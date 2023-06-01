Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Techbond Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = RM5.8m ÷ (RM216m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Techbond Group Berhad has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Techbond Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Techbond Group Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Techbond Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Techbond Group Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Techbond Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 17% gain to shareholders who've held over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

