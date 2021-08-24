TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 kicks off in less than a month

We’re less than one month away from kicking off our flagship global event, TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. And we’re feeling the adrenaline rush that can only come when more than 10,000 startup icons, experts, founders, investors and makers gather to learn, inspire, connect, collaborate, compete and network.

Buy your pass here and brace yourself for three full days of Disrupt.

Let’s take a look at just some of the opportunity that can help you move the needle on your startup aspirations.

You’ll find plenty of startup action on two distinct stages. First up, the Disrupt main stage featuring in-depth interviews and panel discussions with a who’s-who of tech, policy and celebrity-slash-entrepreneurial talent — like Calendly CEO Tope Awotona, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and movie-star-turned-pot-businessman Seth Rogan.

The Extra Crunch stage is where you’ll find a deep bench of subject-matter experts sharing practical how-to content. You’ll take away actionable insights you can put into practice now — when you need it most. We’re talking essential topics like How to Raise Your First Dollars and The Subtle Challenges of Assessing Product-Market Fit.

Tip of the tech iceberg: Check out the full Disrupt 2021 agenda and don’t forget — your pass includes video-on-demand. You can relax knowing you won’t miss a single presentation.

Don’t miss the hundreds of innovative startups strutting their considerable stuff in Startup Alley, the virtual expo area. Dive into an ocean of opportunity — ask for a product demo, schedule a 1:1 video meeting or explore potential ways to collaborate.

Networking is a huge part of Disrupt, and you’ll find multiple ways to make valuable connections. Whether they happen spontaneously in our virtual event platform (the chat is where it’s at!) or curated meetups through CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform, you’ll meet smart, exciting people eager to make a business connection. Who knows where a simple conversation can lead?

Don’t miss Startup Battlefield — the epic pitch competition that launched big-name companies like Dropbox, Mint, TripIt, Vurb and many more. Top early-stage startups from around the world — from any country and industry — will compete for a shot at $100,000 in equity-free prize money. You might just catch the next unicorn in its pony stage. It’s more than thrilling — as noted by Jessica McLean, Director of Marketing and Communications, Infinite-Compute:

Watching the Startup Battlefield was fantastic. You could see the ingenuity and innovation happening in different technology spaces. Just looking at the sheer number of other pitch decks and hearing the judges tear them down and give feedback was very helpful.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021.takes place September 21-23 — that’s less than a month away, folks! Buy your pass, plan your schedule and get ready to join your people and move your business forward.

