U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    +40.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    +294.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.25
    +159.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.70
    +25.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +0.91 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.31 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.0120 (-0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    17.52
    -2.33 (-11.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    +0.2530 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,488.36
    +2,443.42 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.07
    +43.67 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.09
    +58.27 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Tech Startup, Bank of Kicks, Plans to Launch First Crypto Bank Backed by Sneakers

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles startup, Bank of Kicks (bankofkicks.com), plans to launch the first crypto bank backed by sneakers. It's been the company's vision to fund a bank reserve for crypto deposits with real physical assets; as well as, "on-chain" digital assets since inception. The startup will fund their "off-chain" reserve with rare, collectible physical sneakers, taking advantage of the emerging asset class. No stone will be left unturned for the sneaker reserve, which will serve as partial asset backing for crypto deposits and depositors. The collection will be housed in a high-security vault. "It's a thing actually. There are a number of private vaults that are managed by 3rd parties. A lot of them in Switzerland and even the UK," says COO Brandon Nall.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, in 2020 the global sneaker market was valued at $79 Billion dollars and is expected to grow to $120 Billion by 2026. And that's just the primary market. The secondary sneaker market is booming, with $2 Billion in sales annually and year over year growth of 20%, reveals the research of Cowen & Co. The secondary markets are where exclusive, limited-edition sneakers are sold via resale. "Sneakers have come of age. Or, I should say, the markets are coming of age. The investment sectors are really seeing the value and the growth potential in the sneaker space. Our goal ultimately is to bring sneakers, as an asset class, closer to traditional capital markets with blockchain infrastructure", says founder Laneia Moore. The startup will launch a defi ecosystem, in parallel, to their banking products that will enable sneaker derivatives, a decentralized prediction market for kicks and more.

Bank of Kicks will have a native token bofk coin that supports their crypto economics system and will also support POS and ecommerce payments. They will first launch on Ethereum's mainnet with an ERC-20 Token of the same name. Currently, Bank of Kicks is working on what they've called a "launch airdrop", where they will do an exclusive airdrop of the bofk coin alongside a popular shoe drop or shoe release. The coming shoe release calendar looks promising with some big cultural classics hitting the web and stores near the holidays like, the Off-Whites and Air Jordan 6's. "We are looking to partner with retailers and starting those conversations now. We are eyeing the American and South Korean markets. One reason is because of their passion for sneakers and of course, crypto", says Moore. Anyone can sign up for notifications and get on the list for their exclusive launch airdrop at https://bofkcoin.com/winmystery6381d4. The Bank of Kicks tokenomics and protocol will be detailed in their forthcoming white paper.

Bank of Kicks has tagged themselves, "a crypto bank and defi platform for the culture", owning their desire to be a niche platform for the culture of sneakerheads, sneaker aficionados, sneaker resellers, crypto fanatics, and trendsetters.

About Bank of Kicks

We are a crypto bank and defi platform for the culture; a culture of sneakerheads, sneaker resellers, crypto fanatics, tastemakers, and trendsetters.

Contact:
Laneia Moore
424-610-3020 X702
320705@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-startup-bank-of-kicks-plans-to-launch-first-crypto-bank-backed-by-sneakers-301400057.html

SOURCE Bank of Kicks

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Plug Power: Latest Announcements Offer More Reasons to Stay Bullish

    Stocks go up, stocks go down, that is a simple fact of the market’s behavior. The next bit is the nice part, however: stocks go up again, too. Just ask Plug Power (PLUG) investors, who over the past couple of years have seen the pendulum swing violently in both directions. After giving back to market this year a big chunk of the previous 12 months’ incredible share haul, the stock has been on fire again recently, up by 36% over the past week alone. The company’s annual symposium takes place toda

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • BofA Tops Estimates as Surge in M&A Boosts Advisory Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. beat analysts’ earnings estimates as fees climbed at the company’s dealmaking unit, boosted by a record-breaking period for mergers and acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresInvestment-banking advisory fees rose 65% to a record $654 million in the third quarter as a combination

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • Citigroup Stock Rises. Earnings Get Lift From Release of Loan Loss Reserves and Equities Trading.

    Citigroup was rising in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported third-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ expectations. Citigroup (ticker: C) reported an adjusted profit of $2.15 a share on revenues of $17.2 billion, beating forecasts for $1.71 a share on revenues of $16.9 billion. Boosting profits was a $1.6 billion release of loan loss provisions.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Bank Stocks: Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings Top

    Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo earnings were better than expected early Thursday.