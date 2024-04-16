Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Techbond Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = RM14m ÷ (RM216m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Techbond Group Berhad has an ROCE of 7.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Techbond Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Techbond Group Berhad for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Techbond Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Techbond Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Techbond Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 39% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Techbond Group Berhad that you might find interesting.

