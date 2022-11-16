U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.76
    -22.97 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,616.44
    +23.52 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,191.27
    -167.14 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.26
    -28.95 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.28
    -1.64 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0395
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7420
    -0.0570 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3460
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,510.67
    -529.55 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.98
    -10.89 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.44
    -8.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Info-Tech Research Group Expands Operations to the UK as the Firm Continues to Gain Global Momentum

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced its expansion into the European market, opening its latest business unit in the United Kingdom.

Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

As the firm continues to grow to meet market demands, this expansion will support technology leaders in the region with specialized diagnostics, research, and experienced analysts with regional and global insights across multiple industries.

"As Info-Tech continues to expand, we are dedicated to evolving our global product offering to meet market demands," says David Godfrey, the firm's CEO. "This expansion will support technology leaders in the region and foster stronger relationships with our clients."

To support this expansion, Info-Tech, which has offices in Canada, the United States, and Australia, will look to double its current staff in the UK by January 2023.

"As a global provider of IT research and advisory services valued by members all over the world, an expanded presence will enable us to provide localized advisory support in both the UK and Ireland," says Nigel Bowles, vice president of UK sales. "As we build our footprint, we are fostering a team with commercial and delivery functions to provide local account management and CIO support to the region across all verticals."

Info-Tech Research Group provides practical research and advisory to support technology leaders and their teams in executing their key initiatives. With over 25 years of deep industry experience and a localized perspective, the firm plans to expand further and invest in the region to help organizations find success in the digital economy.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Info-Tech Research Group has expanded into the UK. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Info-Tech Research Group has expanded into the UK. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/info-tech-research-group-expands-operations-to-the-uk-as-the-firm-continues-to-gain-global-momentum-301680182.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Recommended Stories

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ZIM (ZIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.11% and 7.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • If I Were You, I'd Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Skyrocketing stocks are probably not on the minds of many investors at this juncture. Many onetime highfliers have lost most of their value, and some of these stocks may still need to find a bottom. But that massive decline could form a base from which the growth stocks of tomorrow can skyrocket.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Could Be Bad News for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands

    Marijuana legalization in the U.S. has been a hot topic of late as there's growing excitement about the possibility that significant reform will take place in the industry. A couple of companies that are eager to enter the U.S. pot market include Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Having access to the world's largest pot market would be a huge opportunity for these businesses.

  • FTX Latest: Contagion Spreads to Genesis, Winklevosses’ Gemini

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto brokerage Genesis is suspending redemptions at its lending business after facing what it described as “abnormal withdrawal requests” in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX. Genesis’ lenders include Gemini Trust Co., the cryptocurrency platform run by the Winklevoss brothers. Gemini said it has paused withdrawals on its lending program. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to M

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    McDonald's Corporation ( NYSE:MCD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Subdued Growth No Barrier To AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Price

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Keep an Eye on Signature Bank (SBNY) With Minimal FTX Exposure

    Signature Bank (SBNY) shares rally with the company announcing that it has only a deposit relationship with FTX. FTX accounts for less than 0.1% of its overall deposits as of Nov 14, 2022.

  • Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Advance Auto Parts (AAP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -14.46% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • What's Going On With Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock strongly correlates to interest rates. More specifically, its prospects are inversely related to changing interest rates. Upstart's management detailed why revenue is slowing amid rising interest rates in its third-quarter earnings call.

  • Chadwick Deaton Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) And They Just Picked Up 82% More Shares

    Potential Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board...

  • Insiders in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) are down 59% on their US$1.1m purchase despite recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$1.1m worth of Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as...

  • Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Annaly Capital primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) that are guaranteed by the federal government.

  • Grab lifts revenue forecast, delivery business breaks even

    Grab Holdings Ltd bumped up its 2022 revenue forecast on Wednesday as demand booms for the Southeast Asian super-app's rideshare and delivery services, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 7%. The results capped a strong July-September period in which Grab's adjusted operating loss also narrowed and its food and grocery delivery business broke even three quarters ahead of the company's expectations. Decade-old Grab, a household name in eight Southeast Asian countries, has been trying to stem losses by focusing on higher-paying customers and lowering spending on incentives.

  • Stocks open lower, Target stock plunges after earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has emerged as one of the few winners in big tech this year. A company running on IBM mainframes, like 45 of the top 50 banks, are going to continue to run on IBM mainframes for the foreseeable future. IBM's cloud services are also pervasive in the largest of organizations.

  • On Holding (ONON) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

    On Holding (ONON) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -41.67% and 6.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year. “We expect a significant decline in inflation next year, with the core PCE measure falling from 5.1% currently to 2.9% by December