Tech sector powers stock market higher with the Nasdaq jumping 2%

The tech sector surged on Monday as the Consumer Electronics Show got underway in Las Vegas.

The Nasdaq 100 surged 2% and the tech gains helped pull the Dow Jones out of negative territory.

Boeing stock fell 8% after an Alaska Airlines flight experienced an emergency landing due to a blown-off door on Friday.

US stocks surged on Monday after a sluggish start to the trading day as the technology sector helped power the broader market higher.

The Nasdaq 100 surged 2% as the Consumer Electronics Show got underway in Las Vegas. A flurry of tech announcements from companies like Nvidia and AMD helped power semiconductor stocks higher.

The rally in tech helped pull the Dow Jones Industrial Average out of negative territory. Boeing stock fell 8%, dragging down the Dow in morning trades, as traders digested news of an Alaska Airlines flight that experienced an emergency landing due to a blown-off door on Friday.

Biotech stocks were buoyant on Monday as the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference got underway. Major biopharma and medical device companies kicked off the conference with a slew of acquisitions, including by Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Boston Scientific.

Oil prices plunged on Monday by about 4% after Saudi Arabia cut the price on its flagship Arab Light Crude oil.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,683.01, up 0.58% (+216.90 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,843.77, up 2.2%

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 3.75% to $71.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined by 2.97% to $76.42 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.80% to $2,033.30 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped two basis points to 4.02%.

Bitcoin soared 6.76% to $46,922.

