly, monthly, and yearly comparison — see our full chart here.

3. Inside ID.me's pandemic growth spurt. As the identity verification company grew, so did errors, technical hurdles, and strain on its relatively new staff of customer service representatives, nine former employees told Insider. Employees describe feeling "thrown to the wolves."

4. At Twitter, internal talks have turned to a possible legal battle with Elon Musk. Employees started work yesterday with a publicly filed letter from Musk claiming Twitter is "thwarting his rights," and many see no path forward other than a lawsuit. What employees told us.

5. Elizabeth Holmes won't testify in her former business partner's fraud trial. According to a Law 360 reporter, the Theranos founder won't be called as a witness in the trial of her partner and ex-boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. Here's the latest.

6. An internal Microsoft memo shows a significant hiring slowdown. Hiring targets across the company are on the chopping block — including Charlie Bell's much-hyped new cybersecurity org, which saw its open headcount cut to 200. What we know about the cuts so far.

7. Realtors are tailoring house listings to SpaceX workers, and locals are getting frustrated. In interviews with Insider, Brownsville residents said that realtors luring SpaceX staff to the area are pricing some locals out of the housing market. Why locals are upset.

8. Millennials are turning to chic online clubs to get sober. The virtual sobriety-support communities offer millennials and GenXers a "freedom from wine o clock" without labeling themselves alcoholics — but unlike AA, most aren't free. Inside the hottest new act of self-care.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Star Trek Strange New Worlds leadsParamount+

9. These were the nine biggest streaming TV shows last month. The shows, which include "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things," and two "Star Trek" series, are what everyone wanted to watch in May. See which series topped the charts last month.

10. This blogger has made nearly $13,000 in three months on Pinterest. After discovering the Pinterest Creator Hub and the "Earn" program, where popular users can get paid, Jennifer Leach has made thousands posting about remote work opportunities and side hustles. She shares how to make money on the platform.

Tim Cook and Bill Gates will speak at the TIME 100 Summit.

Forbes is launching its Fintech 50 list.

Dcentral kicks off today in Austin.

Fintech event Money20/20 starts today in Amsterdam.

