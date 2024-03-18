Tech tycoon Lynch accused by US of masterminding 'massive fraud'

(Bloomberg) — UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch masterminded a “massive fraud” to artificially inflate revenue at his software startup and dupe Hewlett Packard Co. into buying it for $11 billion, a US prosecutor told a jury.

Lynch’s Autonomy Corp., which was the second-largest software company in the UK at the time of the 2011 sale, used a number of accounting tricks to make its revenue growth appear better than it was, such as back-dating contracts, pretending to ship goods and overpaying for unnecessary services so vendors would then buy Autonomy products, a lawyer for the government said.

“You will learn that these deals made no sense unless you were trying to falsely inflate your revenue,” Assistant US Attorney Adam Reeves said in his opening argument Monday at a trial in San Francisco federal court.

Reeves said that Lynch’s co-defendant Stephen Chamberlain was in charge of lying to auditors to cover up the fraud.

The trial will feature much of the same evidence and witness testimony that helped Hewlett Packard persuade a London judge to conclude in 2022 in a civil trial that Lynch and Autonomy’s former finance chief Sushovan Hussain inflated the startup’s revenue to pull off the sale.

Lynch, who was extradited to the US last year, is charged with 14 counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The most serious charge carries a maximum 25-year prison term if he’s convicted.

The entrepreneur has argued that he was scapegoated for the $8.8 billion write-down Hewlett Packard took the year after the acquisition — which he claims was really the Silicon Valley giant’s own fault.

Lynch’s lawyers will present their opening argument when the prosecution is done.

The case is US v. Lynch, 18-cr-00577, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

