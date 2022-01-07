U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,693.44
    -2.61 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,356.95
    +120.48 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,000.43
    -80.44 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.10
    -14.27 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    -0.44 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0060 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7900
    +0.0570 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6140
    -0.2260 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,967.23
    -957.02 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.64
    +4.76 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Tech stocks manage modest rally after lackluster US jobs report

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Update: Tech stocks have given up all gains since this post went up, with both the Nasdaq and the basket of software stocks we track in the red. From a slightly later perspective, concern about near full-employment and resulting rising interest rates appears to have won the in-market sentiment battle.

The relationship between economic news and the value of technology stocks has been a fun puzzle in recent months.

You might think that strong jobs reports, for example, would lead to general economic optimism and, therefore, upward movements for technology stocks. And you might also expect that poor economic data would lead to general economic pessimism, and therefore downward movement for technology stocks. You know, because tech is a big part of the present-day economy.

Ha, no. Well, partially yes, but also no.

Heading into today's jobs report, there was a specter hanging over the markets. Namely, the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will begin to tighten monetary policy this year, perhaps through the end of its bond-buying program, cutting its balance sheet and raising rates. The result of the Fed tightening rates is that bonds and other lower-risk assets would become more attractive. At the same time, rising rates are expected to make expensive tech stocks less attractive given risk-adjusted return evolution.

Given that dynamic, you might expect that a strong jobs report today would mean that tech stocks would go down, and a jobs report miss would mean that tech stocks would go up. That almost happened. Today's December jobs data missed (199,000 net new jobs reported, about half of expectations) and tech stocks initially sold off. But then when markets opened, they ripped higher, with the Nasdaq up 0.34% -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a fraction -- and software stocks are up around 0.8%.

Why the drop and then bounce in tech stock value?

There's concern that we've effectively reached full employment. Which could mean that the lackluster December jobs number was not driven entirely by a lack of employer demand, but also in part due to a lack of worker supply. (The fact that we remain in a global pandemic plays into this dynamic, of course

We find ourselves, then, in the weird situation when a poor jobs report could indicate that the economy is stronger (closer to full employment) than anticipated, implying that wages and prices will continue to rise, inducing the Fed to raise rates. Which, as noted above, would mean that higher-risk assets would sell off and less risky assets would become more attractive. And yet tech stocks are a touch higher because, well, it appears that the markets are deciding that the poor-ish report will net out positive for tech shares, which have sold off sharply in recent weeks. Or that the lackluster jobs report will prove less Fed-provoking than a strong jobs report, in essence.

So, tech stocks are higher today and everyone who works in the industry gets a little wealth bump.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Down Over 70% in 2021, These 2 Stocks Have 10X Potential

    While the tech-focused growth stock sell-off has undoubtedly not helped either of these stocks, the underlying megatrends that these two companies benefit from look more robust than ever. Thanks to the strength of these trends and the beating these companies' share prices have taken, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) look poised to rebound in 2022 -- and potentially become 10x investments over the long term. Aiming "to connect the world through fitness, empowering people to be the best version of themselves anywhere, anytime," at-home fitness specialist Peloton has seen its stock drop nearly 80% from its all-time highs in 2021.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Is PayPal Poised for a Bull Run in 2022?

    Last year was not a good one for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Thanks to consecutive revenue misses in the second and third quarters, the payments company has seen its share price fall more than 19% in the past year.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • This Top Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy As It Could Crush the Market Once Again

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) was one of those tech companies that helped investors get rich by delivering eye-popping upside on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings. Applied Materials' outstanding stock market performance last year isn't surprising, as it is solving a key problem that's hurting several industries ranging from smartphones to automotive to gaming consoles and personal computers -- the global chip shortage. The company makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment and also provides ancillary services to semiconductor manufacturers to boost their productivity.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Already Down 10% in 2022

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) have already fallen 10.1% in 2022, as of the market's close on Thursday. On Dec. 4, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan started covering Pinterest stock and gave it a $45-per-share price target, according to The Fly. The next day, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion upgraded Pinterest stock from neutral to buy.

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    In 2021, the metaverse emerged as the next big thing in the investing world. This project is still in its early stages, but two stocks that can help investors profit from it in the future are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, changed its name in October 2021 to signal its desire to focus on building the metaverse.

  • The Nasdaq is quietly being shredded: new data

    The action in tech stocks continues to be abysmal.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Kerr Neilson is an Australian billionaire hedge fund manager with a net […]

  • GameStop stock up 20% on report of NFT marketplace

    GameStop’s (GME) stock surged 20% following a news report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

  • AT&T’s Bear Case Largely Has Played Out. The Stock Has Limited Downside Risks.

    Wells Fargo upgrades the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight, saying it expects sustained strength in AT&T's core wireless business.

  • Investors in EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) have unfortunately lost 13% over the last year

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the EVgo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVGO ) share price...