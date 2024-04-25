Tech Reverses US Stock Losses as Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stellar earnings reports from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc triggered an after-hours tech rally that sent US futures higher. A selloff in Treasuries drove benchmark yields to new highs for the year.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 rallied 0.8% in early Asian trading Friday, while those for the Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1%. The moves unwound Thursday’s losses of around 0.5% for each benchmark and came after Microsoft and Alphabet both beat Wall Street profit estimates. Snap Inc. also rallied in late trading on a bullish revenue projection.

Asian futures were mixed with Japanese contracts rising, while those for Australia and Hong Kong inched lower — although trading occurred prior to the two tech giants’ results, meaning sentiment may swing by the time Asian markets open.

In the bond market, Treasuries suffered further losses, as the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts remains a way off. Swap traders have now pushed back the timing of the first rate reduction to December.

A closely watched measure of underlying US inflation advanced at a faster-than-expected 3.7% clip. The print combined with a US gross domestic product data that trailed all forecasts to rekindle the specter of stagflation.

“This report was the worst of both worlds: economic growth is slowing and inflationary pressures are persisting,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “The Fed wants to see inflation start coming down in a persistent manner, but the market wants to see economic growth and corporate profits increasing.”

The yen was little changed early Friday ahead of the Bank of Japan’s latest interest-rate decision. Elsewhere in the region, data due Friday includes Tokyo inflation data, Australian producer prices, and Singapore industrial output.

Tech Optimism

A $250 billion exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 (ticker: QQQ) climbed 1.2% after the close of regular trading on Thursday. In a sigh of relief to investors worried about lofty valuations of the sector that has powered the bull market, Alphabet crushed sales estimates and announced a dividend. Fellow megacap Microsoft also beat forecasts, lifted by corporate demand for the software maker’s cloud and artificial-intelligence offerings.

Investors have shown they are excited about the prospects of AI — but want tech companies to continue to focus on revenue and profit in the meantime.

Like other big techs, Alphabet has been plowing money into developing AI, a strategy that has helped drive demand for its cloud services. Google is a distant third in the cloud-computing market, trailing Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft, but the company’s prowess in AI could help it close the gap.

Key events this week:

  • Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

  • US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% as of 7:41 a.m. Tokyo time

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0729

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.60 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2552 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $64,659.68

  • Ether fell 0.3% to $3,163.81

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.70%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.890%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $83.76 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

