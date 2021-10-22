U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

Tech watchdog campaign challenges big tech for hiding behind small business

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

Time and time again, tech's most powerful companies have pushed the narrative that any threat to their own trillion-ish dollar businesses will trickle down, hurting the small companies that rely on their products.

But counter to the warm and fuzzy anecdotes that big tech has rolled out over the years, some business owners struggle with relying so heavily on massive, opaque corporations and often have little recourse if things go wrong.

Those struggles are the kind of thing that tech watchdog group Accountable Tech wants to draw attention to with its new awareness push, "Main Street Against Big Tech." The six figure campaign includes a full-page ad in San Jose's daily paper the Mercury News next week, digital ads across social platforms and an ongoing video series highlighting experiences from small business owners that run counter to the PR narratives from tech companies.

The project has received support from the Main Street Alliance, Small Business Rising, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, and the American Economic Liberties Project.

"The [campaign] really underscores the litany of Big Tech's harms to which these small business owners are subject – from misleading and unreliable data, to hidden costs and sudden changes to rules or algorithms that can kneecap their entire company without any access to customer service," Accountable Tech co-founder Jesse Lehrich told TechCrunch. "Each entrepreneur has their own story and reason for speaking out."

Lehrich calls Facebook's longstanding PR campaign around standing up for small business "incredibly cynical and opportunistic" — a position that some Facebook employees appear to share. The reality of running a business on big tech platforms isn't always rosy for small business owners, who are subject to the whims of massively powerful corporations they have only a tenuous relationship with.

"They are completely at the mercy of these giants, with little access to legitimate metrics or customer service," Lehrich said. "It's not a partnership; it's exploitation."

Public sentiment also seems to be moving into a phase where people widely acknowledge that even free tech platforms extract a cost, whether that's in the form of privacy sacrifices or the endless streams of user-created content that provide a canvas for advertising.

Small businesses may rely on tools from dominant tech companies, but that doesn't mean that in theory an upstart competitor couldn't build something that serves them just as well or better. "This is how monopolies and oligopolies work –– these Big Tech corporations and their services are only 'essential' because they've engaged in an endless array of anticompetitive behavior to ensure they're the only game in town," Lehrich told TechCrunch.

As Congress wrestles with how to update laws designed for an era well before internet businesses even existed, the biggest companies in tech will continue to lean into their market dominance, leaving businesses and users alike stuck with what they've got.

"In an effort to avoid regulatory scrutiny, monopolists like Facebook, Google, and Amazon have spent millions of dollars persuading lawmakers and the public that their business products are a lifeline for small businesses when in fact the opposite is true,” Accountable Tech Co-Founder and Executive Director Nicole Gill said. "... But now small business owners are fighting back by sharing their lived experience to expose the real relationship between Big Tech and Main Street."

Move fast and break Facebook: A bull case for antitrust enforcement

Google slammed for ‘monopoly power’ in new antitrust lawsuit from 35 states

Tech watchdog calls on Facebook Oversight Board members to demand real power or resign

