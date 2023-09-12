Tech stocks tumble as focus turns to inflation data: Stock market news today
Wall Street stocks finished lower on Tuesday as Apple kicked off its highly anticipated fall event and investors counted down to Wednesday's key inflation data.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) retreated more than 1% amid a tumble in Oracle stock (ORCL) after the software maker posted slowing cloud sales growth. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) pared earlier losses to finish roughly flat.
Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday, with Apple (AAPL) announcing the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. Apple stock was down 1.7% on the day. That was coupled with building anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO. The chip designer will close its order book early, by Tuesday afternoon; the listing is up to 10 times oversubscribed, reports said.
Meanwhile, rising oil prices added to concerns about inflation's resistance to the Fed's efforts to cool pressures. WTI crude (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) futures climbed to trade near nine-month highs early Tuesday, after OPEC data showed global oil markets face a supply shortfall of more than 3 million barrels a day next quarter.
Investors are gearing up for Wednesday's crucial US inflation data, as they watch for signs of a slowdown in spending. Thursday will bring more insight into households' resilience when the August retail sales report is released.
This week's clutch of economic data will be weighed for its potential to influence the Federal Reserve at its upcoming September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes remain on the table, and if so, whether they've been priced into the stock market.
Inflation expected to remain elevated amid high oil prices
On Wednesday, investors will be closely watching for one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision: August's Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show headline inflation of 3.6%, an acceleration compared with July's 3.2% annual gain in prices, according to estimates from Bloomberg. Over the prior month, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.6% in August, an increase from July's 0.2% monthly increase.
A significant rise in energy prices is expected to drive much of those increases. Oil prices hit new year-to-date highs on Tuesday with West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) closing just below $89 per barrel. Brent crude futures (BZ=F) sat above $92 per barrel. The prices represent the highest levels in oil since November 2022.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in August are expected to have risen 4.3% over last year — a slowdown from the 4.7% annual increase seen in July, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices are expected to have climbed 0.2%, matching July's monthly gain.
Inflation has remained significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. That, along with a labor market that, while softening, is still tight, along with the upward pressure in oil, suggests the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates later this year.
But prior to the report, markets were still expecting the central bank to pause its hikes at its meeting later this month. As of Tuesday afternoon, markets were pricing in a roughly 93% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged at its Sept. 20 policy meeting, according to data from the CME Group.
The central bank raised rates by another 0.25% in July after pausing its aggressive rate-hiking cycle in June.
Apple unveils new Apple Watch at annual event
Apple (AAPL) officially unveiled the latest version of its Apple Watch — the Apple Watch Series 9.
As Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Garfinkle reports:
The new watch has "been redesigned on the inside," featuring the company's S9 chip, which purportedly speeds up processing times and upholds an 18-hour battery life, Apple said at the company's annual iPhone event. The watch's "powerful new neural engine" will also make voice assistant Siri faster and more accurate, powering the ability to access health data with Siri.
The new Siri health interactions — which will launch in Mandarin and English first later this year – allow users to log sleep, weight, and other health markers.
The Series 9 will also show off a new feature, called Double Tap, a physical hand movement that allows you to answer calls, scroll through widgets, start and stop music, or silence alarms. The gesture, in which you double tap your index finger and thumb together twice, will be available next month and is only available on Series 9 smartwatches. It's a feature Apple credits to its self-designed neural engines.
Apple Watch SE is priced at $249, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is $399. Both are available to pre-order starting today.
DOJ, Google clash on opening day of monopoly trial
The big tech crackdown continued on Tuesday as the Department of Justice faced off with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in a new monopoly trial.
As Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan reports:
The Justice Department said Tuesday in a Washington courtroom that Google illegally stifled competition in the world of online search, making the government's opening argument in an antitrust case that could set new limits on the power amassed by a US tech giant.
"For the past 12 years Google has abused a monopoly in search," Kenneth Dintzer, deputy director for the Justice Department's civil division, said in his opening statement.
"They knew this conduct crossed antitrust lines," Dintzer added, accusing Google of destroying documents to hide its practice of shutting out competition.
Dintzer said evidence will show that Google knowingly created and amended contracts to keep Google as the default search engine across desktop and mobile devices such as the iPhone, and restricted iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) from evolving as a search competitor.
The practice, he said, allowed Google to gobble up so much data that rivals couldn't fairly compete.
"Google's monopoly starts with defaults," he said.
Google’s defense attorney argued that consumers choose Google to scour the internet because of its quality search results and that users are free to download alternate search options on Apple and Android devices.
"Defaults can’t stop consumers from finding the apps they prefer," said John Schmidtlein, a partner at Williams & Connolly.
Oil prices hit new highs
Oil prices hit new year-to-date highs on Tuesday amid a supply crunch resulting from output reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
As Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré:
West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) hovered just below $89 per barrel in midday trading. Brent crude futures (BZ=F) sat above $91 per barrel. The prices represent oil's loftiest levels since November 2022.
The rally comes as OPEC data shows the industry faces a supply shortfall of 3 million barrels per day next quarter.
Saudi Arabia and Russia recently announced an extension of unilateral output cuts through year-end, raising worries of tight global inventories. That's on top of OPEC+ reductions announced last year.
"The math is simple—declining supply and rising demand equal higher prices," Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial recently wrote in a note to investors.
Apple gears up for annual iPhone event
Apple (AAPL) is set to host its annual iPhone event later this afternoon where the tech giant is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 15 lineup, in addition to new versions of its Apple Watch and possibly AirPods.
The event comes amid a turbulent time for the company after reports of an iPhone ban in China wiped $200 billion from its market cap in 48 hours last week. But it's not all doom and gloom.
As Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Garfinkle reports:
Apple has a "golden installed base of 2 billion consumers," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. "That's the key — Apple is the hearts and lungs of Cupertino, and it's the best consumer brand in the world."
"There’s so much to like about it," Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick added. "It's not a question of whether Apple is great. It's whether we're thinking about it the right way."
That said, it's not clear where Apple finds its next phase of mega-growth.
"Is there another category killer coming down the pike for Apple?" Sosnick said. "I don’t know, but Apple is a mature, dominant player in the smartphone industry, and they have more cash than they know what to do with, which is a tell. A fast-growing company has to use that cash."
"I’m not saying that they can’t pull a rabbit out of a hat," he continued. "It’s just not clear what growth rate a company that huge can sustain."
Oracle, Aurora Cannabis, and Amazon: Stocks trending in early trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in early trading on Tuesday:
Oracle (ORCL): Oracle shares fell more than 10% in early trading on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly earnings that showed a slowdown in cloud sales.
Aurora Cannabis (ACB): Shares rose as much as 24% in early trading after the stock rocketed to close above 70% on Monday following news the company had repurchased 12.3 million Canadian dollars, or $9 million, worth of its convertible senior notes.
Amazon (AMZN): Shares fell about 1% but was a top trending ticker after the tech giant announced a new supply chain service for sales outside of its marketplace. "Supply Chain by Amazon," an end-to-end, fully automated set of supply chain services, will provide sellers the ability to move products directly from their manufacturers to customers around the world.
RTX Corporation (RTX): Shares dipped roughly 4% after three analysts cut their respective ratings on the stock. The company disclosed issues with its geared turbofan aircraft engines.
Oracle, Acelyrin, and WestRock: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
Oracle (ORCL): Oracle stock fell as much as 10% premarket on Tuesday after reporting a slowdown in cloud sales in the quarter, dimming enthusiasm about the software maker’s expansion efforts in the competitive market.
Acelyrin (SLRN): Shares of drug developer Acelyrin crashed 56% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The company's experimental lead drug failed to show it was effective enough in reducing symptoms of an inflammatory skin disease.
WestRock (WRK): Shares rose by 6% premarket after it was announced that Europe's largest paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, its US rival, agreed to merge to create the world's largest listed paper and packaging company worth nearly $20 billion.
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Shares were down 1% premarket on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome said in a CNBC interview on Monday that the company's new five-year deal with Teamsters-represented workers will cost less than $30 billion.
