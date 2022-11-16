U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.79
    -32.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.83
    -39.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.66
    -174.75 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    -1.61 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0395
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5660
    +0.2880 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.15
    -324.17 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.55
    -10.33 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Techcon Launches New Micro-Meter Mix Two-Component Dispensing System

·3 min read

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techcon, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in precision fluid dispensing technologies, today announced the launch of the new TS8200D Series Micro-Meter Mix Dispensing System, a precision volumetric mixing and dispensing system for two-component adhesives, such as epoxies, reactive acrylics, or polyurethanes.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

The Micro-Meter Mix consists of two newly updated M-Series Progressive Cavity (PC) Pumps integrated into a fluid manifold and connected to a static mixing nozzle. This configuration enables software-controlled mix ratio configurations from 1:1 to 10:1, achieving incredibly accurate and repeatable dispensing results.

"Techcon's TS8200D Micro-Meter Mix is the natural evolution of our highly successful PC Pump, based on industry-proven progressive cavity technology. Techcon's TS580D-MM smart controller manages the rotation of the PC pump rotors, delivering precise volumetric fluid metering with no guesswork required," said Can La, Techcon Product Manager. "Since the fluid path of the adhesive resin and hardeners are maintained separately in each PC pump all the way to the static mixing nozzle, the likelihood of cross-contamination is significantly reduced, making clean up fast and easy."

An optional pressure sensor is available to attach to each pump outlet for monitoring internal pressure. If the difference in pressure between the two pumps is higher than normal, the Micro-Meter Mix controller sends an alarm to signal the operator to check the pumps for clogging. This feature greatly reduces the likelihood of cross-contamination and damage to the pumps, a common issue among similar two-component systems.

The combination of multiple mix ratios and the ease of maintenance makes the Micro-Meter Mix a cost-effective solution for the electronics, mobile device, computer, and automotive manufacturing industries where accurate dispensing of two-component materials are needed.

For more information about the new TS8200D Series Micro-Meter Mix, visit www.techcon.com.

About Techcon:

Since 1961, Techcon has provided precision fluid and adhesive dispensing equipment to a range of service industries, including industrial assembly, aerospace, military, material packaging, medical device, and electronics. Techcon products are renowned for their superior accuracy and durability, yielding improved industrial hygiene and enhanced productivity. Backed by our expert engineering team, Techcon, an OK International company, is delivering smarter, cleaner, more durable solutions. For more information, visit techcon.com.

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for its fluid and dispensing products that provide superior precision and longevity. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OK International Contact: 
Meena Verma, Global Digital Marketing
(714) 230-2394
mverma@okinternational.com

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
jdickens@dovercorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techcon-launches-new-micro-meter-mix-two-component-dispensing-system-301680576.html

SOURCE Dover

Recommended Stories

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • Stay Patient as Cisco Systems Continues to Build a Base

    Cisco Systems Inc. has rallied from an October nadir and many market pundits are touting the maker of networking equipment for gains ahead, so let's check out its charts. In this daily bar chart of CSCO, below, we can see a developing inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • Refineries Ramp Up Production, Drawing Down U.S. Oil Stocks

    Refinery production increased last week, drawing down U.S. crude inventories and building the stocks of gasoline as well as those of distillates such as diesel and heating oil, the Energy Information Administration said Wednesday. U.S. refineries processed an average of 16.2 million barrels of crude oil per day during the week ended Nov. 11. That was 63,000 barrels per day more than the previous week's average. U.S. commercial crude oil inventories—which do not include the [Strategic Petroleum R

  • Amazon faces up to a bleak Black Friday as the long tech boom ends

    Amazon executives would have been forgiven for choking on their morning coffee when they heard Jeff Bezos speaking on CNN this week.

  • Oil Falls as Geopolitical Jitters Cool, Demand Concerns Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a pipeline carrying Russian crude to Europe was reported to have restarted and tensions over Poland eased, pushing demand concerns to the market’s forefront.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engin

  • Diesel Hits Record Premium Over Gas, Oil

    The fuel, used in farm equipment, shipping and manufacturing has gained about 50% this year, while gasoline has climbed 14%.

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • Apple Plans to Buy American-Made Chips. They Probably Won’t Be Made by an American Chip Maker.

    Taiwan Semiconductor is building a $12 billion factory in Arizona, which is a likely candidate to provide the chips.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Musk's all-nighters at Twitter raise concern for Tesla investors

    In 2018, Elon Musk was working through the night and sleeping at Tesla Inc's factories in California and Nevada as the company struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3. On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and would keep "working & sleeping here" until the social media platform - which he recently acquired for $44 billion - was fixed. A self-described "nanomanager," Musk's penchant for working long hours in moments of crisis has been a well-known part of his brand.

  • Biden-Xi Talks Boost U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping [restored dialogue](https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-xi-talks-mark-shift-in-u-s-china-ties-toward-managing-fierce-competition-11668534046?mod=panda_wsj_author_alert) ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, jumped more than 6%. The American depository receipts of e-commerce giants Alibaba and Pind

  • Top Russell 1000 Stocks

    The top stocks in the Russell 1000 are Azenta Inc. for best value, Coterra Energy Inc. for fastest growth, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. for most momentum.

  • Petro-Logistics says OPEC appears to be making oil output cut

    Crude oil exports by OPEC have fallen significantly so far this month, leading tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics said on Wednesday, suggesting members are delivering on their share of the output cut agreed by the group and its allies. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, decided to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world output, from November as concerns of recession grow. The view from Petro-Logistics is an early assessment of the extent to which OPEC is delivering on the OPEC+ cuts, which it said were decided in the light of an uncertain global economic outlook.

  • Even Tesla EVs Fall Short in Reliability, Consumer Reports Says

    Consumer Reports' reliability rankings for automobiles are out. Electric vehicles made by Tesla, GM, and Ford didn't do so well.

  • Indian refiners becoming wary of buying Russian oil as EU sanctions loom - sources

    Indian refiners are wary of buying Russia crude oil loading after Dec. 5 when European Union sanctions take effect, pending clarity on the proposed G7 price cap mechanism, according to sources familiar with the refiners' crude purchase plans. Chinese refiners have already begun slowing down Russian oil imports from next month. The Asian giants, who are two of the world's top three importers, had become Russia's biggest customers after the West shunned Russian oil after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.