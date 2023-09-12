Tech stocks fall as Oracle sinks, with Apple and inflation in focus: Stock market news today
Wall Street stocks traded mixed in midday trading on Tuesday, as investors waited for Apple's highly anticipated fall event to kick off and counted down to Wednesday's key inflation data report.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) retreated 0.6% amid a tumble in Oracle (ORCL) shares after the software maker posted slowing cloud sales growth, and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.3%. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) pared earlier losses to trade about 0.2% higher.
Tech stocks take center stage on Tuesday, with Apple (AAPL) expected to launch the iPhone 15 at its highly anticipated fall event, and as anticipation builds for the blockbuster Arm IPO. The chip designer will close its order book early, by Tuesday afternoon; the listing is up to 10 times oversubscribed, reports said.
Meanwhile, rising oil prices gave heft to worries about inflation's resistance to the Fed's efforts to cool pressures. WTI crude (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) futures climbed to trade near nine-month highs early Tuesday, after OPEC data showed global oil markets face a supply shortfall of more than 3 million barrels a day next quarter.
Investors are gearing up for Wednesday's crucial US consumer inflation print, as they watch for signs of a slowdown in spending. Thursday will bring more insight into households' resilience when the August retail sales report is released.
This week's clutch of economic data will be weighed for its potential to influence the Federal Reserve at its upcoming September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes remain on the table, and if so, whether they've been priced into the stock market.
Oil prices hit new highs
Oil prices hit new year-to-date highs on Tuesday amid a supply crunch resulting from output reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
As Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré:
West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) hovered just below $89 per barrel in midday trading. Brent crude futures (BZ=F) sat above $91 per barrel. The prices represent oil's loftiest levels since November 2022.
The rally comes as OPEC data shows the industry faces a supply shortfall of 3 million barrels per day next quarter.
Saudi Arabia and Russia recently announced an extension of unilateral output cuts through year-end, raising worries of tight global inventories. That's on top of OPEC+ reductions announced last year.
"The math is simple—declining supply and rising demand equal higher prices," Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial recently wrote in a note to investors.
Apple gears up for annual iPhone event
Apple (AAPL) is set to host its annual iPhone event later this afternoon where the tech giant is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 15 lineup, in addition to new versions of its Apple Watch and possibly AirPods.
The event comes amid a turbulent time for the company after reports of an iPhone ban in China wiped $200 billion from its market cap in 48 hours last week. But it's not all doom and gloom.
As Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Garfinkle reports:
Apple has a "golden installed base of 2 billion consumers," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. "That's the key — Apple is the hearts and lungs of Cupertino, and it's the best consumer brand in the world."
"There’s so much to like about it," Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick added. "It's not a question of whether Apple is great. It's whether we're thinking about it the right way."
That said, it's not clear where Apple finds its next phase of mega-growth.
"Is there another category killer coming down the pike for Apple?" Sosnick said. "I don’t know, but Apple is a mature, dominant player in the smartphone industry, and they have more cash than they know what to do with, which is a tell. A fast-growing company has to use that cash."
"I’m not saying that they can’t pull a rabbit out of a hat," he continued. "It’s just not clear what growth rate a company that huge can sustain."
Oracle, Aurora Cannabis, and Amazon: Stocks trending in early trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in early trading on Tuesday:
Oracle (ORCL): Oracle shares fell more than 10% in early trading on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly earnings that showed a slowdown in cloud sales.
Aurora Cannabis (ACB): Shares rose as much as 24% in early trading after the stock rocketed to close above 70% on Monday following news the company had repurchased 12.3 million Canadian dollars, or $9 million, worth of its convertible senior notes.
Amazon (AMZN): Shares fell about 1% but was a top trending ticker after the tech giant announced a new supply chain service for sales outside of its marketplace. "Supply Chain by Amazon," an end-to-end, fully automated set of supply chain services, will provide sellers the ability to move products directly from their manufacturers to customers around the world.
RTX Corporation (RTX): Shares dipped roughly 4% after three analysts cut their respective ratings on the stock. The company disclosed issues with its geared turbofan aircraft engines.
Oracle, Acelyrin, and WestRock: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
Oracle (ORCL): Oracle stock fell as much as 10% premarket on Tuesday after reporting a slowdown in cloud sales in the quarter, dimming enthusiasm about the software maker’s expansion efforts in the competitive market.
Acelyrin (SLRN): Shares of drug developer Acelyrin crashed 56% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The company's experimental lead drug failed to show it was effective enough in reducing symptoms of an inflammatory skin disease.
WestRock (WRK): Shares rose by 6% premarket after it was announced that Europe's largest paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, its US rival, agreed to merge to create the world's largest listed paper and packaging company worth nearly $20 billion.
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Shares were down 1% premarket on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome said in a CNBC interview on Monday that the company's new five-year deal with Teamsters-represented workers will cost less than $30 billion.
Tech futures drop as Oracle shares tumble
The major US stock gauges were headed for a lower open on Tuesday, after logging gains in the previous session amid hopes the US economy will stay resilient.
Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.18% amid a sharp drop for Oracle (ORCL) stock, which came after the software maker posted a slowdown in cloud sales. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.13%, or 41 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.19%.
