Tech Stocks Had a Miserable Start to 2019 But One Industry is Keeping Dow Jones Alive

While most major tech stocks in the likes of Intel and Nvidia had a bad start to 2019, one industry has performed exceptionally well, sustaining the momentum of the Dow Jones and the U.S. stock market.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the oil industry had one of its best years to date. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp reported strong earnings in the latter half of last year, generating record profits.

The expectations toward oil giants dropped as oil prices declined by 38 percent approaching the end of 2018.

