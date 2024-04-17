Tech Stocks Slump in Europe as ASML Rattles High-Flying Sector

Allegra Catelli
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- European technology stocks declined while the broader index kept to a tight range, after ASML Holding NV reported orders well short of analyst expectations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index ticked 0.2% higher by 8:54 a.m. in London, as a luxury-stocks rally sparked by LVMH’s reassuring results was offset by the fallout from ASML on tech peers such as VAT Group AG and Aixtron SE. The selloff in the sector comes after the Stoxx 600 tech index’s 25% surge in the past year as ASML led gains with a more than 50% jump.

Luxury goods names including Hermes International, Burberry Group Plc and Kering also benefited from LVMH’s steady update. Other notable earnings include Adidas AG, whose raised profit outlook boosted its shares to a two-year high. Asos Plc jumped as it expects profit to rise in its next fiscal year as the online fashion retailer’s turnaround starts to take hold.

For Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, there’s “a sour cocktail of factors” weighing on markets. She said growing realization that the US Federal Reserve will delay rate cuts and mixed results from ASML are among the main worries affecting sentiment.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pointed to the lack of additional progress made on inflation after the rapid decline seen at the end of last year, noting it will likely take more time for officials to gain the necessary confidence that price growth is headed toward the central bank’s 2% goal before lower borrowing costs.

Expectations for rate cuts have been pushed back after a slew of hot US economic data in recent weeks, weighing on European stocks in April after a strong first quarter. With all eyes turning to earnings in the midst of geopolitical tensions, volatility indicators entered the area of concern for the first time since last year.

Geopolitical concerns further damped sentiment as Israel weighs its response to Iran’s missile and drone attack.

“An increase in risk aversion continues to build on risky assets which penalizes the stock markets, while supporting the dollar and gold prices,” according to Daniel Varela, chief investment officer at Piguet Galland & Cie SA. Still, with investor sentiment very low, stock markets could “progressively recover lost ground over the days ahead, if political tensions subside somewhat,” he added.

SECTORS IN FOCUS:

  • Europe’s luxury stocks could be active after industry bellwether LVMH said sales growth slowed at the start of the year, reporting a slight miss. Investors may have been bracing for a worse performance after its peer Kering warned on sales last month.

  • Tobacco giants Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco could be on the move today after UK ministers voted last night to stop anyone born in or after 2009 from buying cigarettes.

For more on equity markets:

  • Equity Markets Are Now on a Real Slippery Slope: Taking Stock

  • M&A Watch Europe: Vinci, Naturgy, UniCredit, Alpha Bank, Talgo

  • High-End Grocer Offers UAE a Rare Private Sector IPO: ECM Watch

  • US Stock Futures Rise; United Airlines, Tesla Gain

  • Superdry to Quit the LSE: The London Rush (Correct)

