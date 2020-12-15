U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.89
    +28.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,078.27
    +216.72 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,523.51
    +83.47 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.66
    +23.80 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.52
    +0.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    +20.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.55 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2157
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9100
    +0.0180 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    +0.0098 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7060
    -0.2940 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,363.93
    +282.40 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    377.05
    +3.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,513.32
    -18.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,687.84
    -44.60 (-0.17%)
     

Tech’s biggest winners in 2020

Engadget
·21 min read

2020 has felt like an eternity, but the year is finally coming to a close. Despite everything we’ve all been through, though, there were a few bright spots in the world of tech. Console makers blessed us with mouthwatering next-gen hardware, while Apple wowed the industry with the prowess of its own M1 CPU. Google also delivered an excellent phone for just $350, demonstrating an ability to not just read the room, but also to think of a world beyond a well-heeled tech-savvy audience.

There are also companies that flourished during the global lockdown, and though truth continued to be contested throughout the US elections, we thankfully saw social media step up their efforts to combat misinformation. Clearly, staying home gave some of us the freedom to produce great products and fight for good.

Apple’s M1 chipset

MacBook Air M1
MacBook Air M1

Apple's M1 system on a chip (SOC) may be tiny, but its impact on the computing industry will be felt for years to come. The first of Apple's silicon to reach Macs, the M1 is a powerhouse, with 8 CPU cores and up to 8 GPU cores. It's an evolution of Apple's A-series chips for the iPhone and iPad, but looking at the benchmarks, you'd never mistake it for a mere mobile chip. Both the M1-equipped MacBook Air and MacBook Pro blew away comparable Intel or AMD-based PCs in the Geekbench 5 benchmark. The Air was particularly impressive, since it wields so much power without even needing a fan.

With the M1, Apple is betting on itself in a major way. The company no longer needs to wait for an Intel refresh before it can announce new computers. Now, Apple is working on its own demanding scheduling. The M1's sheer performance and efficiency is a major black eye for both Intel and AMD, who've been battling it out for PC dominance for years. And it proves that ARM-based chips, which previously were relegated to phones and tablets, can actually be capable enough for laptops and small desktops like the Mac Mini.

Really, you could say the M1 makes the entire PC industry look bad. While we've seen a handful of ARM-based Windows PCs on the market, we wouldn't dare recommend any of them, due to Microsoft’s poor support for x86 emulation, and x64 emulation remains a work in progress. Basically, you can’t trust ARM-based Windows computers to run older apps. Meanwhile, Apple's emulation for Intel apps, Rosetta 2, works seamlessly with the vast majority of apps we've tried. And in many cases, they even run faster than on Intel or AMD based PCs. Talk about embarrassing.

Devindra Hardawar

Gaming consoles

next-gen consoles
next-gen consoles

One recent Saturday night, I was playing Control on my Xbox Series S and simultaneously listening to podcasts on the console’s Spotify app, pointedly not going out to the bars yet again, and I found myself thinking, “Thank f--- for video games.” It’s not the first time that thought has crossed my mind, but amid a lingering pandemic and months of stay-at-home orders, it’s become a common refrain. Luckily this year, there’s a lineup of stellar video game consoles on the market, including shiny new offerings from Microsoft and Sony, and a familiar treasure from Nintendo.

First, that new new. Microsoft and Sony kicked off the ninth console generation this year with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and the PlayStation 5 and its all-digital counterpart. All of them are fantastic. Of course, there are benefits and disadvantages with each console, but there’s something here for every kind of player. The Xbox Series S, for instance, is a relatively cheap entry point for the latest generation, offering significantly upgraded guts over the Xbox One and a beefy library of digital games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, features top-of-the-line hardware capable of playing games in 4K and 60fps (and beyond), and it runs like a dream.

Both new Xboxes have Quick Resume, which allows players to swap among multiple games on the fly, without having to close down or re-load anything. The consoles also connect to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa home networks for voice-controlled features. This comes in particularly handy when the uncontrollable urge to scream at something -- anything -- bubbles up from the deepest recesses of your soul.

Though the PlayStation 5 may look like a gaudy rendering of a futuristic skyscraper, it’s truly an ultra-powerful console with impressive output. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for instance, is crisp and incredibly smooth on PS5, with literally zero loading screens. Plus, the new DualSense controller is nothing short of a revelation. Every inch of the gamepad features precise haptic feedback, and notably, the trigger buttons are adjustable. Developers are able to add or remove tension from the triggers as they wish, increasing immersion and unlocking a world of new gameplay mechanics. The PS5 feels like the future.

And then there’s the Switch. Nintendo operates in its own universe, regularly releasing underpowered yet innovative gaming consoles, and the Switch is no different. Both the Switch and Switch Lite have a lineup of adorable and adventure-focused games that have helped plenty of folks through the pandemic, especially considering the portable nature of both consoles. In March, too Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released and deserves a special shout-out for keeping the peace in plenty of households.

When it comes to video games consoles in 2020, there are no losers. Even the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 hardware families have received a steady stream of high-quality games and media this year, when we truly needed it the most.

Jessica Conditt

NVIDIA RTX 3080

NVIDIA RTX 3080
NVIDIA RTX 3080

In a year jam-packed with impressive gaming hardware, NVIDIA's RTX 3080, and its 3000-series cards as a whole, stood out. For $699, the RTX 3080 delivers fast 4K gaming support and far better ray tracing performance than NVIDIA's cards from last year (which we still loved at the time). And while it's certainly expensive, it's actually a pretty great deal compared to the company's last round of cards. It genuinely blows away the RTX 2080 Ti, which originally sold for $999.

Powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere architecture, the RTX 3080 proves that NVIDIA still manages to innovate, even when it already dominates the high-end GPU market. And it shows that the company's bet on ray tracing is finally paying off. NVIDIA clearly has a lead on AMD, which just launched its own new GPU architecture with ray tracing, RDNA2. And while that hardware has the advantage of being in all next-generation consoles, PC gamers will still get the best ray tracing performance with NVIDIA cards.

If you don't want to drop $699 on a single video card, NVIDIA also has other options: the $499 RTX 3070 delivers pretty much the same performance as the 2080 Ti, making it an incredible value. And the recently announced RTX 3060 Ti is still pretty capable for $399. The biggest problem facing NVIDIA, and most other PC hardware makers, is availability. It's tough to find its latest gear in stock, both because manufacturing has slowed down and eager scalpers are quick to scoop them up. But for the lucky gamer that can get their hands on one, any of NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards will be a gaming treat.

Devindra Hardawar

Foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

With the Royole FlexPai at CES, the Huawei Mate X at MWC, the Samsung Galaxy Fold in the spring, and the first real look at the Motorola Razr in the fall, 2019 was the year foldable hype finally bubbled over. At last, we got our first real glimpse of what the future of smartphones could be, beyond just meticulously crafted, glass-and-metal monoliths. The problem was, many of those first-generation foldables felt and acted the way most first-generation devices tend to -- more like expensive experiments than fully fleshed-out products. In 2020, that began to change.

I’ll grant you that this year has seen its share of flops. There was no way Motorola’s first, flawed foldable could ever have lived up to its through-the roof hype, and more recently, Lenovo took a stab at an expensive, foldable PC that was less functional than frustrating. So, what makes the overall category a winner in my book? Easy: it’s how quickly these device makers have learned from their mistakes and turned around superior products.

There’s no better example of this than Samsung, a company that faced enormous criticism last year for nearly releasing the original Galaxy Fold with a bevy of design flaws. To their credit, the team at Samsung ate s--- publicly, quickly remedied the problem, and went back to work on two new devices. One was the Galaxy Z Fold 2 -- otherwise known as one of the first truly great foldables, and one of the rare devices I liked enough to purchase for myself after finishing my review. The other was the Galaxy Z Flip, a more capable example of the foldable flip phone design than the original Razr, and the first device in Samsung’s line-up to use an ultra-thin layer of glass to protect the fragile, internal screen. And while we’re on the subject of fast-paced improvements, Samsung released an updated 5G version of the Z Flip with an improved chipset just months later.

Meanwhile, Motorola honestly deserves all the flack I’ve thrown at it so far, but it also deserves credit for releasing a vastly improved follow-up to the Razr in short order. Yes, people who bought the original were burned -- as were the people who bought a Z Flip right before the Z Flip 5G was released. No matter how you look at the landscape now, foldable phones are in far better shape than they were last year: They’re more polished, they’re more capable, and software support is steadily improving. Now we just need these things to get a little cheaper -- maybe in 2021.

Chris Velazco

Pixel 4a (and the return of low-cost phones)

Pixel 4A
Pixel 4A

When reviews for the Pixel 4a came out, I was surprised. Before that, I couldn’t remember the last time a phone received nearly universal acclaim the way Google’s affordable handset did. Every reviewer, myself included, had been impressed by what the company was able to offer for a mere $350.

At that price, the Pixel 4a offers flagship-level performance and cameras, as well as an all-screen design. Google demonstrated that when it chose to focus on making the best phone for under $400, it was able to deliver something truly satisfying. The Pixel 4a’s release in August also came at a time when people were reconsidering their expenses against the backdrop of a dismal economic outlook. Its low price was also a welcome deviation from the exasperating trend of phones that grew more expensive year after year.

Though Google’s subsequent flagship was relatively less impressive, the company still chose to focus keeping costs low rather than coming up with flashy, expensive features. As a result, the Pixel 5 ended up being a pretty boring phone, but it does start at $699 compared to more expensive flagships from Samsung and Apple.

Thankfully, in 2020, those companies also rolled out budget-friendlier versions of their premium handsets. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE and Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini and SE were more affordable alternatives for people who were looking for new phones this year, too. Though neither is as cheap as the Pixel 4a, and “lite” or budget phones aren’t a new trend, the fact that Google delivered something so good for so little money is extra impressive this year. With the competition that is sure to cause, we could very well be on the cusp of seeing the rise of cheap phones that are actually good soon.

Cherlynn Low

Zoom and all the video chat things

A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom APP at home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom APP at home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

If there was one thing many of us had to do during the pandemic, it was take too many video calls for work. Zoom grew so popular that it became the de-facto verb for virtual meetings. Phrases were even coined with its name, like “Zoom fatigue” and “Zoom face.” The company’s stock price shot up 505 percent since COVID-19 led to lockdowns in the US in March.

But it’s not just Zoom that thrived during the pandemic. Pretty much every video-calling service provider saw similar activity, whether it’s Google’s Meet, Microsoft’s Teams or Cisco’s WebEx. Verizon (our parent company) even bought BlueJeans in April, jumping on the bandwagon as it looked to be one of few industries headed for profit this year. It wasn’t just business-first options that got all the action, either. Services like Skype and FaceTime continued to be used by people to keep up with their loved ones, as well as the video calling tools built into apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram.

In addition to the apps that facilitated our calls, the devices that did also grew in popularity. Facebook and Google added support for Zoom and other major chat apps to their smart displays, making it easier for people to use those devices to stay in touch with loved ones. They became so sought-after that sales of Facebook’s Portal were up 10 times two months after lockdowns in the US in March.

Smart displays and video calling tools had been around before the pandemic, sure, but they were one of the few products that thrived as the world was forced to stay at home. Though I’m uncomfortable about the fact that this is another tale of big corporations profiting from the pandemic and that not everyone had the luxury of using these services, I have to admit that in a time where human contact was hard to come by, video chat tools helped the world stay sane and keep going.

Cherlynn Low

LG Wing

LG Wing
LG Wing

Remember when people (myself included) were complaining that smartphones were becoming boring? They were all just rectangular slabs! Then one day, Samsung, Huawei, Royole and Motorola brought foldable phones to life, but those are far from ready to become mainstream. I’m not just talking about the prices. Even as a careful smartphone handler, I still managed to accidentally leave a scratch on a Galaxy Z Fold 2’s supposedly tougher flexible screen.

Meanwhile, LG has been hiding in the shadows biding its time and eventually surprised us this year with the Wing. Rather than toying with flexible displays, LG went with a wacky swivel design instead -- one that swings a large landscape screen to above a smaller squarish screen. I’ve been using an LG Wing for almost three months now, and I still enjoy seeing the delight on people’s faces whenever I flick the screen up.

This design makes a lot more sense than the flagship foldables: You can watch fullscreen video at the top, while scrolling through news or social media within the usual portrait aspect ratio on the bottom screen. Or you can flip the phone itself and hold the larger screen vertically, and use the smaller display for, say, navigation or video. Oh, and both OLED panels are protected by glass, so you won’t have to worry about your fingernails scratching them.

Unlike rollable or tri-fold prototypes from the likes of TCL, Oppo and Xiaomi, you can already buy the LG Wing. Sure, its price, bulk and performance hiccups may keep the Wing from going mainstream, but you have to give it to LG for its newfound efforts in the smartphone game. I don’t recall ever getting this excited about an LG phone in the past, but hey, we still have that rollable phone to look forward to next year.

Richard Lai

Telehealth

As hard as we tried to stay home this year, there were still important reasons for some of us to brave going outside. People with chronic health issues, for example, or symptoms of illnesses that weren’t Covid-related had to find ways to get to a doctor safely. Though telehealth had existed prior to the pandemic, insurance limitations and FDA and HIPAA regulations stood in the way of widespread adoption.

When the nation’s most populous states were forced into lockdown, all that changed. The US government expanded Medicare coverage for telehealth nationwide while Congress approved $200 million in funding to the FCC for a telehealth program that helped eligible healthcare providers pay for telecommunications and information services and the devices they needed to provide connected care. The FDA generally made it easier to see a doctor from home by easing up certain regulations around where practitioners could provide service, and also loosened rules around the use of certain medical devices at home, like blood glucose monitors,

As expected, big tech companies jumped in too. Not only did the same video chat services that are also a winner on this list facilitate many people’s remote doctor’s visits, but giants like Microsoft and Amazon also launched healthcare-specific products. Microsoft’s industry cloud for healthcare provided a means for medical businesses to offer patients tools like a portal, secure video chat and appointment booking system. Amazon launched its Pharmacy prescription-filling service late this year, too, and smaller players like Zocdoc modernized their services with video conferencing support, for example.

Industry experts agree that telehealth adoption had been growing over the last few years, but COVID-19 caused that to skyrocket. While it’s worth noting that telehealth will never fully replace in-person doctor’s visits and there are still accessibility issues to iron out, telehealth promises to alleviate burdens on America’s healthcare infrastructure overall and in 2020 we sped a little faster towards that goal.

Cherlynn Low

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console.
Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console.

Focusing on a leaky water tower might not sound like the most exciting thing to do in a game, but I did just that for a solid two minutes in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The haptic feedback from the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller made it feel like water was dripping into my hands. It’s uncanny.

Calling Sony’s latest controller one of our winners even though we already included the PS5 itself might seem a little specific, but its contribution to the gaming experience is noteworthy. Plus, the DualSense gives Sony an edge in the console wars, especially when Microsoft hasn’t meaningfully changed its controller since the Xbox 360.

Insomniac Games makes fantastic use of the controller throughout the game. Vibrations sparkle like electricity and triggers have a subtle tension as you swing through Manhattan. The speaker emits a satisfying “thwip” when you fire a web too. These all add depth to the experience and make it clear why the DualSense is one of the PS5's strongest selling points in an excellent new console generation.

It’s more than just haptic feedback that sets this controller apart. In Astro's Playroom, you can blow into the onboard microphone to make a fan rotate or feel subtle taps all over the DualSense as hail hits the adorable robot.

The adaptive triggers add a lot to other games too. There's a tiny bit of resistance to mimic a camera trigger in Bugsnax and different tension levels for each weapon in Fortnite. The triggers aren’t always used successfully, though. Switching from a tired player to a fresh one in FIFA 21 can be jarring when the trigger resistance suddenly changes, but that's on EA, rather than Sony.

The DualSense isn't perfect -- the battery life is shorter than you might expect -- but it's an evolution of the PlayStation controller that helps games feel truly next-gen. Now that more PS5 and Steam developers have gotten their hands on a DualSense, I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do with it. I have my fingers crossed other controller manufacturers take a leaf out of the DualSense playbook too.

Kris Holt

Content Authenticity Initiative and TruePic

It’s time the war on truth met some resistance. So many problems in 2020 were made worse by the proliferation of retouched, recycled or re-imagined content across social media. Though we all would like to think we’d never make the mistake of believing a doctored picture depicts something real, it’s important to realize it can be difficult for everyone to know how to tell the difference.

In November, Twitter, Adobe and the New York Times announced a Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) that’s meant to help “empower consumers to better evaluate and understand content online. It aims to create an industry standard for digital media attribution that would make it clear whether a piece of content had been edited even after it’s shared to supported platforms. An upcoming summit is taking place next year to iron out some of the details, but this is an important first step towards providing a means to distinguish truth from lies.

This year, too, a photo and video verification called TruePic launched and became one of the more interesting features of Qualcomm’s latest premium mobile chipset. Thanks to a collaboration between the two companies, smartphones using the Snapdragon 888 would be able to use cameras that are compliant with the CAI. This would allow photos taken with these phones to have a cryptographic C either around or on the image that would remain as it’s shared to compatible platforms.

The inclusion of TruePic in the Snapdragon 888 is our first look at how the CAI could be implemented in the devices we use to take pictures, which is the first step in online content creation. With the CAI still in development, it will likely take at least months, if not more than a year before we start seeing a reliable format roll out, but the cooperation across the photo and video editing, social media and journalism industries is a heartening one. Plus, in its announcement, Adobe said “joining forces will accelerate progress.” Hopefully, we will see this arrive soon, though I’m cautious about its immediate efficacy -- the world will need time to not only understand and get used to a new standard, but also start trusting it (after it’s inevitably tested and exploited by bad actors and hackers).

Cherlynn Low

Home fitness

Cropped view of sporty and young adult woman standing in plank pose on fitness mat at home
Cropped view of sporty and young adult woman standing in plank pose on fitness mat at home

As COVID spread and we found ourselves spending nearly all of our time at home, the relative novelty of living and working in the space space soon gave way to crushing ennui. That was especially true for fitness buffs, people who built time at the gym not just into their schedules, but into their personalities. For them, and for the countless others who wanted to nurture their health, home fitness tech became key to maintaining some semblance of sanity.

That was partially out of sheer necessity -- during the early stretches of quarantine life, free weights and kettlebells grew scarce and expensive as people began pivoting to home workouts in earnest. Meanwhile, yoga blocks became tricky to find, and fly-by-night dropshipping outfits started peddling poorly-made, drop-shipped resistance bands on Instagram. (I bought a set out of desperation -- they took months to arrive, and broke during my first workout.)

Meanwhile, connected fitness platforms saw their businesses boom as people spent more and more time away from their gyms. Tonal, a startup that pairs guided workouts with a smart, wall-mounted display and "digital weights" saw demand surge to the point where it raised $110 million in a funding round meant to help it meet additional demand. Lululemon dropped $500 million to acquire Mirror, a company that builds -- what else? -- mirrors with built-in displays to guide people through specific exercises. And Peloton, purveyor of smart spin cycles and treadmills for the reasonably well-heeled, saw its global membership roughly double in a year as it launched some more affordable hardware.

For those who didn't want to buy -- or couldn't afford -- a pricey, Mediatek-powered smart bike, resources dedicated to piecing together alternatives like cheap Amazon spin cycles paired with Bluetooth cadence trackers and tablets became indispensable to some. (Myself included.)

Meanwhile, people found gadgetry evolving in functionality and purpose in response to the COVID era. VR headsets like the Oculus Quest grew scarce, partially because of their value as entertainment devices, but also because new games and fitness apps gave people a reason to get out of their chairs. A study conducted by Fitbit suggested that wearables like the ones it sells could potentially detect early stages of COVID before symptoms began to manifest. And Apple's latest flagship wearable, the Watch Series 6, features built-in blood oxygen monitoring that can be helpful for tracking peak performance and potentially troubling respiratory issues. The fact that those Watches are a key component of the company's new, on-demand Fitness+ workouts program is just icing on the cake.

Recent news of a vaccine has given people hope that life could soon return to normal, but this -- admittedly opportunistic -- renaissance in home fitness tech could mean dire things for the future of gyms. If nothing else, though, all this gear has helped people stay healthy and sane in very trying times; they deserve a win for that alone.

Chris Velazco

Latest Stories

  • Column: Trump's election lawyers should be disbarred

    Trump's lawyers tried to overturn a legitimate election, and for that they should be thrown out of the profession.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • Dow Jones Falls After Trump Makes Stimulus Demand, Nio Stock Down Again

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank after President Donald Trump issued a coronavirus stimulus demand. Tesla stock rose as Nio stock fell.

  • Berkshire's Charlie Munger Warns Against Market Frenzy, Expects Lower Returns In Next Decade

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After FDA Authorizes Its Coronavirus Vaccine?

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use late Friday. But the news didn't immediately help Pfizer stock. Is the stock a buy now?

  • Worried about another recession? Here's what the stock market is predicting for 2021

    It’s been a year of fear for many Americans. But the stock market is signaling optimism about the U.S. economy in 2021, experts say.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • Blink Charging Signs New Deal As Auto Giants Back EV Incentives

    Blink Charging signed a deal expanding its charging network as an auto trade group backed a range of EV incentives.

  • The stock market flashes a major new sell signal: BofA survey

    Has the stock market come on too far, too fast? This survey says stocks could be headed for a breather soon.

  • GE's stock bounces toward snapping 3-day losing streak after Deutsche Bank boosts price target

    Shares of General Electric Co. bounced 1.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, putting them on track for the first gain in four sessions, after Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised her price target on the industrial conglomerate, saying she's "cautiously optimistic" on the macroeconomic outlook. DeBlase kept her rating at hold, but boosted her target to $13, which is 20% above Monday's closing price, from $9. DeBlase said her reasons for optimism included the efficacy and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine at a time of a surge in new cases, the coming balance of power in the U.S. government and a potential moderation in U.S./China trade tensions. Separately, retirement services company Athene Holding Ltd. announced Tuesday a pension buyout agreement with GE, in which GE is transferring about $1.7 billion in pension obligations to Athene. GE's stock, which has shed 4.9% amid a 3-day losing streak through Monday, has run up 77.5% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF has gained 11.3% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.2%.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Rip Higher

    It’s undoubted, we’re in an upward market cycle. The S&P is up ~5% in the last 30 days, and the NASDAQ has gained 6%. Good news has buoyed investors’ spirits – news of upcoming COVID vaccine and the resolution of the November elections.But those are in the past, and the markets are forward-looking. These gains must be supported by near-term prospects. What we have in the immediate offing is starting to grow clearer. The Biden Administration will be sworn into the office in January, combined with the likely prospect of a partisan split in Congress and a conservative Supreme Court. It’s a recipe for a divided government unlikely – and likely unable – make any radical shifts in policy direction. Meanwhile, the FDA has gave the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last Friday, with shipments expected to reach 636 sites this week.So, in a growth environment, it’s time to look at growth stocks. These are equities that have shown strong share appreciation in recent months and fit a profile: they all have Strong Buy ratings in the TipRanks database, and show double-digit upside potential for the coming year. We’ve pulled up the details on three such investments.Niu Technologies (NIU)We will start with Niu Technologies, a manufacturer based in Changzhou in southern China. The company makes and markets electric scooters, a popular product among China’s rapidly growing urban population. Niu was one of the first e-scooter makers to use lithium-ion batteries. The company now markets three lines of scooters, totaling 7 models.Niu reported $232.9 million in revenue in 1Q20. For the second quarter, the company brought in $644.9 million. And in the recent Q3 report, Niu showed $894.5 million on the top line. That’s 284% revenue growth in 9 months. Q3 EPS, while below the forecast, was still up 25% year-over-year, and reflected a 70% year-over-year increase in sales volume. The company noted a decline in margins, attributed to the ongoing international COVID crisis.This name has already soared 231% year-to-date, but some Wall Street analysts believe there’s more fuel left in the tank.Covering this stock for Needham, Vincent Yu writes, “We believe NIU has a clear path for accelerated unit sales growth going into FY2021, driven by store openings, and ASP recovery backed by international market demand and a stabilized product mix… [We] believe blended e-scooter ASP will improve as international markets recover, evidenced by mgt.'s comment that the international order book is strong for 4Q20. Niu's expansion into new international markets such as Indonesia will benefit the blended ASP, as e-scooter ASPs in these markets will be higher than that of in China.”In line with his bullish comments, Yu gives NIU shares a Buy rating with a $36 price target indicating room for 27% upside growth in 2021. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here)Overall, Niu’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 4 recent buy-side calls. The stock’s trading price is 28.38, and the average price target of $34.50 predicts ~23% one-year upside from that level. (See NIU stock analysis on TipRanks)Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)Next up is a Dallas-based loan servicer in the mortgage industry. Mr. Cooper Group provides a range of services to the mortgage industry, including loan origination, with a focus on the single-family residence market. The economic shutdown last winter hit Mr. Cooper Group hard, but the company has fully recouped its losses since then.Q1 revenues were down steeply from the previous quarter, but have grown consistently in Q2 and Q3; the third quarter top line results, of $872 million, were the highest in over a year.Shares of COOP have rebounded well this year. Since hitting bottom at the beginning of April, COOP is up 413%. Year-to-date, the stock is up 122%.Even with the major share price appreciation, Wolfe analyst Matt Howlett sees a favorable risk/reward profile."COOP’s balanced model in the current environment is poised to grow earnings and generate a sustainable double-digit core ROE. The especially strong mortgage banking environment opens a window for the company to paydown its high cost debt and improve their balance sheet. COOP’s strong earnings outlook solidifies the value of the company’s substantial DTA and should allow the stock to trade at a meaningful premium to tangible book in conjunction with peers," Howlett opined. Unsurprisingly, the analyst rates COOP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $36, suggesting that the stock will grow 30% in the year ahead. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here)Overall, this mortgage servicing company flashes a strong bullish backing on TipRanks, making this stock a Wall Street favorite. Out of 7 analysts polled in the last three months, six are bullish on COOP stock while only one is playing it safe on the sidelines. With a return potential of 16%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $32.14. (See COOP stock analysis on TipRanks)Renewable Energy Group (REGI)Renewable Energy Group, as its name suggests, is a green economy company, focused on recycled and recyclable alternatives to fossil fuels. The company is based in Iowa – not coincidentally one of the world’s major corn producers – and its main product is biodiesel fuel. The company has operations in the lower 48 states and in Germany.The policy push toward greener fuels created a market for biodiesel, and REGI has filled it neatly. The company boasted total sales of 176 million gallons in Q3, generating $576 million in revenues. That top line number was up from $545 million in the prior quarter, even though total sales slipped by 2.2%. Fuel production totaled 137 million gallons in the third quarter, up 5.3% sequentially.REGI’s share performance this year has been impressive. The stock barely registered a blimp when corona tanked the economy, and the shares are up 155% year-to-date.Wolfe's 5-star analyst Sam Margolin likes REGI, seeing the company as a market leader in its niche, with plenty of resources to stand on. “We rate REGI Outperform because of its pure play status as a biofuels manufacturer, deep/diverse relationships with feedstocks suppliers, and logistics capabilities to supply premium markets. The company’s clean balance sheet should enable it to begin returning cash to shareholders even while spending on its large-scale renewable diesel expansion project at Geismar," Margolin wrote.Margolin backs his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with a $79 price target, implying a one-year upside potential of 22%. (To watch Margolin's track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street agrees with Margolin. REGI shares have 6 recent Buy reviews backing the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. (See REGI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘It’s Going to Rain Dividends and Buybacks Next Year.’ What to Expect for Markets and Consumer Stocks in 2021.

    Huntington Private Bank Chief Investment Officer John Augustine discussed the outlook for the market at large and for consumer stocks in particular.

  • Nio, not Tesla, is the better EV stock pick for 2021

    Jeff Reeves explains why he sees the Chinese company as the better buy-and-hold play between the two manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • Snowflake Sees $20 Billion Wipeout in Week as Lockup Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. extended a three-day slump after the expiration of a lockup that restricted company insiders from selling shares.The stock fell as much as 7.8% to $303.54 on Tuesday before recovering much of the losses as insiders had their first opportunity to cash out on gains since the company went public in September. Snowflake has declined about 17% since closing at a record a week ago, erasing nearly $20 billion in market value.San Mateo, California-based Snowflake more than tripled in the past three months as investors had been eager to gain exposure to the cloud computing company whose revenue growth is projected to exceed 80% next year. But after the rally added nearly $80 billion in market value at the peak, concerns increased over whether its valuation had become stretched.The cloud-computing company is trading at 83 times next year’s revenue estimates, compared with an average of about five times for companies in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index.Snowflake shares have traded above the average analyst price target of $295.86 since last month. The company has nine buy ratings, 12 holds and one sell, according to Bloomberg data.(Updates shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Financially fragile Americans during COVID-19 have difficulty answering these 15 money questions — can you?

    The more someone understood about interest rates, inflation, risk diversification and other financial concepts, the less likely they show signs of financial “fragility” at a time of serious money pressures for many people across the country, a new study concludes. There is a link between financial literacy and financial resilience, according to Olivia Mitchell of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Annamaria Lusardi of George Washington University’s School of Business, and Robert Clark of North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.

  • Roku (ROKU) Could Hit $500 in 2021

    Roku (ROKU) stock has carved an excellent technical pattern that should forestall a deep correction in coming months.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • Is Costco Good For Mortgages?

    Costco is known for selling jumbo packs of toilet paper, rotisserie chicken and even 7-pound tubs of Nutella from its warehouse-style stores across the nation. The Mortgage Program for Costco Members could help some members buy or refinance a home through a multilender platform operated by CrossCountry Mortgage. Here's a look at how the program works and how it stacks up to other similar programs.

  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes.Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff Monday of the move. Recode first reported the executive’s decision, which followed Oracle’s announcement Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Redwood City, California.“I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle’s employees. “The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry.”Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.The Oracle chairman joins other tech leaders and ultra-wealthy in leaving California, with some pointing to the state’s high taxes. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a friend of Ellison’s, said last week that he had left California for Texas. Splunk Inc. CEO Doug Merritt also reportedly moved to the Austin area. Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, had called Silicon Valley home since the company’s 1977 founding.Despite Lanai being such a small island -- with only one school and no stoplights -- residents rarely see Ellison around town, though that may change now that he’s officially moved there.“Nobody knows what his schedule is,” said Alberta de Jetley, a longtime resident of the island and founder of Lanai Today, the island’s monthly newspaper, which she sold to Ellison in 2019. “He comes in on his private plane and he’s here and then he’s gone. Nobody, except for the people who actually work at the airport, know when he’s coming and going.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come