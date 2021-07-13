U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,389.41
    +4.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,954.97
    -41.21 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,797.66
    +64.42 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.80
    -28.02 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.28
    +1.18 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0053 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4160
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,778.68
    -470.46 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    798.11
    -10.61 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

The TechCrunch List is dead. Long live commodity capital

Danny Crichton
·4 min read

It’s been almost exactly a year since we launched The TechCrunch List, a curated directory of venture capitalists designed to guide founders to the VCs most relevant to their startups. We had nearly 4,000 recommendations from founders — often with extensive documentation that in some cases exceeded 1000 words. From our initial edition to several extensive updates, we ultimately selected 531 investors.

It was a great experiment used by hundreds of thousands of people with surprisingly deep engagement (people really love reading lists, apparently). Nonetheless, we are officially retiring the product today.

The reason is simple: the venture capital industry has radically changed over the past year, and the central thesis we used in constructing the list no longer applies.

When we designed the list — which, to be clear, was never a ranking — we organized experienced investors across three main axes:

  • Specialization: We believed that investor specialization mattered. We wanted to match biotech founders with biotech investors and ecommerce companies with ecommerce VCs. The bulk of our work reading through all those founder recommendations was identifying the brilliant investors in 31 different market categories who could offer differentiated strategic advice.

  • Stage: We wanted to match founders with investors who would invest at the stage their companies were at, ranging from pre-seed to growth.

  • Geography: We believed that local investors would have an edge over distant investors for founders, particularly at the earliest stages where regular counseling would be useful to reaching product-market fit.

In other words, we took a very strong view that capital wasn’t a commodity, and that the right investor could radically change the trajectory of a founder’s ambitions.

When we started putting together the plans for The TechCrunch List in January 2020, the pandemic was just starting to spread around the world, and many of these assumptions still held true. However, as I think we have all seen, those assumptions have been completely upended over the past year.

The reality today is that capital has never been cheaper or more commodity. VCs invest rapidly, in all geographies, at all stages, in all industries, constantly, rapidly, and all the time.

I constantly heard this feedback over the past few months from both founders and investors. For founders, the focus on terms and price seem to consistently outrank nearly any other factor in building a relationship with an investor. Few founders would ever countenance lowering the valuations of their companies for a more experienced or specialized investor or an investor who was located locally. At the same price, these factors could differentiate one investor from another, but otherwise, price prevails, pretty much every single time.

Commensurately, VCs (and this applies most heavily at big funds of course) no longer care about any guidelines or theses around investing. Any stage, any geography, any market — if there is a deal to be done, they get it done and quickly. Tiger Global and SoftBank’s Vision Fund dominate this narrative, but there are at least a good dozen other firms that have similar styles these days. And given these are some of the largest firms by assets under management, they also just dominate the term sheets flying around the startup world.

If The TechCrunch List was about bringing signal to the noise of fundraising in order to save founders serious time and work, the reality is that the market today is just complete noise and frenetic chaos, and there truly isn’t much to be done to clarify that. The upshot is that VCs make decisions with more alacrity than ever before, so the good news is that the chaos should be short-lived for founders today.

So what’s next? We’ll continue experimenting with ways to help founders fundraise and find the best investors for them. That’s the premise of Extra Crunch, our Early Stage events and the Extra Crunch stage at Disrupt (which is coming up in just a few weeks — so buy your tickets now!) as well as our Extra Crunch Live series of discussions. Who knows, maybe we’ll introduce The TechCrunch List in another form in the future. But for today, it’s burned out and taking a nice, long, post-pandemic vacation.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock hits record high: can it go higher?

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss Apple’s stock action over the past month and whether or not it can go higher.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continue to fall, and were down 6.6% Tuesday morning on no company-specific news, but instead because the momentum behind meme stocks fading. GameStop (NYSE: GME) was down over 3% as well. The theater operator's stock is down more than 17% over the last five trading days.

  • Meme-stock favourite Nokia raises forecasts

    Shares in the company rose 6.6% on Tuesday in Helsinki following the announcement.

  • My wife and I have $1.8 million saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no

    ‘I worry that stretching that house payment into our first five years of retirement will eat a huge chunk out of the retirement funds.’

  • Could Coupang Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the largest e-commerce company in South Korea, went public in March. Can Coupang impress the bulls again and generate millionaire-making gains over the next few years? Coupang was backed by big investors like SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, and BlackRock over the past decade, and their funds supported the expansion of its first-party logistics network across South Korea.

  • Lumber Wipes Out 2021 Gain With Demand Ebbing After Record Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber, which at one point was among the world’s best-performing commodities as the pandemic sent construction demand soaring and stoked fears of inflation, has officially wiped out all of its staggering gains for the year.Prices at Monday’s close are now down 0.6% for the year as demand eases and supply expands in response to earlier gains. The rally turned a common building product into a social media sensation and a flash point in the debate over U.S. monetary policy. At one po

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers May Be the Best Canadian Cannabis Stock to Buy

    Much of the profit that investors in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have made over the past year can likely be attributed to speculation and the stock becoming a popular buy on Reddit. Sundial Growers is an underdog in the sector due to its small size and low sales numbers. One of the most important things for investors to consider when looking at marijuana companies is the strength of their financials, and specifically cash.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping NIO Inc. (NIO)

    Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Could fuboTV Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?

    You've probably heard of Sling TV or Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube TV, popular live-streaming services with millions of subscribers apiece. Most consumers (and investors for that matter) don't really know fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), but that could be changing. The cloud-based live TV platform only had 590,430 subscribers by the end of March, but there's a lot going for the upstart these days.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    On the surface, these companies seem like underpriced investments, but look a little closer and there's a good reason to stay away.

  • Why OrganiGram Holdings Moved Cannabis Stocks Today

    Cannabis stocks are on the move Tuesday morning, thanks to one company's financial update. As of 10:20 a.m. EDT, OrganiGram shares were still up 13.2%, while shares of Canopy Growth and HEXO were each up about 2.5%. The catalyst for today's moves was OrganiGram's fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July

    One of history's most successful investors is betting on these stocks -- and neither is a typical Berkshire Hathaway holding.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • Why SGOCO Group Is Plummeting on Tuesday

    For SGOCO Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), it was the days after Independence Day when the fireworks were seen. During the segment Cramer stated in reference to the stock's meteoric climb yesterday, "It's beyond me that this stuff is allowed, beyond me that you could have a Chinese stock that could be ramped like this."

  • Is Lemonade a Sweet or Sour Stock for Your Portfolio?

    Insurance technology company Lemonade's (NYSE: LMND) artificial intelligence-driven user interface brings a fresh take to the industry, but this rapidly growing stock carries high risks and rewards alike. Here are two reasons to be excited and two reasons to be concerned about Lemonade's prospects moving forward. Traditional insurance companies drag their customers through call centers, sales agents, and a combative claims process, because paying you hurts their bottom lines.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett is widely recognized as one of the greatest stock pickers of all time, and for good reason. During his tenure as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Berkshire stock has crushed the market, generating a total return of 2,810,526% between 1965 and 2020.

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un

  • Bitcoin and major cryptos continue downward spiral

    The most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap have continued a downward slide on Tuesday.

  • Boeing Cuts 787 Dreamliner Delivery Target After Finding New Problem. The Stock Is Falling.

    (BA) stock slipped in premarket trading on Tuesday, as the plane maker cut its delivery target for 787 Dreamliner planes after discovering a production defect. The aerospace giant halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners in May after the Federal Aviation Administration said it needed more information on the company’s planned method for inspecting the jets. Boeing said on Tuesday that it has subsequently found “additional rework” that will be required on undelivered 787 jets.

  • Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

    Warren Buffett stocks are famous for tight focus. And this year, the famed investor's concentrated play on top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.