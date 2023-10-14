Tech workers trying to live longer are turning to buzzy peptide treatments

Peptide therapies have taken off since the onset of the pandemic and the rise of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. NurPhoto

Peptide anti-aging treatments are surging in popularity with tech workers.

In the health and fitness realm, peptides that release human growth hormone are especially popular.

They fall in a "new kind of wedge" between supplements and prescription pills, says neuroscientist Andrew Huberman.

Silicon Valley biohackers are turning to more than just cold plunges, intermittent fasting, and rigorous exercise plans to stay smart and live longer.



One of the hottest longevity trends among tech workers these days are peptide treatments which include pills, injections, and topical creams that can enhance performance, improve skin elasticity, increase libido, and even fight against diseases.

Peptides, which are essentially short chains of amino acids, fall into a "new kind of wedge in between supplements and prescription pills," Silicon Valley's go-to neuroscientist, Dr. Andrew Huberman , said on a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast. Huberman noted that some of the most popular peptide treatments for health and fitness right now — among men and women — are ones that release human growth hormone like Sermorelin, Tesamorelin, and Ipamorelin. Take them before sleeping, when you haven't eaten for a couple of hours, and they'll stimulate massive growth-hormone release, which can help you recover faster and improve fat loss and muscle repair, he said.

At NextGen Health, a regenerative wellness clinic in San Jose, California, the most common peptide treatments include CJC 1295 / Ipamorelin, a blend of peptides that stimulate the production of growth hormone, and GHK-Cu, an anti-aging peptide for improving skin. "I just think everybody's really excited about them," said Lorraine McCarthy, a manager at NexGen Health, adding that they're an affordable treatment with good results.

Patients come into the clinic for blood work and dosing, and are then given instructions on how to administer their injections at home, McCarthy said. They're usually given a one month supply of their chosen treatment, which falls around $420 a month, she added. Prices for peptide shots generally fall in the range of a few hundred dollars to close to a thousand dollars.

Story continues

Later this year, Jeff Tang, an alum of technology startup accelerator Y Combinator, is planning to fly to Blue Phoenix, a wellness company offering peptide treatments in Medellìn, Colombia, he told Insider in a message on X.

Tang — who has tapped into Silicon Valley's biohacker culture through endeavors like testosterone boosting startup T-Party and meal delivery service Blueprint Service — told Insider he's planning to get injections for Ipamorelin, BPC-157, which is a peptide for tissue repair, and "maybe NAD+," which boosts cellular health and brain function. Prices, depending on dosage, generally fall between $250 to $500 for these treatments, a spokesperson for Blue Phoenix told Insider.

"Indeed, biohackers are very excited about it because you can practically make your body do certain things," Christian Angermayer, a major investor in the longevity sector previously told Insider.

Peptides — which have long been popular with athletes for muscle-building and recovery — have taken off since COVID-19 and the rise of weight loss drugs like Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Ozempic, according to Semafor. By 2032, the global therapeutics market is expected to reach close to $77 billion, according to a report by Precedence Research.

While patients are seeking out peptide therapy at wellness clinics like NexGen Health, holistic medicine centers, and doctors offices, some consumers are even going directly to suppliers of ingredients that are intended purely for research, according to the Wall Street Journal. The high demand for peptides has even spurred a black market for them.

As with any treatment, though, it's important to make sure you're getting proper sleep, nutrition, exercise, and social interaction to optimize your results, Huberman advised.







Read the original article on Business Insider