Tech Startup Anduril Buys Adranos To Deliver Rocket Motors For Missiles

One of the first California-based tech startups, Anduril Industries, is buying a rocket-engine business Adranos for unspecified terms to supply rocket motors used in missiles.

Anduril, the first tech startup company to bag attractive large-scale weapons contracts from Pentagon, already has drones deployed in Ukraine, the WSJ reports.

The acquisition will boost the company's presence in the military market as Pentagon contractors focus on enhancing production to cater to demand following Russia's last year invasion.

There has been an increased backlog of rocket motor production, which has hindered the delivery of weapons like Stingler missiles.

Also, the consolidation in the industry has left only two large providers - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC)

Anduril executives said the war in Ukraine "only highlights the need for greater competition among solid rocket motor makers."

With the U.S. preparing for a potential conflict with China, defense and industry officials raised concerns about insufficient U.S. manufacturing bases to produce weapons for the military.

Adranos is an Indiana-based company creating a new solid rocket motor for missiles and space launches using a different fuel from conventional engines offering a higher range.

As per Anduril, Adranos expanded the factory in Mississippi to significantly boost annual rocket engine output for missiles such as the Javelin used in Ukraine.

Anduril has been on an acquisition spree, which aided it in foraying into new areas such as uncrewed underwater vehicles and added a portfolio concentrated on drones and surveillance equipment, backed by its proprietary software.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

