U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,081.00
    +92.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,495.50
    +5.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.90
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.08
    +0.96 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +2.47 (+14.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9050
    -0.2750 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,098.96
    -1,696.74 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.18
    -33.38 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.79
    -7.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Tech Tent: Has Theranos changed Silicon Valley?

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·3 min read
Elizabeth Holmes headshot set against the Tech Tent brand colours background
Elizabeth Holmes headshot set against the Tech Tent brand colours background

Elizabeth Holmes told investors she could diagnose hundreds of diseases with just a few drops of blood. She couldn't.

Last week she was found guilty of fraud. But with so much money sloshing around in Silicon Valley, will the verdict change anything?

On this week's Tech Tent, we speak to people who think the Theranos debacle could be good for Silicon Valley in the long term - and to some who don't.

Podcast available now
Podcast available now

"There's a cynical view out there that everybody lies, and everybody knows everybody lies," says Robert Weisberg, a legal expert from Stanford University.

"I think this will scare some entrepreneurs into being very, very careful."

Others believe that Theranos is a sort of parable to investors - only put money in what you know.

"Certainly most VCs [venture capitalists] are very averse to having headlines in the Wall Street Journal," says Patricia Nakache, from venture capital firm Trinity Ventures.

"I think the message that VCs are taking away is 'stay in your lane, invest in things you know something about'," she says.

But there are clearly still some investors who put pressure on start-ups to exaggerate.

One of the key Theranos whistleblowers who exposed the deception was Tyler Shultz. He has started his own biotech company, but says he's faced pressure to overstate growth potential.

"I am under pressure to exaggerate technology claims. Sometimes investors will straight up tell you, you need to double, quadruple or 10x whatever revenue projection you think is realistic," he says.

He said that in an interview with NPR's Bobby Allyn, who is also sceptical of the view that Theranos will change much in Silicon Valley.

He emphasises how the methodical approach that scientists bring to research can rub up against investors' desire for fast growth.

"Venture capital wants what they call hockey-stick growth, more and more and more growth…. And science moves at this slow, peer-reviewed pace. They're sort of incompatible," says Mr Shultz.

The idea behind Theranos wasn't a bad one. In fact there are many Silicon Valley companies in the biotech space that work in blood diagnostics.

Karius is one such company, which is developing technology to identify around 1,500 different types of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites in the blood.

I spoke to one of its founders, Tim Blauwkamp, who told me how hard it was to get investors to take the company seriously after the Theranos scandal broke.

He believes Theranos has led to more scrutiny from investors - a good thing. But he also says the scandal has led to delays in innovation in blood diagnostics.

"I believe it has changed our sector. There is no way that that much capital could go up in smoke without leaving a scar," he says.

"In some circles there's a scepticism of investing in the space altogether... I don't think it's been a win for scientists. I don't think it's been a win for patients."

Recommended Stories

  • Vermont-via-Tigray woman organizes to stop genocide that threatens her family in Ethiopia

    Burlington High School graduate Alex Segar-Reid organized a protest in December to stop a genocide that threatens her family in Tigray, Ethiopia.

  • Volunteer fire crews use ‘MacGyver’ ingenuity to save dog from frigid Franklin pond

    The dog fell through the thin ice and couldn’t get out.

  • Ethiopia PM must end Tigray conflict, Nobel committee says

    The committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize appealed on Thursday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the award in 2019, to halt the conflict unfolding in the country's northern region of Tigray. In a rare critique of a former laureate https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nobel-prize-peace-idUSKBN1WQ12I, the Norwegian Nobel committee said Abiy bore special responsibility for bringing to an end the fighting that broke out in late 2020. The committee generally refrains from commenting the actions of Nobel prize winners after they have won the award.

  • U.S. venture capital deals notched all-time high of $330 billion in 2021

    It was also the best year on record for VC fundraising, which hit $128.3 billion across 730 funds. The frenetic pace of fund raising is expected to continue this year, as cash with venture capital firms remains at an all-time high, and returns outpace all other assets classes, the report added.

  • Startups Raked In $621 Billion in 2021, Shattering Funding Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Startups raised more venture capital funding than ever last year and more cities around the world started to look like tech hubs—although Silicon Valley remains firmly in the lead. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding th

  • Torus Rebrands to Web3Auth, Raises $13M to Simplify Crypto Logins

    Web3Auth, a crypto infrastructure provider for Web 3 wallets, has raised $13 million in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India.

  • Payment orchestration platform Gr4vy pulls in another $15M in a Series A extension

    Retailers often build their own “orchestration” platforms for payment processing and routing, but these can be complex to maintain. It raised an $11.1 million Series A last year to do that, but today it’s unveiled a further $15 million in Series A extension funding, led by March Capital, taking its total Series A stage funding to $27.2 million (including previous seed funding). Unusually for orchestration platforms, Gr4vy’s cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP) also offers Instances, which provides merchants infrastructure in the cloud.

  • Proof of Learn Raises $15M in Round Led by New Enterprise Associates

    Proof of Learn (POL), a Web 3 learn-to-earn platform, has raised $15 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates.

  • Venture capital investments top $621 billion to set a record in 2021

    Private startups valued at $1 billion-plus rose 69% to 959 in 2021, as part of $621 billion in financings, more than double the number recorded in 2020.

  • Dorm Room Fund returns to campus with new $10.4 million fund

    Dorm Room Fund, a venture capital operation that launched to invest in student-led startups, has raised a new $10.4 million fund, per SEC filings. The filing marks Dorm Room Fund’s largest fund to date, and its first that appears to include investors beyond First Round Capital, the firm that first launched the student-focused operation in 2012. Dorm Room Fund’s original vision was tied to First Round Capital’s bet that early-stage investing could be led by students, for students. In 2012, First Round Capital thus allocated a portion of its assets under management -- a  $3 million capital pool -- to be managed by a group of students.

  • Venture Capital Funding Doubles in 2021, Smashing Records

    Global venture funding soared to $621 billion last year, up from $294 billion invested in 2020, according to a new report from the research firm CB Insights.

  • DealMaker announces new partnership with venture capital firm Wavemaker Labs

    DealMaker, a data-driven capital raising technology platform, today announced a new partnership with Wavemaker Labs, a first-in-class global corporate venture studio and product development incubat...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Breaks Out After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • ‘Not all the money belongs to you’: Self-employed? Avoid these mistakes when filing your 2021 taxes

    The deadline for self-employed workers to submit estimated tax payments for the fourth quarter of 2021 is Jan. 18.

  • SAP U.S. shares tick higher after preview of fourth-quarter results

    SAP SE shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the business software company released preliminary results of its fourth-quarter results. SAP (SAP) American depositary receipts rose 1.9% after hours, following a 3% decline to close the regular session at $135.91. The company said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of 1.86 euros a share, up from 1.70 euros a share in the year-ago period, on revenue of 7.98 billion, up from 7.54 billion euros.

  • Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

    Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

  • Generali's second-largest shareholder Caltagirone resigns from board

    A construction and newspaper magnate, Caltagirone is Generali's second-biggest investor with an 8.04% stake. Generali said in a statement Caltagirone felt thwarted by the board's working methods, particularly its handling of a strategic plan, treatment of privileged information and relations with the media and other shareholders.

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • The ECB and U.S Wholesale Inflation and Jobless Claims Keep the EUR and USD in Focus

    The EUR and the USD are back in focus today. Following the FED’s shift in policy, will the ECB Economic Bulletin and member chatter suggest a similar shift?