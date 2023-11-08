Techbond Group Berhad's (KLSE:TECHBND) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Techbond Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = RM7.1m ÷ (RM220m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Techbond Group Berhad has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 6.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Techbond Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Techbond Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 3.5%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Techbond Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Techbond Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 25% in the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Techbond Group Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

