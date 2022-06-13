U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.25
    -86.75 (-2.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,830.00
    -558.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,502.00
    -338.00 (-2.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.70
    -43.90 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.73
    -1.94 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.36 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0458
    -0.0068 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.73
    +6.64 (+25.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0131 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5060
    +0.0860 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,680.04
    -3,772.78 (-13.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.74
    -161.86 (-24.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.38
    -129.14 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Tech: The new walking dead? Venture funds

Jordan Parker Erb
·3 min read
Tech: The new walking dead? Venture funds

Another day, another newsletter. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm gracing your inbox with news of a Google bot that may have achieved consciousness, and a completely unattainable (but terrific) electric Porsche.

Ready? Let's do this thing.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

TWDWB zombies 210
TWDWB zombies 210

Other shows and films are coming in the zombie genre, threatening to take more viewers aware from &quotTWD&quot universe.Steve Swisher/AMC

1. As fundraising dries up, venture funds face a harsh reality. During the boom times of the past four years in the tech industry, more than 1,100 first-time venture funds were born. Now, with LP funding slowing to a trickle, many could turn into zombies.

  • Unlike the startups they fund, venture firms do not suddenly go out of business. Instead, they face an agonizing death that can stretch over years — or even decades.

  • Unable to raise new capital, they slowly bleed staff, coasting on management fees while trying to salvage whatever they can of the investments they have already made.

  • "There's going to be a lot of walking dead venture firms," one partner predicted. "If you don't raise another fund, you're resigning. It's just a matter of time before you're dead."

Inside the zombification of venture funds.

In other news:

Woman silhouette Google logo
Woman silhouette Google logo

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2. A Google engineer said he was placed on leave after claiming an AI chatbot was sentient. He said he has spoken with the bot about religion, consciousness, and the laws of robotics, and that it wants to "be acknowledged as an employee of Google rather than as property." Read the conversations that convinced him of the bot's sentience.

3. For some VMware employees, work is "semi-meaningless" right now. As employees prepare for an acquisition by chipmaker Broadcom, many fear their new owner is likely to cut jobs and product lines. Here's what VMware staffers told us.

4. Prime members are suing Amazon for nixing free Whole Foods delivery. Getting food delivered from Whole Foods now costs $9.95 per order, and Prime members are none too pleased. What we know about the lawsuit so far.

5. Roblox pays interns almost $10,000 a month — and it's on the hunt for young talent. With applications for Roblox's 2023 internship program opening in July, we spoke with its chief scientist who offered four tips to land a place in its coveted internship.

6. One of the largest crypto lenders announced it was pausing all customer withdrawals. Celsius Network said the move would "stabilize liquidity and operations" amid extreme market conditions. Celsius' price plunged as much as 60%, as the crypto market suffered a brutal weekend.

7. Introducing the top 13 venture capitalists specializing in edtech investing. Coming from firms like Owl Ventures, Reach Capital, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, these VCs are helping businesses transform the way students learn. Meet the investors to keep on your radar.

8. Google will pay $118 million to settle a gender-discrimination lawsuit. The class-action lawsuit, which was brought forward in 2017, includes around 15,500 women. Get the full rundown here.

Odds and ends:

The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S.
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S.

The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S.Tim Levin/Insider

9. Porsche's $209,000 electric station wagon is terrific — and completely over the top. Insider's transportation reporter test drove the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, and was stunned by its sleek look and impossible speed. Get a look at the luxurious sedan.

10. An EV startup just unveiled a car that can go 43 miles per day on solar power alone. The Netherlands-based electric-vehicle startup, Lightyear, revealed its first model, which will sell for about $263,000 — see the Lightyear 0.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules

    Britain’s government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland amid opposition from lawmakers who believe the move violates international law. The legislation would let the government bypass the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which requires the inspection of some goods shipped there from other parts of the United Kingdom. The protocol, designed to preserve free trade on the island of Ireland, is part of the broader trade deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the European Union when Britain left the 27-nation bloc.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Huge selloff rocks Treasury markets, yield curve inverts

    U.S. two-year Treasury yields rose above 10-year borrowing costs on Monday -- the so-called curve inversion that often heralds economic recession -- on expectations interest rates may rise faster and further than anticipated. Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could opt for an even larger rate hike than anticipated this week to contain inflation sent two-year yields to their highest levels since 2007. At the same time, a view that aggressive rate hikes could raise recession risks was playing out.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) A Risky Investment?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Gas climbing over $5 a gallon isn’t the stock market’s only problem: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, June 13, 2022.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers after weeks of speculation over the sustainability of the outsized returns being offered by the DeFi lending platform, fueling a broad cryptocurrency selloff. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopen

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months in Asia trading Monday as the impact of Friday’s shock US inflation data continued to reverberate through global risk assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • This Analyst Picks a Bad Day to Upgrade Tesla Stock

    Tesla's earnings and cash generation can help the electric-vehicle maker 'build out and secure materials giving them a strong competitive advantage.'

  • Dow futures slump nearly 600 points as second day of selling in store after inflation shock

    U.S. stock futures looked set to break below the lows of May, as financial markets continue to reel from a surprise acceleration in inflation just days ahead of a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

  • Mortgage prepayments have fallen 62% from a year ago. This is what that says about the housing market.

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Mortgage prepayment activity fell 19.1% just from March to April and 61.8% from a year ago, according to research from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. It’s driven in large part by mortgage rates rising and by how much refinancing activity has fallen as those rates have spiked, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.