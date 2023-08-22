U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.25
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,489.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,960.50
    -25.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.50
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.80
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3420
    +0.0910 (+2.14%)
     

  • Vix

    17.13
    -0.17 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2761
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2670
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,122.79
    -25.95 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.54
    -0.17 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,257.82
    -4.61 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,891.10
    +325.46 (+1.03%)
     

Tech stocks just flashed a 'sell' signal ahead of Nvidia's big earnings report

Matthew Fox
·3 min read
Tech stocks just flashed a 'sell' signal ahead of Nvidia's big earnings report
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange NYSE
(Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images)

  • The Nasdaq 100 just flashed a technical "sell" signal ahead of Nvidia's big earnings report, according to Fairlead Strategies. 

  • The sell signal reflects a loss of momentum and suggests "several weeks of corrective action, at a minimum," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said.

  • Stockton highlighted 13,834 as support for the Nasdaq 100, suggesting potential downside of 6%.

Technology stocks are poised for more downside after the Nasdaq 100 index flashed a technical "sell" signal, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton.

In a Monday note, Stockton highlighted that the weekly moving average divergence-convergence, or MACD, indicator for the Nasdaq 100 flashed a "sell" signal on Friday. It's the first signal from the indicator since it flashed a "buy" signal on November 11.

The MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that technical analysts use to show the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price. A signal line is plotted, which can function as a buy and sell signal. Stockton uses MACD to capture momentum and trend across multiple timeframes. The indicator appeals because it's very black and white, generating either a buy, or a sell.

"This [MACD sell signal] tells us that the market may consolidate for several more weeks... The setup supports several weeks of corrective action, at a minimum," Stockton said.

The sell signal comes during a poor month for stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 down 6% in the month of August. And the signal comes just a few days ahead of Nvidia's highly anticipated second-quarter earnings report. The $1 trillion chip giant reports results after the market close on Wednesday and investors are expecting a massive boom in its AI chip business.

Stockton highlighted 13,834 as a key support level for the Nasdaq 100, which represents potential downside of 6% from current levels.

Putting pressure on tech stocks this month has been a surge in interest rates, with the 10-year US Treasury rate trading to 4.35% on Monday, representing its highest level since 2007.

"If we do see 10 year yields clear that 4.34% [level], the next resistance on the chart, which is the best way we have to understand upside, is about 5.25%, and that would be a near-term objective," Stockton told CNBC on Monday.

Such a move higher in interest rates would only put more pressure on stock prices. But Stockton ultimately sees the current weakness in stocks as a buying opportunity.

"I think we see this corrective phase as just that, a corrective phase, something that should yield a buying opportunity. It comes at a very normal sort of seasonal time for this kind of volatility," Stockton said. "The long-term momentum has gradually shifted to the upside this year, so I think we'll at least have an opportunity to take advantage of that during Q4, even if it's not long lived."

Read the original article on Business Insider