Tech stocks lead gains as Meta rallies, Fed hopes rise: Stock market news today

Stocks rose, pointing to a strong open on Thursday as hopes built that the Federal Reserve is done hiking rates this year, as techs got a boost from a rally in Meta (META) post-earnings.

Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.2%, helped by a surge in the Facebook parent's shares after its second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures climbed 0.6%, as investors braced for another heavy day of earnings. But Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up just 0.1%, as the index looks to extend its win streak to 14 sessions, which would be the longest in over a century.

The Fed's interest-rate rise on Wednesday didn't rock the boat, given it was widely expected. But one issue is still in focus: When another increase is coming. Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed hasn't made any decision on whether to hike in September — its next meeting — and some optimism is growing that could mean no more this year.

Economic data out later Thursday could drive stocks, given Powell stressed the central bank will watch that information to guide its policy making. Readings on GDP, personal consumption, jobless claims and pending home sales are on the docket.

Plus, there's another heavy day of quarterly results ahead, with McDonald's (MCD) expected to report sharply higher sales. Other highlights on deck are Mastercard (MA), Southwest (LUV), Ford (F) and Intel (INTC).

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance