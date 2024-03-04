Tech Sends Asian Stocks Higher Ahead of China Meet: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A rally in technology shares drove Asian stocks broadly higher, ahead of events this week that include Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and China’s National People’s Congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tech equities outperformed the regional stock gauge, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. leading the gains. The blue-chip gauge Nikkei-225 Stock Average in Japan also surpassed 40,000 for the first time while South Korea’s Kospi index rose as much as 1.5%. Their advances followed the strong rallies in US peers on Friday.

“The Nikkei 225’s 40,000 is certainly a key psychological level, which could offer some resistance for the index and bring volatility,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. “But when structural factors remain in favor, and yen weakness continues, it is likely to be more a bullish signal rather than fueling any concerns of Japanese stocks being overbought.”

Chinese stocks fluctuated ahead of the 14th National People’s Congress, an annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing, that will begin Tuesday as markets await more stimulus measures to aid a soft economy. Most healthcare stocks jumped in anticipation of policy support from the NPC.

“We still think this year earnings growth will be decent. We’re looking for about 8%-10% earnings growth,” Kinger Lau, a strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said on China stocks on Bloomberg Television. Combined with current low valuations and potential policy support coming from the NPC, “we think we have a pretty good setup for the market to do better in the next 10-12 months.”

Story continues

Oil steadied near the highest level this year after OPEC+ extended its production cuts to stave off a global crude surplus. US crude traded around $80 a barrel in Asia, holding the level it hit for the first time in almost four months on Friday.

Treasuries fell slightly ahead of a slew of US data releases, while Japanese bonds were little changed as traders digested a report that the government is discussing officially stating an end to deflation. The dollar traded in tight ranges against its Group-of-10 peers.

In credit, Adani Group began marketing it first dollar bond since a report by short seller Hindenburg Research in an attempt to rebuild investor confidence.

Powell’s Testimony

The rally in US markets will likely hinge on jobs data and Powell’s testimony this week as bets for the start of the Fed’s easing cycle were refined amid recent data indicating a resilient US economy. Swaps traders now see the first cut in July, compared with the May estimate they were pricing at the beginning of last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We don’t expect the chair to stray very far from the Fed’s recent messaging — officials are in a “wait-and-see” mode as there’s still a lot of ambiguity in the data,” John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets wrote in a note. Government bond yields “have pushed toward their highs of recent ranges, and we think further large corrections toward higher yields is a lot less likely from here.”

The stock rally is showing little signs of slowing as US corporate earnings grew nearly 8% in the fourth quarter, helping offset macroeconomic uncertainty. Meantime, the frenzy around artificial-intelligence has blindsided Wall Street forecasters, spurring a race among strategists to keep up with a stock market rally that’s already blowing past their expectations when 2024 began.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin briefly breached the $64,000 level as it gained for the second day. Traders are betting the cryptocurrency will soon surpass the record price of almost $69,000, which was reached during the Covid pandemic.

Elsewhere this week, traders will be keeping an eye on Tokyo inflation, Australian growth data and a policy decision from the European Central Bank. The so-called Super Tuesday Republican and Democratic party primary votes, US jobs data and earnings from US consumer discretionary stocks are also due.

Key events this week:

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Monday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Japan’s Tokyo CPI, Tuesday

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

China kicks off its 14th National People’s Congress, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, ISM services, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

More than a dozen US states hold Republican and Democratic primaries, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils annual budget, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House committee, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Mary Daly speak, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa speaks, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate committee, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:30 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0844

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2090 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6521

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $63,647.71

Ether was little changed at $3,480.42

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.20%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,080.64 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Aya Wagatsuma and Winnie Hsu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.