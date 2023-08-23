Tech stocks rally, yields drop, ahead of Nvidia earnings: Stock market news today
Stocks popped on Wednesday afternoon as investors braced for results from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) after the market close.
The Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped up about 1.6% and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was higher by 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) rose 0.5%.
Stocks lost momentum on Tuesday with the Dow losing about 0.5% as rising Treasury yields continue to weigh on equity markets.
Early Wednesday the yield on the 10-year Treasury note (^TNX) stood near 4.19%, about 16 basis points off the 16-year high reached earlier this week.
Retail stocks continued to be the center of most of this week's biggest moves on Wednesday, with Foot Locker (FL) falling 28% after a disappointing quarter as the company cut its dividend and its outlook for the year.
Peloton (PTON) stock sank 22% Wednesday after costs for a seat post recall and higher subscriber churn weighed on the exercise bike maker.
Stocks closed in the green on Wednesday as investors await results from tech giant Nvidia after the bell.
The Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped up about 1.6% and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was higher by about1.1%, while the Dow (DJI) rose 0.5%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note receded from its near 16-year highs and sat near 4.19%.
Here come Nvidia earnings...
Tech has rallied into the afternoon on Wednesday as markets brace for Nvida (NVDA) to report earnings after the bell. In May, the chipmaker said it expected artificial intelligence demand to push its current quarter sales forecast from ~$7 billion to ~$11 billion, sparking an AI-infused rally in stocks.
Given Nvidia's influence on overall markets this year, some strategists think tonight's report could be a major market mover. On Tuesday, Jim Bianco of Bianco Resarch wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Nvidia earnings are "becoming a macro event similar to payrolls and CPI."
Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel thinks Nvidia earnings could be the next market catalyst.
"Given that the public has begun to sell stocks in recent weeks into the challenging [seasonality], we would expect anything besides a decisive breakout [in NVDA stock] toward $500 as being neutral to negative for the broader market, keeping uncertainty 'bid,'" wrote in a note on August 18.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley has the key numbers to watch out for:
Here’s what Wall Street expects of Nvidia in the quarter, per data from Bloomberg, versus how it performed in the same quarter last year.
Revenue: $11.04 billion expected versus $6.70 billion in Q2 last year.
Adjusted EPS: $2.07 expected versus $0.52 in Q2 last year.
Data center revenue: $7.98 billion expected versus $3.81 billion in Q2 last year.
Gaming revenue: $2.38 billion expected versus $2.04 billion in Q2 last year.
Netflix revenue initiatives set to boost growth, says analyst
The Netflix (NFLX) bulls are turning even more bullish.
Shares of the streaming platform jumped on Wednesday, rising more than 4.5% amid a broader tech rally as analysts continue to champion the streaming giant's crackdown on password sharing and its new ad-supported tier.
Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein published a note to clients on Tuesday arguing both initiatives should boost 2025 revenue by 40% compared to 2022 at "very high incremental margins."
"We think the complexity of the multiple drivers are being under-appreciated by investors, as we have only seen 2% of the benefit so far," Helfstein wrote, adding these initiatives create "a clear path back to double-digit revenue growth."
The analyst estimated revenue from stopping paid sharing and ad-supported subscribers will increase from 1% in the second quarter to 17% of Netflix's top line by the end of 2025.
"Our estimates imply Netflix directly recaptures 46% of the total estimated 100 million account sharers by the end of 2025. Given the partial rollout of paid sharing yielded ~6 million subs in one month, we believe there is upside to our above consensus 2024 net add estimate of ~24 million," Helfstein wrote.
Helfstein expects the company will add 63 million new subscribers by 2025.
Stocks pick up steam in afternoon trade
Stock gains accelerated Wednesday afternoon with tech gains leading the way as investors brace for a highly anticipated earnings report from Nvidia after the bell.
The Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped up about 1.8% and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was higher by 1.2%, while the Dow (DJI) rose 0.7%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note receded from its near 16-year highs and sat near 4.19%.
Peloton shares touch record-low
Peloton (PTON) shares hit an all-time low on Wednesday as the company saw a slowdown in subscribers and absorbed a larger than expected loss on a recall for one its bikes.
"Growth also was slowed by the seat post recall we announced on May 11th in so far as first party and third party sales of our original Peloton Bike were supply constrained by seat post availability," the company said in a shareholder letter on Wednesday.
"The cost of this recall substantially exceeded our initial expectations leading to an additional accrual of $40 million this quarter for actual costs incurred as well as anticipated future recall-related expenses."
Subscriptions declined by 29,000 from the prior quarter while the company's revenue forecast for the first quarter came in weaker than expected. Pelotons forecasted first quarter revenue of $580 million-$600 million, below consensus analyst expectations of $647.8 million.
"We still believe Peloton could be better served bear-hugging their loyalists as a smaller, healthier company." BMO Capital Markets senior analyst Simeon Siegel wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Year to date, Peloton shares are down about 30%.
Trending tickers on Wednesday
Peloton (PTON) led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page as shares of the at-home fitness play sank more than 20% on earnings and touched a record low. Peloton saw a slowdown in subscriber growth and the cost of its seat recall "substantially exceeded" its expectations.
Foot Locker (FL) stock crashed Wednesday, falling as much as 34% in early trading as the company slashed its full-year outlook for the second straight quarter and suspended its quarterly dividend as a "still-tough consumer backdrop" weighs on the footwear retailer.
Nike (NKE) stock fell nearly 4% on the back of Foot Locker's disappointing outlook. Wall Street analysts had previously warned Foot Locker's downturn could impact Nike (NKE), which has historically accounted for more than half of Foot Locker's total sales.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock soared more than 22% as the retailer boosted its full-year sales guidance. The company now expects sales to grow 10% this year after previously guiding for a range of 2% to 4% growth.
Foot Locker still stepping backwards on consumer woes
Foot Locker (FL) stock crashed early Wednesday, falling as much as 34% in early trade as the company slashed its full-year outlook for the second straight quarter and suspended its quarterly dividend as a "still-tough consumer backdrop" weighs on the footwear retailer.
"We did see a softening in trends in July and are adjusting our 2023 outlook to allow us to best compete for price-sensitive consumers while still leaning into the strategic investments," Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon said in the company's release.
The retailer now sees sees full-year comparable sales falling in a range of 9%-10%, a steeper drop than its initial forecast for a 7.5%-9% decline.
Three months ago, Foot Locker's stock fell more than 25% in a day when the company also warned the "tough macroeconomic backdrop" would impact full-year sales during its first quarter earnings call. Foot Locker hasn't seen same-store sales decline more than 6% for the year since 2010.
Foot Locker also slashed it's full-year outlook for earnings per share down to a range of $1.30-$1.50 after previously guiding to a range of $2.00-$2.25.
Foot Locker stock is now down nearly 60% so far this year.
Survey says — The US economy continues to lose momentum
The initial read on economic activity in August from S&P Global out Wednesday pointed to a further loss of momentum in the US economy.
The firm's services PMI reached a six-month low at 51.0 while its manufacturing PMI came in at 47.5, a two-month low. For these surveys, readings above 50 indicate expansion in the sector while readings below 50 indicate contraction.
"A near-stalling of business activity in August raises doubts over the strength of US economic growth in the third quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The survey shows that the service sector-led acceleration of growth in the second quarter has faded, accompanied by a further fall in factory output."
Williamson added the report shows companies see "demand [that] is looking increasingly lethargic in the face of high prices and rising interest rates," though notes a softening in demand could help inflation pressures continue to ease somewhat.
In recent months, survey data like S&P and the ISM's PMI reports have suggested a softening in economic conditions more dramatic than what has been seen in the monthly jobs reports, retail sales data, and GDP reads. Other measures like the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker are in outright conflict with survey-level data.
How — or if — these tensions are resolved will be key to the US economic story as we head towards 2024.
Stocks open higher ahead of Nvidia earnings
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors await Nvidia earnings. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning trading session, up about 0.5%.
Kohl's, Foot Locker, Peloton, and AMC: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Wednesday:
Kohl's (KSS): Kohl’s shares were up 3% after reporting earnings that beat estimates in the second quarter, though profits were down 53% compared to a year ago.
Foot Locker (FL): Shares in the sportswear company plummeted 30% on Wednesday during premarket trading. The retailer told investors it would suspend its quarterly dividend payments following weaker-than-expected second quarter sales and a lower full-year profit outlook.
Peloton (PTON): The connected fitness company saw shares fall more than 25% after reporting fourth quarter results that disappointed with subscriber churn rising and costs from a seat post recall coming in higher than the company had expected.
AMC (AMC): Shares in the entertainment company continued to fall on Wednesday, losing as much as 20% in premarket trading ahead of a share conversion that will see its common and preferred stock merged into a single share class.
