TechCrunch podcasts roundup: Aaron Levie on web3, more from WWDC and the LatAm startup scene

TechCrunch is more than just a site with words. We're also building a growing stable of podcasts focused on the most critical topics relating to the startup and venture capital worlds. Embedded below are the latest from the TechCrunch Podcast from Darrell who talks to TC writers about their own stories of the week; Chain Reaction, our crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita; Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation from Jordan and Darrell; and Equity, our long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.

The TechCrunch Podcast

This week, Darrell mixes it up and talks with Kurt Knight who isn’t a TC writer but is the senior director of Platform Product Marketing at Apple who comes on to talk about WWDC and updates to Apple's Continuity. We also talk with Lucas Matney about the former OpenSea exec whose arrest has the crypto world worried. And as always, you’ll get a rundown of the week’s top news on TechCrunch.

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week:

Chain Reaction

This week Anita and Lucas discuss another stressful week for crypto markets, which has pushed even bullish investors into bearish territories. They also chatted about growing crypto regulation efforts and Jack Dorsey’s latest effort called “web5.” They also spoke with Aaron Levie, CEO of enterprise software company Box. While his day job doesn’t have anything to do with the blockchain, he has attracted the ire of plenty of crypto VCs for sharing thoughts on Twitter about why web3 won’t work. They spoke to Levie about some of his biggest complaints and what it would take for him to angel invest in a crypto startup.

Story continues

Helpful links:

Found

This week Darrell and Jordan talk to two founders who had just come off stage from the TC Sessions: Mobility Pitch-Off. First up is Eloa Guillotin, co-founder and CEO of Beyond Aero, which is making long-range electric aircraft possible by using hydrogen-electric propulsion. Then they spoke to Jim Gibbs, co-founder and CEO of Meter Feeder, which is on a mission to provide a low-cost payment and enforcement solution for small to mid-sized governments for parking through an API.

Equity

This is Equity Monday by Alex and Grace who kicked off the week with a quick rundown of the biggest stories. This week: