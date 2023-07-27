Tech stocks lead gains as Meta rallies, Fed hopes rise: Stock market news today
Stocks pared early gains Thursday, even as hopes built that the Federal Reserve is done hiking rates this year and techs got a boost from a rally in Meta (META) post-earnings.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up 0.5% in midday trading, down from a bigger jump early in the session. It helped by a surge in the Facebook parent's shares after its second quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.2% as investors braced for another heavy day of earnings. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged below the flatline as the index looked to extend its win streak to 14 sessions, which would be the longest in over a century.
The Fed's interest rate rise on Wednesday didn't rock the boat, given it was widely expected. But one issue is still in focus: when another increase is coming. Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed hasn't made any decision on whether to hike in September — when its next meeting takes place — and some optimism is growing that it could mean no more this year.
Economic data out later Thursday could drive stocks, given Powell stressed the central bank will watch that information to guide its policy making. Early Thursday, the government reported that GDP rose at a quicker pace than economists expected in the second quarter of the year.
Plus, there's another heavy day of quarterly results ahead, with McDonald's (MCD) reporting strong results. Other highlights are Mastercard (MA), Southwest (LUV), Ford (F), and Intel (INTC).
IMAX CEO predicts no change to film slate despite strikes
IMAX (IMAX) CEO Richard Gelfond said he doesn't foresee changes to the theatrical film slate — despite Hollywood's ongoing double strike.
"I think it's very unlikely that the films remaining through the year move," he told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview on Thursday. "All of the films we're doing are already in the can. They're done. So you don't need the talent to really get the films finished."
Still, recent reports have said studios like Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are weighing changes to their respective theatrical slates amid the double strikes.
One reason for that is the impact the strikes have on films' marketing effort with red carpet premieres and press interviews halted.
But Gelfond said the cost of shifting release dates far outweighs the risks.
"When they do the math on delaying [these films], they'd have the carrying costs on the film for another year and with interest rates where they are now that's not insignificant," he said.
The executive added studios have already launched marketing campaigns for certain films like Warner Bros.' "Dune," explaining, "The trailers are out, the interest is built. If you pull that back and you had to relaunch it a year from now, who knows what it's in competition with. That would be a very difficult environment."
In a recent report, Moody's predicted "a relatively long strike" which would hit movie theater companies first due to their their "nearly complete dependency on new product."
For now, though, business is booming — particularly for IMAX.
Films like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" helped boost profits in the quarter with IMAX reporting second-quarter revenue of $98 million, up 38% year-over-year. Net income also came in higher at $8.4 million versus the $2.9 million loss seen in the year prior.
The stock climbed nearly 10% on Thursday following the results.
Afternoon trending tickers
Here are some of the stocks leading the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page in the afternoon:
Meta (META) was up as much as 8% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue outlook for the current quarter. The Facebook parent company forecast revenue for the current quarter in a range of $32 billion to $34.5 billion. Analysts had expected $31.3 billion.
AbbVie (ABBV) rose 5% after the drug maker raised its profit outlook and beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter earnings on a lower-than-expected drop in sales of arthritis drug Humira.
McDonald's (MCD) stock popped nearly 2% as the company reported global same-store sales rose 11.7%, more than the 9.4% expected by analysts.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) plunged 9% after the carrier warned of higher-than-expected costs.
Stocks rise as Dow heads for longest winning streak ever
Stocks were in the green after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday as investors digested positive economic prints and bullish tech earnings led by gains at Meta (META).
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led gains, up about 1.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.6% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up about 0.3% as the index looks to extend its win streak to 14 sessions, which would be the longest in over a century.
Economy surprises in Q2 despite 'persistent recession fears'
The US economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter of 2023, adding to signs that the threat of a recession has faded in the immediate term.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis's advance estimate of second quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.4% during the period, faster than consensus forecasts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had the US economy growing at an annualized pace of 1.8% during the period. The reading came in higher than first quarter GDP, which was revised up to 2%
"Quirky seasonal adjustment factors may lead to outsized revisions down the road, but these data suggest the economy was solid in Q2," Oren Klachkin, Oxford Economics lead US economist, wrote on Thursday. "The economy withstood pervasive pressures from persistent recession fears, elevated interest rates, the Fed's hawkish policy tilt, and tighter bank lending standards."
The GDP release was just one of several upbeat prints released on Thursday morning. The Department of Labor announced 221,000 people filed jobless claims in the week ending July 22, the lowest number of claims since February. Meanwhile, data from the US Census Bureau showed durable goods orders increased 4.7% in June. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 1.3% increase for the month.
Thursday's numbers add to other positive reads on the economy. In recent weeks, June's Consumer Price Index showed that inflation fell to its lowest level in more than two years while retail sales for the month showed that consumers are still spending more than they did a month ago.
In totality, the data is painting a picture of a US economy that is stronger than many expected. Consumers are responding to it with more upbeat economic confidence readings. And Wall Street is responding by lowering recession forecasts and projections for growth in the coming quarters.
Homebuying got better in June, but there's still not enough stock
More homebuyers got lucky in June amid inventory hurdles.
The National Association of Realtors index of pending home sales rose 0.3% to a 76.8 reading in June, according to data released from the National Association of Realtors. That was higher than both the 0.5% decline that Bloomberg economists had estimated for the month and the 2.7% drop in May. On a yearly basis, pending transactions were down by 15.6%.
The small rise in the index, a leading sign of the housing market’s health, underscores the still-tepid activity in the resale market due to a lack of inventory as many rate-conscious homeowners are reluctant to sell. That's left buyers in fierce competition.
"The recovery has not taken place, but the housing recession is over," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "The presence of multiple offers implies that housing demand is not being satisfied due to lack of supply. Homebuilders are ramping up production and hiring workers."
Contract signings in the Northeast increased 0.6% from last month but showed a 16.7% drop from June 2022. Pending sales jumped 4.3% in the Midwest but were down 17.1% from one year ago.
The South registered a monthly dip of 1.4% in pending sales in June while also sinking 14.3% from the prior year. Activity in the West fell 1.0% and was down 15.5% from May 2022.
Trending stocks in morning trade
Meta (META) is leading the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page on Thursday morning. The stock was up nearly 8% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and better guidance for the current quarter than Wall Street analysts had expected. The Facebook parent company forecast revenue for the current quarter in a range of $32 billion to $34.5 billion. Analysts had expected $31.3 billion.
Meanwhile, Mastercard (MA) stock was nearly flat after reporting quarterly results. The company posted earnings per share of $2.89, above estimates of $2.83.
McDonald's (MCD) stock popped nearly 2% as the company reported global same-store sales rose 11.7%, more than the 9.4% expected by analysts.
Shares of XPeng (XPEV), a Chinese EV company, rose more than 3%. Yesterday, its stock rose roughly 28% as Volkswagen announced a partnership with XPeng to build new Volkswagen EVs. Volkswagen is also taking a 4.99% stake in XPeng.
Stocks open higher
Stocks were higher at the open on Thursday as investors digested several positive reads on growth in the US economy and corporate reports continued to pour in.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led gains, rising nearly 1.5%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.8%. and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) popped almost 0.3%.
Stock futures climb after Meta earnings beat
Stocks climbed before the open on Thursday, with tech shares leading the way after Facebook parent Meta beat estimates on the top and bottom line in its second quarter results late Wednesday.
Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.24%, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.58%. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures were up 0.08%.
