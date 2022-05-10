TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party is back this June - first ticket release is happening now

We get pretty sentimental when it comes to tradition, and we’re so excited to announce the return of one of our favorites — TechCrunch's Annual Summer Party. Our Silicon Valley soiree celebrates startup excellence and, in light of everything that’s happened over the last two years, we’re celebrating startup persistence, too.

The TC Summer Party is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a relaxed evening of cocktails, canapés and conversation — and to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship with your peers. It’s also the perfect atmosphere for networking magic, because you just never know when you’ll meet your next investor, co-founder or even a future unicorn. Why not over drinks and nibbles in Menlo Park?

Same as in years past, we will release a limited number of tickets on a rolling basis, and the first round is available right now. And also as in years past, they’ll sell out quickly, so grab your ticket now.

Check out the pertinent Summer Party details.

When: June 23 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mayfield at 2484 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park

Ticket price: $75

Come for the food, come for the drink, come for the magic. Or hey, come for the door prizes, including TechCrunch swag bags and tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt in October.

If you miss this round of tickets, be sure to sign up for our newsletter on the Summer Party event page. You’ll be the first to hear when we release new tickets into the wild, but don’t procrastinate. We’re capping the size of the event this year. Tickets are limited, and when they’re gone — no second chances for you.

TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party takes place on June 23. Whether you make a life-changing connection or walk away inspired, it’ll be a night to remember. This event will sell out quickly, so grab your ticket today. We'd love to see you there!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch’s Summer Party? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

