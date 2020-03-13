TechCrunch is postponing Early Stage SF and Sessions: Mobility

Just like you, we at TechCrunch have been keeping a close eye on the developing situation around the novel coronavirus outbreak. This is indeed a challenging time for families and businesses across the globe.

TechCrunch is not immune. Our events, big and small, have always been designed to bring the tech startup community together, to make connections and grow alongside one another.

Right now, our top goal is to ensure the health and safety of our team, our audience and the broader community. Based on guidance from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials, TechCrunch has decided to postpone TC Early Stage in San Francisco and TC Sessions: Mobility in San Jose.

Early Stage SF will now take place on July 21 at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco.

Sessions: Mobility will now take place on October 6 at California Theater in San Jose.

If you’ve purchased a ticket for either of these events, or have sponsored one of these events, you will be contacted via email about your cancellation options. If you have any other questions or if you can’t find that email, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at events@techcrunch.com.

We’re working hard to ensure that we offer at these rescheduled events the same fantastic programming for which TechCrunch is known. We’ll keep you in the loop on that front.

If any of our other events are affected by the coronavirus or other developments, we’ll update you right away. You can always check for the latest updates here.

It’s impossible to predict how all this will shake out, or how long that will take. TechCrunch has already experimented with virtual events and experiences in a variety of ways, from virtual hackathons to remote interviews. So, no matter what happens, we’re committed to finding interesting and creative ways to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, students and builders to learn from and guide one another.

We’re all in this together.

We hope to see you this summer!