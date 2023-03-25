U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6700
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,502.64
    -428.98 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Tech workers feel jilted and betrayed by how firms like Meta and Google handled layoffs. HR professionals say the issue isn't malice, it's just poor planning.

Asia Martin
·5 min read
man getting laid off and waving goodbye
Former employees of companies like Google and Meta say they were treated poorly in the layoff process. HR pros say it wasn't out of malice, but rather logistical challenges.andresr/Getty Images

  • Laid off tech workers feel like they were treated poorly by their ex-employers after years of loyalty.

  • Ex-Googlers and Meta employees say they were laid off while on maternity leave or suddenly got locked out of systems.

  • HR consultants told Insider that many companies are ill-prepared for the logistics of mass layoffs.

Why do the recent round of layoffs in tech seem especially brutal?

In March, a group of over 1,400 Googlers petitioned CEO Sundar Pichai to show workers respect and to not "Be Evil" as the company cuts its workforce by 12,000. The outcry came after a number of former employees publicly shared how they felt the company handled their dismissals in a distinctly un-Google-y way.

Some discovered they were laid off while on parental leave. Current employees said they learned colleagues were let go when emails to them bounced back.

Then there's the matter of severance packages: some ex-employees begged the company to honor their approved parental leave or paid-time off, while others lamented the miscalculations of their stock options.

These unfortunate situations are part of a growing chorus of laid-off tech workers across the industry who feel they're being given the cold-shoulder by their once-beloved employer. When Meta started its first round of mass layoffs in November, some employees realized their fate when they couldn't log back into their laptops while working from home. One laid-off Meta employee described the experience as "cold" and "impersonal."

After years of pampering — some would say spoiling — their employees, why is it that the layoffs have been handled in such an impersonal way that leaves workers feeling alienated?

Insider spoke with three human resources consultants about the way companies perform layoffs. Consultants said some of what we saw in the layoffs is part of a well-planned strategy, while the rest is likely an oversight. And in the case of Google and Meta, who have never done mass layoffs before, some of it can be chalked up to inexperience.

"There are a volume of people that need to be communicated with about the company's decision. And most companies are ill-prepared to deal with the logistics around that," said David Lewis, CEO of OperationsInc, a human-resources consulting company.

No plan is flawless

Companies usually plan weeks or months in advance of any layoff announcements.

Once the finance department determines that steep cost cutting measures are in order, leadership meets with HR, legal, and consulting teams to devise a plan of action. They'll try a hiring freeze and limit travel, among other relatively easy money-saving measures. But when that doesn't work, they'll try the quickest route: reduce the workforce, said Jaime Klein, CEO of Inspire Human Resources.

Companies then mull over who to let go. "Last one hired, first one fired" is a common phrase, but consultants told Insider that it's never that simple. Many of the recent layoffs included people who had been with their companies for years. It could be that the employee had the highest salary in a role, making them more expensive than others. Or maybe the role was going to eventually be phased out and the company chose to start the process with the layoffs. Whatever the reason, only the people behind the layoffs know the full story.

Despite all the planning that goes into the big announcement, there's still hiccups. Klein said sometimes the layoffs get rushed because of the urgency of needing to cut costs. According to Lewis, no matter the method tried, there's going to be flaws – even when you call in the pros.

"You've seen companies gather groups together. That seems impersonal and cold and demeaning and undignified. You've seen companies do so through companies like me, total strangers in this equation. And that stands out like a sore thumb, as well," he said.

Lewis also said that companies often forget about the people on vacation or those who called in sick and may not have a plan in place to get the message out to them. It may seem nefarious, but it's usually a genuine oversight.

There's no warm and caring way to protect company data

Nobody likes being escorted out of their workplace, told they can't return to their workstation to collect their things, or suddenly locked out of their laptop. But experts say that the few incidents where things went horribly wrong during layoffs have ruined it for everyone.

"No one's gonna take this news lightly. Some people react very impulsively and may start sending out emails that are inappropriate, might destroy certain pieces of work," said Lauren Winan, CEO and principal HR consultant at Next Level Benefits.

Winan describes a client who waited 24 hours to shut off access so their employees could say their farewells and help with the transition of their work to another colleague or team. More than a few employees took advantage of the time to send emails with expletives, or destroy files out of spite.

Lewis recalled a client who told him it was rude to deny employees the right to go back to their desk to gather their own belongings. So, she allotted a few hours for workers to do just that. A few days later Lewis and his team learned from the IT records that an employee downloaded a full client list from the company and had started to reach out to the clientele.

But, along with protecting the company, there's an interest in protecting the laid off employees, too.

"You don't want them to end up in a situation where they do something they regret, because it might follow them around in their career for a while," Winan said.

These possible explanations don't speak to every layoff. There's always exceptions. But for the majority of layoffs, companies try to choose the lesser of all possible evils, which have the least chance of creating liability for all parties involved, Lewis told Insider.

Yet, even in that, everyone must remember, as Klein pointed out, "we're all gonna bump into each other again in life, in our careers. And people remember who treated them with respect or not."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lays out possible critical raw materials agreement with EU -Handelsblatt

    Lithium, manganese, nickel and cobalt - key minerals for battery production - would fall under the agreement and should therefore qualify for subsidies under the U.S. $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) package, according to the draft paper seen by German business paper Handelsblatt. Under the IRA rules, electric vehicles can qualify for subsidies only if at least 40% of the critical minerals within come from the U.S. or a country it has a free trade agreement with.

  • UK drops console concern over Microsoft-Activision deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator said Microsoft's 69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard would not harm competition in gaming consoles, removing a major obstacle to the deal. In findings based on new evidence, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it would not make financial sense for Microsoft to make "Call of Duty" exclusive to its Xbox console, and it would instead still have the incentive to continue to make the game available on PlayStation. The CMA had noted Activision's flagship "Call of Duty" franchise was important in driving competition between consoles, and it worried that Microsoft could benefit by making the game exclusive to Xbox, or only available on PlayStation under materially worse conditions.

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $36.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day.

  • Salesforce Considers More Job Cuts Amid Profit Push, COO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. could see another round of job cuts while the company continues to focus on improving profitability, said Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing Bubble“The structure of the organization —

  • Couple claims JPMorgan sold $10 million of their jewelry after drilling open a safety deposit box because they didn’t pay their rent

    They allege they were not given notice before their personal belongings were auctioned off.

  • The age of 62 remains the most popular time to claim Social Security benefits — but are most people correct? Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early

    Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early — yes, early — once you hit that charmed age.

  • Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    To some people, $3 million will sound like a lot. You probably think $3 million is enough to retire if you're among that crowd. But retiring with $3 million at 65 can last depending on your longevity, lifestyle and other … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want to Minimize Retirement Taxes? Don't Follow This Popular Strategy

    If you're planning on making tax-deferred retirement accounts the last pot of money you tap after retirement, you've got a lot of company. And why not? The idea that your 401(k) or traditional IRA can keep growing and churning out … Continue reading → The post Want to Minimize Retirement Taxes? Don't Follow This Popular Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Diesel Prices Drop. It’s an Economic Danger Sign.

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • US to Take Years to Refill Its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The U.S. has announced it may not soon replenish the oil it sold from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve last year, but assessing the market impact is somewhat difficult.

  • Bank of America Trims Banking, Lending Group Amid Industry Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is trimming its wealth-management, banking and lending group as higher interest rates continue to crimp business on Wall Street, forcing banks to make broader cuts.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing BubbleFewer than

  • Cathie Wood Buys the Dip on Coinbase Stock Two Days After Dumping

    ARK invest sold Coinbase shares on Tuesday, then bought an even larger haul on Thursday after word of the SEC's warning tanked the price.

  • Converting Traditional IRA Savings to a Roth IRA

    A Roth IRA conversion shifts money from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. There may be long-term tax benefits but there can also be costs.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $52

  • Are Advisors Recommending a 4% Withdrawal Rate in 2023?

    The 4% rule for calculating portfolio withdrawals has been a tool advisors use to help clients plan for retirement since its inception in the 1990s. In that time, it's become perhaps the most well-known retirement planning rule of thumb. But the … Continue reading → The post Advisors Eye Whether They Should Recommend a 4% Withdrawal Rate in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of America to redeploy wealth management, banking employees - source

    Less than 200 employees are being moved to product specialist positions within the company's global operations organization, the source told Reuters. The move highlights the broader weakness in Wall Street banks' mortgage and wealth management businesses in a rising interest rate environment. Interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame elevated levels of inflation have weighed on consumer and corporate spending, affecting the outlook for Wall Street heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

  • Tech war: proposed US 'guardrails' on new semiconductor investment in China to block TSMC, Samsung expansion plans on mainland

    Some of the world's leading chip makers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics, will be hamstrung from expanding their facilities in China under proposed US guidelines covering companies that receive federal funding for semiconductor production, according to analysts. The proposed "national security guardrails", which the US Commerce Department unveiled on Tuesday, bar companies receiving a portion of the US$52 billion in federal subsidies under the US CH

  • Deutsche Bank, Amazon.com, GameStop: Stocks That Defined the Week

    Deutsche Bank is the latest target of banking-sector jitters. Shares in the European lending giant tumbled as investors turned wary in the aftermath of Credit Suisse Group troubles. The recent downfall of California-based Silicon Valley Bank led to a fire sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS Group on March 19, further fanning concerns about the global financial system.

  • HSBC tells investors to reject proposals by unhappy minority shareholders on dividends, restructuring

    HSBC's directors have recommended that investors vote against proposals by a group of frustrated minority shareholders to increase its dividend payouts and consider radical structural restructuring to enhance the bank's value, such as spinning off its Asian operations. The proposals, submitted by Ken Lui Yu-kin, the leader of the "Spin Off HSBC Asia Concern Group", earlier this month, are among 18 resolutions to be voted on at the bank's May 5 annual general meeting in Birmingham, England. "A me

  • Rivian Moves More Engineers Near Illinois EV Factory to Speed Up Output

    Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. is relocating parts of its manufacturing engineering team to its Illinois factory as part of a reorganization aimed at speeding up production.