U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,030.00
    +10.35 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,174.41
    +65.77 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,287.18
    +30.36 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.36
    +13.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.75
    +1.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.30
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5070
    +0.0060 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9580
    -0.5010 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,954.18
    +89.37 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.21
    +3.30 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.59
    -3.30 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Election Deniers Get Fresh Cash From Tech Firms as They End Bans

1
Emily Birnbaum and Dina Bass
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some of the biggest technology and telecom companies jettisoned pledges made in the wake of the US Capitol assault and gave money to reelect lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, according to filings reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The companies expressed horror after supporters of then-President Donald Trump went on a rampage Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to halt Biden’s certification. Citing the need to defend democracy, the firms said they would suspend campaign donations to the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying the presidential election results that day.

In some cases those suspensions only lasted a few months, according to the Bloomberg News review of hundreds of campaign finance disclosures covering the period from March 2021 to last month. Major companies including AT&T Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Intel Corp. quietly reopened the taps in time to help the GOP win control of the House of Representatives.

Other industries also resumed giving when it became clear Republicans were poised to retake the House — a tacit acknowledgment that election denial is still a powerful force in the party. But the Bloomberg News review revealed that the technology and telecom sectors were especially generous, contributing $1.3 million in total. And they targeted lawmakers overseeing a potentially hostile congressional agenda likely to include hearings on the treatment of conservative viewpoints on social media, among other topics.

The biggest giver in the tech and telecom sectors was AT&T. The No. 3 wireless carrier vowed on Jan. 11, 2021, to “suspend contributions to members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of electoral college votes.”

In the months leading up to last month’s midterm elections, the company gave more than $608,900 to dozens of the objectors, documents show. That includes Representatives Burgess Owens of Utah, who said he has “no doubt” that Trump won; New York’s Nicole Malliotakis, who claimed the election was rife with “irregularities and alleged fraud”; and Florida’s Greg Steube, who called the election results “sketchy.”

AT&T declined to comment on its giving.

Jeremy Funk, spokesman for government watchdog group Accountable.US, said the companies are “choosing to chase after influence, even though a number of them have made bold declarations to their customer base and their shareholders and their own employees about how much they support democracy.”

Comcast Corp. said in a statement in January of last year that “the peaceful transition of power is a foundation of America’s democracy.” It vowed to “suspend all of our political contributions to those elected officials who voted against certification of the electoral college votes.”

By the end of the 2021, the Philadelphia-based cable giant had not only resumed giving to those candidates, but increased its contributions throughout 2022 to $365,500, becoming the second-biggest donor to election deniers among the tech and telecom firms.

Comcast didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Industries Facing Congressional Scrutiny

One reason for the reversals is the companies have a lot to gain or lose in a GOP-led House.

Republicans have already signaled they intend to target social media companies and their treatment of conservative viewpoints in the first 100 days of taking the majority next month. Other blockbuster issues the companies are nervously watching include net neutrality, antitrust and online privacy.

Conversely, telecom companies and semiconductor makers want more government aid for programs to boost broadband rollout and domestic manufacturing. That requires developing relationships with newly empowered Republicans.

Intel donated to 29 members who voted against Biden’s certification. The contributions came even as Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger made appearances with Biden at the White House and was a guest at his State of the Union address.

Intel is set to receive a windfall of cash from the government after Biden signed legislation granting $53 billion to boost domestic semiconductor research and development.

Intel, in a statement, said it strives for a balance between donations to Democrats and Republicans “to build a bipartisan coalition of members of Congress who share our vision for strengthening America’s semiconductor industry, innovation capabilities and technological leadership.”

“Intel’s Political Action Committee continuously evaluates its contributions to ensure that they align with our values, policies and priorities. Over the past year, we have implemented additional due diligence processes as Intel resumed contributions that were previously halted,” the company said.

Key Lawmakers in Leadership Targeted

The companies aimed their donations strategically.

Among the big recipients: Kevin McCarthy of California, who is running to be speaker in January, and Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, who will serve as House majority leader and sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Both men voted against certifying Biden’s victory.

McCarthy collected thousands of dollars from companies including Verizon Communications Inc., Dish Network Corp., Intel and Comcast.

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan is expected to take the top spot on the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees tech issues including antitrust and patent reform. He voted against Biden’s certification but got money from Verizon and Oracle Corp., both of which had pledged to suspend those gifts and declined to comment on the reversals.

Comcast gave to several lawmakers who serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees telecom issues and will likely pursue a deregulatory agenda under GOP leadership. Among them: Indiana Representative Greg Pence and Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly, both of whom voted against certification of Biden’s win. Kelly filed lawsuits seeking to throw out all of Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots.

Some Companies Gave Even While Sticking to Pledge

Other companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp., stuck to pledges not to contribute to the 147, but backed other candidates who cast doubt on the election in court filings, debates, campaign rallies and interviews.

Google, Dell Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft and other tech companies showered $90,000 on Washington’s Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is set to become the chair of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, where she will help lead the GOP’s tech and telecom agenda. McMorris Rodgers didn’t vote against certifying Biden’s win, but she supported the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the election.

Amazon contributed $135,500 to election deniers, including $17,500 to lawmakers who voted against certification.

Amazon said its pause lasted long enough. “When we announced shortly after the attack on the Capitol in January 2021 that we would suspend donations to members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 US presidential election, it was not intended to be permanent,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “It’s been more than 21 months since that suspension and, like a number of companies, we’ve resumed giving to some members.”

Microsoft gave roughly $95,000 to lawmakers who expressed doubt about the 2020 election results, but didn’t vote against certification in accordance with its pledge. The company said it hasn’t decided how much longer to keep that ban in place.

“It’s a really good question — we’ll have to sit down and decide as we get to January,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview. “I hope that we’ll see politicians as they look to the future and future elections sign up for the proposition that if they come up short in the votes, they will concede in the election.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. SEC to vote on proposal to overhaul stock market rules

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday will vote on whether to propose some of the biggest changes to the structure of the American equity markets in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting competition, transparency and fairness. The potential changes include new rules that would require marketable retail stock orders to be sent to auctions before they are executed, a new standard for brokers to show they get the best possible executions for client orders, and lower trading increments and access fees on exchanges, the SEC said. The changes, if adopted, would represent the biggest shakeup to stock market rules since the SEC introduced Regulation National Market System in 2005, which was aimed at modernizing and enhancing an increasingly fragmented and largely electronic marketplace.

  • New Danish government plans to boost labour force, overhaul welfare model

    Denmark's new coalition government plans to cut tax to incentivise work, abolish a public holiday and reform its generous welfare model, Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday. The announcement came a day after Frederiksen agreed with the main opposition party, the Liberal Party, and the Moderates to form a rare bipartisan government with her as prime minister. Danes pay some of the highest taxes in the world to finance their cherished cradle-to-grave welfare model, but have seen the quality of universal healthcare, education and elderly services erode as the population ages.

  • Elon Musk Lost This Staggering Amount On Tesla Stock

    Think you're having a bad year investing in the S&P 500? Elon Musk's losses far outweigh anybody else's. More than $85 billion of the value of Musk's current stake in the electric vehicle maker has vanished this year, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Charter Earmarks $5.5B On Internet Speed Upgrade: Report

    Leading U.S. cable TV provider Charter Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) looks to spend $5.5 billion on its network to introduce higher-speed broadband connections. The overhaul will likely cost about $100 per home passed and will be over by the end of 2024, CEO Chris Winfrey said at an investor event, Bloomberg reports. Cable, phone, and satellite companies contested for $100 billion in federal funds to expand broadband service to poorer and more rural parts of the country. Also Read: Wireless

  • 4 Business-Software Services Stocks in Focus Despite Industry Woes

    Zacks Business-Software Services industry players like MSCI, TYL, SNX and PLUS are poised to continue benefiting from the increasing demand for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions amid an accelerated digital transformation and a shift to cloud initiatives.

  • Triple-Dip La Nina to Chill Northeast Asia and Buoy Energy Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A rare triple-dip La Nina is chilling Northeast Asia, with the densely populated region being hit by frigid weather that will add to global energy demand and push up fuel prices. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Pre

  • Crypto Miner Hut 8 Hires Former IBM Executive as CFO

    Canadian bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 (HUT) has hired Shenif Visram as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Shane Downey who leaves the company following a 20-month tenure.

  • HSBC cuts Canadian unit out of climate pledge ahead of RBC deal

    The British lender says its decision does not apply to HSBC Canada and its subsidiaries, the only unit of the bank to be exempted.

  • Blackstone, Goldman Among Top Funds Dominating Private Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest lenders are bagging bigger chunks of the $1.4 trillion market for private credit as investors get choosier about where they park their money.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignThe 10 l

  • Widow reacts as Lockerbie suspect appears in US court

    More than three decades after a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, a former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb appeared Monday in federal court, charged with an act of international terrorism. (Dec. 12)

  • Small Planes Responsible For 14,000 Times More Lead Pollution Than Reported by UK Agency: Study

    The UK government has been underestimating lead pollution from small planes by a significant amount, and has found that over 370,000 households could be at greater risk of exposure to lead than previously believed. A study from the University of Kent says that homes within a four kilometer radius (2.5 miles) are exposed to lead levels that are 14,000 times higher than reported by the UK’s National Atmospheric Emissions Inventory (NAEI), as Bloomberg reports.

  • Kansas woman found dead in shipping container at Taiwan port after weeks at sea, cops say

    The container was thought to be empty when it arrived, officials said.

  • Europe May Force Apple to Allow Other App Stores

    Apple shares were set to fall slightly on Wednesday after a report was released saying the company may allow others to have app stores on its mobile and tablet devices. The move would come in response to pressure from European regulators after high-profile complaints that Apple’s cut on anything sold through its app store is a barrier to competition, Bloomberg reported. Allowing other app stores would mark a shift in its business model, but analysts at ISI Evercore said it won’t necessarily make a big dent because Apple’s app store will remain the main hub.

  • Microsoft aims to get internet access to 100 million more people in Africa by 2025

    Microsoft Corp aims to secure internet access for 100 million more people in Africa by 2025, teaming up with a satellite provider and setting the stage for longer-term cloud adoption, its President Brad Smith told Reuters. The software maker has long pushed to bring more people online, playing the role of facilitator among telecoms and electricity providers, governments and non-profits. Since 2017, it helped widen connectivity for 50 million people, including nearly 10 million in Africa, under its so-called Airband initiative.

  • Dianne Feinstein says she won't step down early despite concerning mental health reports

    Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif, says she will serve out the remainder of her term to 2024, rebuking those who have raised concerns about her mental fitness.

  • Elon Musk says he can stop child exploitation on Twitter. So far, he’s axed jobs and pushed out watchdogs.

    Less than a month after taking control of Twitter, Elon Musk said addressing child sexual exploitation content on the social media platform was “Priority #1.” B

  • BlackRock Overhauls Leadership for Sustainability and Markets Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is changing its leadership ranks, elevating the former head of stewardship to a broader global role and creating a new division. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignThe world’s large

  • Feinstein says she won't step down early from Senate

    Dianne Feinstein suggested she has more work to do before leaving the U.S. Senate. "There's still two years," she said.

  • Xi and top Chinese leadership to hold key economic meeting as COVID spikes

    Chinese President Xi Jinping, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials will meet over the next two days to plot a recovery for China's battered economy just as the nation faces a surge in COVID-19 infections. The key annual economic policy conference takes place as virus infections spike in the capital Beijing a week after the leadership abandoned its tough "zero-COVID" controls. Global investors, already caught off guard by the virus-policy U-turn, now find themselves flying blind into a chaotic post-pandemic transition, lacking proper data to track rising infections and potential threats to the economy in the months ahead.

  • 12 Biggest Dental Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 biggest dental companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the dental care industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Dental Companies in the World. According to the American Dental Association’s third quarter 2022 report on […]