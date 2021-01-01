U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,756.07
    +24.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,606.48
    +196.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,888.30
    +18.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.86
    -5.14 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.42
    -0.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9170
    -0.0090 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.1910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,331.50
    +116.66 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.33
    +7.05 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,460.52
    -95.30 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

Tech that can help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·15 min read

Join me in bidding “adieu” and good riddance to 2020. You may just be hoping that 2021 will bring better things, but there are ways to make that wish a reality rather than a prayer. Setting attainable New Year’s resolutions is one of them, but you may need extra help sticking to them after this challenging year. There’s a ton of tech that can help you meet your goals and stick to them until they become ingrained habits. If you’ve made any of the popular resolutions below, we’ve got recommendations for gadgets and services that can aid you on your path to betterment.

Get healthy

Smiling sportswoman crouching, taking a break, and using phone after running in nature.
Smiling sportswoman crouching, taking a break, and using phone after running in nature.

Even if you’re not a New Year’s resolution person, you’ve probably told yourself that you’d try to work out more or cut back on the cake once January came around. Don’t feel bad if, after a few weeks (or days), you found yourself slumping back into your old, sedentary routine -- most people do. Trying to be healthier is harder than it seems, but at its core, it’s about building better habits.

One way to build and keep new habits is by holding yourself accountable with a habit tracker. While you can get deep into this subject if you wander down a bullet-journal rabbit hole, a habit-tracking app is probably the easier option. Done and Strides are two iOS options that let you log when you’ve completed a new habit you’re trying to build or when you avoided a bad habit that you’re trying to break. You can get pretty granular, customizing how often you want to do a task, setting reminders to log, reviewing stats and more. However, both apps have paid tiers to which you’ll be asked to subscribe to after you create a couple of trackable habits.

If you’re not trying to tack on yet another subscription to your monthly bills, consider an app like Streaks which is all yours for a one-time cost of $5. As for Android, Grow is a free app that takes a similar approach to habit tracking that Forest takes with time management. You plant a tree with each new habit tracked and you’ll watch it grow every time you log a completion. There’s also Habitica, which turns habit tracking to an 8-bit RPG game in which your custom avatar levels up every time you log a task.

If you want to focus on exercise, there’s a bunch of tech that can be of assistance. Investing in a smartwatch or a fitness tracker is the obvious first step because, not only do those gadgets passively monitor activity and sleep all day, but they also let you track the workouts. Fitbit’s $100 Inspire 2 band is an easy way into the world of wearables -- it monitors daily activity and 24/7 heart rate, and with its 10-day battery life, it’ll last long enough to capture information about your sleeping habits while you wear it overnight. The Fitbit app is also quite easy for new users to figure out, and you can track things like water consumption, menstrual cycle and more with it.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (left) next to the Apple Watch Series 5 (right) on a wooden table.
The Apple Watch Series 6 (left) next to the Apple Watch Series 5 (right) on a wooden table.

You can go one step further and invest in an Apple Watch if you want a more comprehensive device. It’s the best wearable you can get if you have an iPhone and you don’t even have to pay $350 for the most advanced Series 6 to get features like a built-in GPS, fall detection, emergency SOS and noise monitoring -- the $279 Apple Watch SE has those, too. Both Fitbit devices and the Apple Watch work with third-party health apps like MapMyRun, MyFitnessPal and Lose It, but Apple’s device will also sync to Apple Health -- something that Fitbit devices still can’t do. If you’re an Android user, we recommend a smartwatch like the Fitbit Sense or the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

It’s easy to say that you’ll work out more, but figuring out exactly what to do can be frustrating. Running and cycling (if you have a bike) are easy options, but if neither of those activities is your style, you can use at-home workout services to inject variety into your routine. Now, I don’t believe you need to be motivated to work out -- in fact, I believe if you wait until you’re motivated to do so, you’ll probably never get to it (that goes for any new habit you’re trying to build). But knowing that you have a bunch of new exercise routines to choose from can be a good inspiration to get your butt off the couch and onto a mat. And now, there are so many at-home workout options to choose from thanks in part to this year’s quarantine restrictions. You can simply search on YouTube for a core-strength routine or follow a fitness guru’s short videos on Instagram. But there are more structured options, too, and two solid ones are Daily Burn and Fitness Blender.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The former is a big player in the at-home workout space. It’s been around since 2007 and has a plethora of on-demand workout videos to choose from. Everything from barre, to strength training, to outdoor running is included under Daily Burn’s umbrella. You can filter out exactly which types of workouts you’re looking for, specifying duration, intensity and more.

But those new to exercising will probably like the Daily Burn 365 workouts the most. Every day, there’s a new workout that you can complete either live at 9AM ET or anytime thereafter. If you don’t want to think too much about which workout to do each day, these videos remove that decision entirely -- just log on in the morning and participate. Daily Burn also has one of the more generous free trials (30 days) so you can give it a go before deciding if you want to pay the $20 monthly charge for the subscription.

Fitness Blender is essentially a free yet limited version of a service like Daily Burn. It’s a website where you can find hundreds of free workout videos. Yes, you could just go to YouTube, but there’s a consistent level of quality that comes with Fitness Blenders’ videos. You’re also able to filter workouts by duration, difficulty, body focus, equipment used and more, which is something YouTube can’t replicate.

Get organized

Things 3
Things 3

Don’t feel bad if your organization system went out the window in 2020. Juggling all aspects of life is tough even when you’re not dealing with the threat of a pandemic. The new year can provide the opportunity to get back on track and one way to do that is by finding organizational tools that work for you -- and making sure those tools are as uncomplicated as possible. The worst thing that could happen is that your to-do list or document storage system ends up being so cumbersome that you avoid using it.

Speaking of to-do lists, you should have one at least for your busiest days. It can be as simple as something you jot down each morning, but there are also apps that let you keep your to-do list with you at all times. I’m a fan of Things 3 for iOS and macOS because it’s detailed enough for big work projects, but simple enough for casual personal tasks. I also love the Today view, which shows me everything across all of my projects that requires immediate attention.

However, you’ll spend $80 to get Things 3 for iOS, iPadOS and macOS -- and it’s only available for Apple devices. Microsoft’s To Do is an alternative that, while less involved than Things 3, is free and works on almost every platform including iOS, Android, Windows and more. You can keep it simple and just have a task list and a grocery list, or you can go deeper and add due dates, sub-tasks and even share lists with family members.

While you could skip the to-do list apps if you prefer the handwritten route, it’s imperative that you go the digital round when it comes to password management. A crumpled piece of paper that lives next to your desktop just isn’t going to cut it when our lives are increasingly dictated by usernames and passwords.

1Password password manager app.
1Password password manager app.

There are a bunch of reasons to get a password manager and a number of good ones to choose from, but I’m partial to 1Password for its cross-platform compatibility and ease of use. I generally rely on the browser extensions to fill in the username and password for sites I visit -- that means I usually don’t even need to open the 1Password app. If you’re not sure if a password manager is worth paying for, LastPass has a free and basic version of its service that you can try out.

As for all your physical stuff, now’s a good time to get the piles of papers and stacks of mail in order. It’s even more crucial to do if you’re going to be working from home into the new year -- if that’s the case, chances are you’re going to accumulate even more stuff as your personal and professional spaces intertwine. It’s hard to beat a simple file box for important papers and documents. Not only are they cheap, but they take only a few minutes to set up with folders for different parts of your life. Yes, it’s an old-school way of doing it, but you’ll never turn your home upside down while searching for an important document again.

Bellroy Tech Kit
Bellroy Tech Kit

You also might have a lot more gadgets thanks to your work-from-home situation, like a work computer and phone. To avoid losing them or piling them up with all of your personal devices, consider a multi-device charger or charging dock. Vogtek has a solid 6-port USB charging station that, thanks to its circular design, keeps your devices relatively separate while they’re powering up. Satechi’s 7-port charging dock is an even more elegant solution that we’ve recommended in guides before. It’ll hold smartphones, tablets and laptops in its various slots while they’re charging and the latest model includes two USB-C ports in addition to a number of USB-A ports.

If you do find yourself going back to an office or traveling more in 2021, you’ll want to avoid throwing all of your tech into your backpack or handbag. A small electronics organizer can keep your phone, earbuds, charging cables, portable battery pack and the like from being damaged while jostling around in your bag. Bagsmart makes highly practical organizers with water-repellent fabrics and tons of elastic-loop holders while Bellroy’s Tech Kit has a more polished look thanks to its woven, recycled fabric.

Cook more

A woman prepares a healthy meal in her kitchen, using a scale to portion the ingredients.
A woman prepares a healthy meal in her kitchen, using a scale to portion the ingredients.

Maybe you started ordering takeout more in 2020 to support local businesses during the pandemic. And maybe now as the year comes to a close, you realize that you’ve definitely relied too much on late-night deliveries. Vowing to cook more at home can be hard if you’re not used to it, and arguably the most difficult part of the whole process is finding the time. It’s easy to get wrapped up during the day and reach 8pm without ingesting much more than a stale cup of coffee -- and at that point, the takeout menu becomes your best friend. But you can avoid this vicious cycle by planning ahead and starting with easy recipes.

First, decide what you want to cook. I recommend starting with easy one-pot or one-pan recipes, not only because they save time, but you’ll also have less to clean up afterward. For those types of recipes, you’ll want a good set of sheet pans and a good pot. Try to get aluminum sheet pans in a few sizes (aluminum, more so than stainless steel, will ensure even heating), and some sets even include a cooling rack, too.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi
Instant Pot Smart WiFi

As for the pot, consider a dutch oven if you want to cook on your stove, or a slow or pressure cooker if you want to set it and forget it. Crock Pot makes excellent slow cookers that only require the turn of a knob in the morning to produce tender carnitas by that evening. But if you want more options, the Instant Pot craze is real for a reason. The Duo Nova is arguably the best model for newbies because it gives you seven different ways of cooking all in one, easy to use device. You could even spring for the WiFi-connected Instant Pot if you want the convenience of turning the machine on or off from your smartphone.

The Internet is your friend when it comes to finding recipes to try out. There are hundreds of free resources that can give you ideas for what to cook, and as you accumulate recipes you like, consider keeping them all on cards, a folder on your phone, or an app like Paprika. The latter also lets you plan meals ahead of time and keep track of grocery lists and pantry stock, too. It’ll get much easier to cook regularly once you have an arsenal of favorite recipes you can turn to -- especially on those nights you don’t feel like cooking.

Read more

Mid adult African American woman sitting on bench and reading a book on autumn day in the park.
Mid adult African American woman sitting on bench and reading a book on autumn day in the park.

As with most other resolutions, reading more can be accomplished if you find time for it. That means you may have to give up time spent doing other things -- like scrolling aimlessly through Instagram. But if you choose more reading and less social media, you’ll likely be better for it.

Your first resource for new reading material should be your library, and with technology today, you don’t even have to go to the building to take out books. The free Libby app lets you load your library card and borrow e-books and audiobooks directly to your smartphone (or Kindle or Kobo e-reader, if you use one of those devices). Libby has gotten more user friendly over the years, allowing you to tag titles so you can keep track of your “to read'' list and providing easy ways to see new, popular and readily available books. As a long-time Libby user, I like being able to have separate to-read lists for e-books and audiobooks, and I appreciate being able to connect multiple library cards to my account.

Hopefully your library will have everything you’re interested in -- but in case it doesn’t, that’s when you should consider buying physical or e-books outright or turning to services like Kindle Unlimited, Audible and Libro.fm. Especially when it comes to audiobooks, paid services can usually fill in your library catalog’s holes. Audible is the biggest player in the audiobook game right now, but Libro.fm is an alternative that also helps you support local bookstores. Bookshop.org works similarly to Libro.fm, but for physical books and gives you the option of supporting your own local bookstore with your purchase.

Learn something new

MasterClass
MasterClass

Picking up a new skill or dabbling in a new hobby won’t always lead to a total life revamp -- and that’s ok. But making the decision to learn something new can inspire you simply by injecting novelty into your routine. YouTube can be a great starting point when you’re learning a new skill but you want to make sure you’re getting accurate information. That’s not to say YouTube doesn’t have good sources (Crash Course and Free Code Camp come to mind) -- you just have to do a bit more research and vetting to sort out the reliable sources from the bogus ones. You can also always skip the research and go to a trusted source like MIT or Harvard and choose from their free online courses.

If you’re willing to go the paid route, we’re partial to MasterClass and Skillshare. MasterClass lets you learn from the experts -- think screenplay writing from Aaron Sorkin, restaurant-style cooking from Gordon Ramsay and gymnastic fundamentals from Simone Biles. It’s a bit steep at $180 per year, but you’re paying for the names of your instructors and the depth of knowledge they bring to their classes.

Another option is Skillshare and it’s arguably best if you want to get in touch with your creative side. While it does have classes for marketing, entrepreneurship and the like, Skillshare’s focus is creative fields like illustration, writing, photography and design. I appreciate that many of the creatives I follow on social media have their own Skillshare classes, allowing me to learn and potentially get feedback directly from them when completing assignments. Skillshare also has “workshops,” or classes that have a scheduled start and end date, so you can sign up for and complete them along with other students at the same time.

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Lessons For 2021; Tesla, Nio Await Key News; 25 Stocks In Buy Range Now

    After the surprising 2020 stock market rally, here are key lessons for 2021. Tesla and Nio sales loom. Check out 25 stocks in buy zones.

  • 12 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $1.7 Million In 12 Months

    It's been quite a year of contrasts for investors. Own the wrong S&P 500 stocks and you lose billions, but huge gains were there for the taking, too.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • Dow Jones Gains As Schumer Offers McConnell Stimulus Bargain; Tesla Surges, Apple Falls Again

    The Dow Jones slipped as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to strike a Covid-19 stimulus check bargain with Republican rival Mitch McConnell.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s investment firms are burning the midnight oil as we approach the end of 2020, publishing their year-end notes and their New Year prognostications, both for investors’ edification. There is the obvious point: we’re in a moment of rising markets, and investor sentiment is riding high now that the election is settled and COVID vaccines have emergency approval and are getting into the distribution networks.However, the lockdown policies put in place to combat the virus this winter are slowing down the economic recovery. Whether the economy will truly tank or not is yet to be seen.In the meantime, Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt has published his take on the current situation, and his comments bear consideration. First, McCourt notes the investors are focused on the good news: “[The] equity market is more focused on vaccine deployment and complete re-openings of economies in 2021, and so far, negative data points have been largely brushed aside.”Looking ahead, McCourt writes of the next two years: “We believe the logical outcome of 2021 (and 2022 for that matter) is a likely "return to normalcy" with strong EPS growth offset by lower P/Es barring a change in the vaccine story. We expect cyclical sectors and smaller cap equities to continue to outperform, as is typical in early cycle markets…”The research analysts at Raymond James have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of JMP’s picks – stocks with dividends yielding 7% or better – and that the investment firm sees with 10% upside or better.New Residential Investment (NRZ)The real estate investment trust (REIT) segment has long been known for its high and reliable dividends, a feature promoted by tax regulations which stipulate that these companies must return a certain proportion of profits directly to investors. Based in New York City, New Residential Investment is typical of its sector. The company’s portfolio includes residential mortgages, mortgage loan servicing rights, and loan origination. NRZ focuses its operations on the residential housing sector.NRZ is a mid-cap company, with a market value of $4.13 billion and a portfolio worth $5.72 billion. The company’s revenues have been rising since the second quarter of 2020, after steep losses during the ‘corona recession’ of Q1. The third quarter earnings, however, came in at 19 cents per share, down from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter. But even with that loss, NRZ took care to maintain the dividend.In fact, it did more than that. The company raised the Q3 dividend, to 15 cents per common share, in a continuation of an interesting story. Back in Q1, the company pared back the common share dividend to 5 cents, in a move to preserve capital during the corona crisis. The company has since raised the dividend by 5 cents in each subsequent quarter, and the Q4 payment, announced in mid-December, is for 20 cents per common share. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and the yield exceeds 7.87%.In addition to raising the dividend, NRZ has also announced a share buyback program totaling $100 million. The repurchase is for preferred stock shares, and goes alongside the existing repurchase policy of common shares.Analyst Stephen Laws, in his coverage of NRZ for Raymond James, writes, “We expect strong origination volumes and attractive gain on sale margins to drive strong near-term results, and we continue to expect a dividend increase in 4Q [...] For 4Q20, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.02 per share to $0.35 per share. For 2021, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.08 per share to $1.31 per share."In line with these comments, Laws rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $11.50 target price implies a one-year upside of 16%. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 8 Buys. The stock’s $11.36 average price target suggests a 14% and a change from the current share price of $9.93. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks)Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)Next up is a business development corporation, Fidus Investment. This company is one of many in the mid-market business financing niche, offering debt solutions and capital access to smaller firms that may not be able to secure lending from the larger markets. Fidus’ portfolio focuses on senior secured debt and mezzanine debt for companies valued between $10 million and $150 million.Fidus has investments in 68 companies with an aggregate value of $697 million. The largest portion of that portfolio, 59%, is second-lien debt, with the rest divided mainly between subordinated debt, first-lien debt, and equity-related securities.The company has seen revenues gain through the second and third quarters of 2020, after negative results in Q1. The third quarter top line came in at ~$21 million, up an impressive 129% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Fidus has declared its dividend for Q4, at 30 cents per common share, the same as the previous two quarter, plus an extra 4-cent special dividend authorized by the Board of Directors. This brings the total payment for the quarter to 34 cents per common share, and puts the yield at 9.5%.Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd likes what he sees in Fidus, especially the dividend prospects. “We continue to see the risk / reward as attractive at current levels - with shares trading below book, solid forecasted base dividend coverage from NII… We project FDUS solidly over-earning its quarterly base dividend of $0.30 / share through our projection period. As a result, we do project modest supplementals…”Dodd puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and sets a target price of $14. At current levels, that target indicates an upside of 10.5% in the next months. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on FDUS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 4 reviews, including 2 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $12.66, and the $13.33 average price target suggests a modest 5% upside from current levels. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks)TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)Returning to the REIT sector, we look at TPG RE Finance Trust, the real estate financing arm of global asset firm TPG. This REIT, with an $820 million market cap, has built a portfolio of commercial mortgage loans worth an aggregate total of $5.5 billion. The company is a provider for original commercial mortgage loans starting at $50 million, mainly in US primary markets. The largest share of the company’s loans and properties are centered in the East.Like many finance companies, TPG RE Finance saw serious losses in Q1 due to the corona pandemic crisis – but has since recovered to a large extent. Revenues in Q3 hit $48 million, up 9% year-over-year. During the quarter, TPG received loan repayments totaling $199.6 million, a solid result, and when the quarter ended the company had on hand $225.6 million in cash or cash equivalents.The company was able to easily fund its dividend, of 20 cents per common share, in Q3. For Q4, the company has recently declared not just the 20-cent regular payment, but also an 18-cent non-recurring special cash dividend. Taken together, the dividends give a yield of 7.5%, almost 4x higher than the average found among S&P-listed companies.Returning to Raymond James’ REIT expert Stephen Laws, we find that he is bullish on TRTX, too. “TRTX has underperformed since reporting 3Q results, which we believe creates an attractive buying opportunity… We expect core earnings to continue benefiting from LIBOR floors in loans and expect new investments to resume in 1Q21. The company's portfolio has combined retail and hotel exposure of 14%, which is below the sector average of 19%...” To this end, Laws rates TRTX a Strong Buy and his $13 price target suggests ~22% upside in 2021. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This stock also holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 unanimous Buy reviews set in recent weeks. Shares are priced at $10.67 and the average target of $11.00 suggests a modest 3% upside from current levels. (See TRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bill Ackman Crushed The Market Again In 2020

    Rumors of Bill Ackman's demise were greatly exaggerated. After a brutal three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTC: PSHZF) has now put together back-to-back years of stellar returns, and Ackman has eased fears that he lost his stock-picking touch.As of Dec. 22, Pershing Square's net asset value was up 67.5% year-to-date in 2020. Pershing Square's stock is also up 82% in 2020, crushing the S&P 500's 15.4% gains. From 2015 to 2017, Ackman's fund lost about 30% of its NAV and lagged the S&P 500 by about 60%. However, Ackman followed up his 58% NAV gain in 2019 with another big year in 2020.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosAckman's Huge Year: Ackman boosted his 2020 returns with a spectacular $27-million short bet on corporate bonds back in March that ultimately netted him a $2.6-billion profit in what some have called one of the greatest trades in history.Ackman also made headlines this year by raising $4 billion to launch his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) SPAC, which is now the largest SPAC in the market.At the time of the IPO in July, Ackman said the SPAC planned to take about six months to identify a target and announce a deal in the first quarter of 2021.Even after Pershing Square's big run in 2020, the stock still trades at a significant discount to NAV. Pershing's stock investing portfolio is relatively concentrated. As of the firm's most recent quarterly filing, Pershing held shares of just seven stocks.His three largest holdings include Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).Benzinga's Take: Ackman has a long track record of home run trades and dud investments. In years like 2020, he seems like an investing genius, while past losing bets on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Borders bookstores have left investors scratching their heads.Investors should look for Ackman and his fund to continue to be high-risk, high-reward investments in 2021 and beyond.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These are the 7 biggest tax changes for 2021

    Here's what'll be new when you sit down to do your 2020 taxes in the new year.

  • Barron’s Best Income Investments for 2021

    The bond market has been a barren field for income, as fixed-income yields remain stuck at historic lows. “With rates just barely above all-time lows, yield opportunities are clustered in the equity markets,” says David King, co-manager of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income fund. King says that income-hungry investors need look no further than the so-called Dogs of the Dow, the 10 highest-yielding stocks in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • How to Set Up a Backdoor Roth IRA

    Discover how a backdoor Roth IRA works, how to set one up, the rules to follow, and when a backdoor IRA might not be right for you.

  • Here’s why the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate could turn into a ‘big deal’ for markets

    The looming Georgia runoff elections next Tuesday could inject volatility in a high-flying stock market that has mostly looked past politics in favor of the brighter economic outlook next year.

  • Congress (finally) passed new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    Plus, how much will you get?

  • NYSE to delist 3 biggest Chinese telecoms to comply with Trump executive order

    The New York Stock Exchange announced late Thursday it has begun delisting proceedings three Chinese telecommunications companies in order to comply with an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting companies affiliated with China's military.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    At long last, the annus horribilus 2020 is coming to an end, and it’s time to get our portfolios in order for the new year ahead. There is good news about to encourage investors for 2021. In proof that government sometimes can move with speed and decision, FDA granted emergency authorization for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, and the shots are getting into the distribution networks. The election is settled, except for the Georgia Senate runoffs, but no matter how those turn out the overall results is known: a closely divided government, without a clear mandate for sweeping legislation. It’s a portent of regulatory stasis, which means predictability, which is good for markets.These are the facts behind the rising investors sentiment, which has pushed the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ all up to record levels. And its’ that upbeat sentiment which has Wall Street’s top analysts selecting stocks as potential winners for the year ahead.And when we say it’s Wall Street’s top analysts making these calls, we mean it. These are stock picks from analysts among the top 5 in the TipRanks database. These are the stock experts with the most recommendations on file, the best success rate, and the highest average return. So, let’s see what they have to say about these three Strong Buy stocks.ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)Tech companies, especially in the cloud, communications, and marketing segments, have some clear opportunities during the COVID pandemic. ZoomInfo is part of this group; the company’s services include digital marketing intelligence, account and data management, demand generation, and lead prospecting. ZoomInfo offers AI cloud software designed to makes these background tasks more efficient, so that sellers can focus on selling.ZI shares have seen volatile trading since going public in June of 2020, but overall, the stock is up 34% year-to-date.The third quarter, ZoomInfo’s first full quarter as a public company, showed strong results to encourage investors. Top line revenue hit $123.4 million, up 11.8% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. EPS, which had been negative in Q2, turned positive in Q3 with a 2-cent per share profit. The company finished the quarter with $59.8 million in free cash flow. ZoomInfo reported having 720 customers with $100,000 or more in annual contract value.In his review of ZoomInfo, Piper Sandler's Brent Bracelin, rated the 1 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, lays out a straightforward bullish case.“We are raising revenue estimates by $13.6M for this year and $19.6M for next year factoring in broad-based strength and minor contributions from Everstring and Clickagy acquisitions. We are buyers of ZI based on its ambitions to build a modern go-to-market (GTM) operating system with a unique business model balancing high-growth and high margins… Based on strong Q3 results and favorable Q4 outlook, we would be aggressive buyers of ZI given its unique profile of a high-growth and high-margin model with limited downside risk,” Bracelin opined.Bracelin sets a $59 price target to go along with this Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, suggesting that ZI has room for ~25% growth next year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here)Overall, there are 9 recent reviews on record for ZoomInfo and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $47.03 and the average price target of $55.89 indicates ~19% upside potential from that level. (See ZI stock analysis on TipRanks)Ichor Holdings (ICHR)Next up is a holding company, whose subsidiaries design, engineer, and manufacture gas and chemical fluid delivery systems essential in a variety of industries. Ichor is best known for its contributions to the semiconductor industry’s capital equipment, where its gas module and chemical process subsystems make up a substantial portion of each chip’s cost. Ichor’s systems are also used in the manufacture of LED displays, biomedical equipment, and alternative energy sources.Specialized manufacturing can be a solidly profitable niche, especially when a company is building parts and tools necessary to top-line industries. Semiconductor chips are essential in the digital world, and they cannot be manufactured without input from Ichor’s tools. This gives Ichor a competitive advantage, as it offers a product that its customers cannot do without.This can be seen in the quarterly revenues, which have been rising slowly but steadily through 2020. The company saw $220 million at the top in Q1, and reported $228 million in Q3. The third quarter was up 47% year-over-year, and was the sixth quarter in a row to show sequential gains. EPS, at 45 cents per share, was up 28% yoy.Among the fans is Needham's Quinn Bolton, who's ranked 2 on Wall Street, according to TipRanks.“[We] believe Ichor's fundamentals remain strong… we expect the offering will enable ICHR to pursue meaningful accretive M&A that should strengthen its market position, accelerate revenue growth and provide for vertical integration and higher gross margin over time. Looking further out, should the company achieve its LT operating model over the next ~3 years, we see NG earnings power of $4.85 per share,” Bolton commented. To this end, Bolton rates the stock a Buy, and his $40 price target implies a one-year upside of 32%. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here)Like Bolton, Wall Street is picking ICHR as a long-term winner. With 4 unanimous Buy ratings assigned over the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. Adding to the good news, its $40 average price target puts the upside potential at ~32%. (See ICHR stock analysis on TipRanks)DocuSign (DOCU)Last but not least is DocuSign, the cloud-based electronic signature service from San Francisco. DocuSign offers customers a verified and secure electronic signature option for online documents. Customers reap savings from efficiency, in the form of faster turnaround, less ink and paper used in printing, and less time spent printing and distributing hard copies for signature.DocuSign shares have seen a steep appreciation in 2020, as the move toward remote work and virtual offices put a premium on digital services and online verification. DOCU is up 205%, more than tripling its value this year. The stock has gained as the company’s revenues have gone up. The top line rose 29% between Q1 and Q3, with the third quarter number hitting $382.9 million. Earnings in the third quarter were up an impressive 53% year-over-year. The yoy increase in free cash flow was even more impressive, turning from negative $14 million to a surplus of $38 million.All of this leads RBC's Alex Zukin, the 3 analyst in the TipRanks database, to rate DOCU an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $325 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 44% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Zukin’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Zukin writes, “[The] Beats go on as DOCU delivered another very strong quarter of acceleration on every metric... What is even more impressive in our minds is that this is being driven almost entirely by an acceleration of the core e-signature business with the company being confident that it is still very modestly penetrated in its TAM (which has expanded significantly) that they can maintain growth above pre-pandemic levels in a post-pandemic world…” Similarly, other Wall Street analysts like what they’re seeing. With 10 Buy ratings vs 3 Holds received in the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. At a $276.46 average price target, analysts see ~22% upside potential in store for DocuSign. (See DOCU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 6 ETFs that Could Be Recession-Proof

    If you’re worried about the stock market correcting, or eventually heading into bear market territory, then you will want to consider the exchange-traded funds (ETF) covered below. They will all give you more downside protection than the vast majority of ETFs throughout the ETF universe.

  • Semiconductor Stocks To Buy And Watch Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Season

    Finding top semiconductor stocks to buy involves understanding the health of markets that purchase chips for their products. Chip stocks rose in 2020 as the industry emerged from a downturn.

  • We Found a Bubble–but It May Not Be What You Think It Is

    At least there was the stock market. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which ground the U.S. economy to a halt, the Dow and the rest of the major indexes finished the year at or near record highs. As is so often the case when there is a wide chasm between stock market gains and economic pain, many investors start to wonder if we’ve witnessed a massive financial bubble.

  • Merck Is One of Barron’s Top Stock Picks for the New Year. Here’s Why.

    Merck was slow in developing a Covid-19 vaccine but it has one of the industry’s best overall vaccine franchises, led by Gardasil for cervical cancer.

  • Bristol-Myers Derivative Is Now Worthless as Key Deadline Passes

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in a deal sweetener created when Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. acquired Celgene Corp. in 2019 have seen their all-or-nothing bet wiped out because U.S. regulators didn’t approve a drug in time.The contingent value right, or CVR, depended on a trio of drug candidates getting cleared. In a statement early Friday, Bristol-Myers said the second key deadline -- approval for lymphoma cell therapy liso-cel -- expired on Dec. 31 without a decision from the Food and Drug Administration. The CVR’s final hurdle would have been approval by March 31 for another new therapy called ide-cel.The $9-a-share sweetener traded as high as $4.76 apiece in April before falling to 49 cents in extended trading Thursday. There are almost 715 million CVRs outstanding, which would have translated to a total payout of $6.4 billion if all the terms were met, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The CVRs will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Bristol-Myers said it continues to work closely with the FDA to support the review of the Biologics License Application for liso-cel and still wants to bring the therapy to patients.In a note Dec. 23, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed highlighted how rare it is for the FDA to approve drugs between the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. He estimated the CVR’s litigation value at 30 cents to $1.40.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After golden year for precious metals, silver set to shine in 2021

    After a spectacular year, precious metals are set for further gains in 2021, with silver tipped to outperform, but analysts are growing more cautious about the prospects for gold as the global economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus. This, alongside supply deficits, pushed gold and palladium prices up by more than 20% this year, while silver rose 47%, and platinum 10%. "We are going to see new record highs for gold and palladium (in 2021)," said Philip Newman at consultants Metals Focus.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy In 2021 As New Pattern Forms Amid Bullishness On Turnaround?

    GE's turnaround is winning over more believers on Wall Street, and the Boeing 737 Max has returned to service soon. Is GE stock a buy right now?