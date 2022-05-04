U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,177.13
    +1.65 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.31
    +83.52 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,484.61
    -79.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.69
    -19.17 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.28
    +3.87 (+3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.80
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.26 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0230 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9960
    -0.1140 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,981.90
    +759.19 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.45
    +20.12 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

TechCrunch Live is going to Columbus, OH -- register and apply for the pitch-off!

Matt Burns and Christine Hall
·3 min read

TechCrunch Live is thrilled to announce a special event center around Columbus, Ohio. On June 1, 2022, our crew is hosting an extended TechCrunch Live episode with Columbus investors, founders, and business leaders. There’s even a pitch-off and we’re looking for Columbus-area startups to apply and pitch.

Register for the virtual event here, and apply for the pitch-off here.

Why Columbus? Because it’s quickly becoming a major startup scene in the Midwest, especially in the areas of healthcare and insurance. Over $3 billion has been injected into the city over the past 20 years, according to Crunchbase data. Investment into the city startups started picking up around 2017 and really peaked in 2021. That’s when investment essentially doubled, going from $583 million in 2020 to just over $1 billion, with half of those dollars going into two companies: healthcare technology company Olive and autonomous robotics company Path Robotics. So far in 2022, $110 million have gone into Columbus startups.

Olive is now valued at over $4 billion and is among other Columbus success stories like CoverMyMeds, a healthcare software company that was acquired by the McKesson Corp. in 2017 for $1.4 billion, which represents Central Ohio’s first $1 billion exit. Root Insurance, which raised over $800 million since 2015, went public in 2020. Other notable raises include Forge Biologics’ $120 million Series B round, which was thought to be Ohio’s largest Series B to date. Forge plans to add 200 new jobs by 2023.

We hope you can attend this event! Like every TechCrunch Live event, it’s free to participate and attend. And like every TechCrunch Live event, it kicks off at 3:00pm EDT/12:00pm PDT, and this one happens on June 1, 2022.

Apply for the pitch-off! To qualify you need to:

    • Be based in the greater Columbus Ohio area

    • Have an MVP

    • Be pre-Series A

TechCrunch Live in Columbus!

Columbus Unicorns with Olive and Drive Capital (3:00pm EDT)
Olive is a homegrown Columbus unicorn, and hear from the CEO and lead investor how the company was built and raised $856 million since its founding in 2012.

Raising startup capital (3:30pm EDT)

Ohio isn't Silicon Valley, and yet there are numerous venture capital funds eager to write checks to early stage founders. Join this session and hear from two investors on what industries are thriving in Columbus, and what sort of founders fit best in this scene.

Work for a startup in Columbus (4:00pm EDT)

Columbus, like many major American cities, are home to industry giants with hundreds of workers toiling away in cubicles. But startups are hiring! Hear from two local leaders on who's hiring, and what startups look for in new employees.

Pitch Competition (4:20pm EDT)

Apply here!

Judges

Found Live with Claire Coder, CEO of Aunt Flow (5:00pm EDT)

Aunt Flow is an innovative startup from Columbus, Ohio that supplies 23,000 bathrooms with essential feminine products. The company's clients include Apple, Meta, and more. Hear from the company's CEO Claire Coder about the pains of raising capital in Ohio, and scaling her company to 40 employees during this special Found Live podcast recording.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • Moderna stock dips despite blowout quarterly earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses how Moderna stock is trading.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Lyft stock is ‘getting a lot cheaper here,’ strategist says

    Needham and Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb.

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • This Oil Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend Yield to a Jaw-Dropping 9.7%

    Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has delivered impressive dividend growth since initiating a payout in 2018. Given the surge in oil prices this year, the oil company recently took its dividend to another level by adding a variable payment to return more of its cash flow to shareholders. Its combined dividend for the first quarter implies a yield of 9.7% on its recent stock price.

  • Earnings Not Telling The Story For Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may...

  • Here’s Why You Must Consider Buying Datadog (DDOG) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock recently sank to a two-year low after it posted a mixed first-quarter earnings report on April 29. AWS is still growing like a weed: Its revenue rose 30% in 2020, 37% in 2021, and 37% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.

  • AMD Crushed It, Lisa Su Crushed It: Here's How to Trade It

    The environment for chip stocks is undeniably tough. I'm a believer in an almost permanent state of demand for everything this industry does.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks that Michael Burry is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Burry is selling, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks. When it comes to recessions and profiting from an economic crisis, there is perhaps no other hedge fund manager […]

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop as traders brace for Fed decision

    U.S. stocks were little changed Wednesday morning, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Has the Fuel to Push Its Dividend Even Higher

    MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) currently pays a monster distribution to investors. The energy master limited partnership (MLP) yields 8.6%, which is significantly more than the S&P 500's 1.5% dividend yield. What's becoming increasingly clear is that the company has the fuel to push its payout even higher in the future.