U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.67
    +0.26 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6600
    +0.7590 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,364.70
    -49.17 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: 11 PLG tactics, addressing copycat stigma, 'unicorn glut' theory

Walter Thompson and Ram Iyer
·3 min read

Imagine a world where founders boasted about how much growth they've driven, as opposed to their fundraising prowess.

The ability to raise capital is less impressive than finding sustainable ways to build a base of paying customers. The right coaching and a strong network can help many entrepreneurs land a sizable seed round, but that money reflects investor confidence, not market demand.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

In a post for TC+, Curtis Townshend, senior director of growth at OpenView, shares 11 product-led growth tactics that foster "customer acquisition, retention and expansion."

After surveying 14 public B2B software companies, Townshend says firms that built for discoverability and deployed usage-based pricing had a median growth rate of 141%, compared to 21% for traditional SaaS.

These companies were also much more efficient with regard to the Rule of 40 and retaining revenue. "Across the board, the variance in metrics is stark," says Townshend.

The TechCrunch+ team is growing!

Tomorrow at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT, we're hosting a Twitter Space with new contributors who are covering climate, crypto, venture capital and more. To join the chat, follow @techcrunch on Twitter.

Have a great week,

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

The guide to great metrics: Product-led principles

Fighting the "copycat" stigma in SaaS: 3 tricks that work

Dalmatian dog startled by white dog wearing hoodie with with spots, pretending to be a Dalmatian
Dalmatian dog startled by white dog wearing hoodie with with spots, pretending to be a Dalmatian

Image Credits: Gandee Vasan (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Years ago, I found myself at a party with someone who was wearing the same sweater, jeans and shoes, down to the manufacturer. We looked like we'd stepped out of a clothing catalog.

At first, it was funny. And then, as other guests made endless jokes, it became annoying. We spent most of the evening avoiding each other, and I couldn't wait to leave.

Startups that lack the first-to-market advantage face a similar conundrum, according to Sachin Gupta, CEO and co-founder of HackerEarth, who shares three ways "brands can push back against the stigma of being a copycat platform."

Fighting the ‘copycat’ stigma in SaaS: 3 tricks that work

The "unicorn glut" theory of startup misery

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Tech's rolling green meadows are seeing fewer new unicorns, but the slowing venture market suggests that past mega-deals are making it harder for early-stage startups to raise funds.

"The biggest issue in venture today isn’t interest rates, revenue multiples or any of that," posted SaaS investor Jason Lemkin on Twitter yesterday.

"We’ve seen that all before … what’s new-ish (at least since 2001) is the massive overhang of growth investments that will take startups years to grow into," he wrote.

Via The Exchange, Alex Wilhelm agreed with Lemkin's assessment:

"The unicorn glut is compounding the unicorn traffic jam, and as far as the eyes can see, the great majority of private-market value is frozen."

The ‘unicorn glut’ theory of startup misery

Armed with experience, insurtech MGAs are paving the way for insurtech 2.0

3d rendering of Maze, Labyrinth. Footpath, Choices, Problems,Strategy Concept. Staircase.
3d rendering of Maze, Labyrinth. Footpath, Choices, Problems,Strategy Concept. Staircase.

Image Credits: akinbostanci (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Innovation has long been a part of insurance: Managing general agents were a result of insurers requiring agents far afield to have a measure of independent underwriting and servicing ability.

Now, new insurtech startups developing MGAs are using the lessons learned by their predecessors to make the industry more sustainable, writes Dave Wechsler, who leads insurtech investing at OMERS Ventures.

"MGAs are correcting course, and the new crop of challengers are going in with new principles based on this knowledge."

Armed with experience, insurtech MGAs are paving the way for insurtech 2.0

To better manage cybersecurity risk, extend zero-trust principles to third parties

Metallic chain connected by a red knotted rope, representing third party cybersecurity risk
Metallic chain connected by a red knotted rope, representing third party cybersecurity risk

Image Credits: cybrain (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

When it comes to cybersecurity, it's no longer enough to just have your own house in order — 81 individual third-party incidents led to more than 200 publicly disclosed breaches and thousands of ripple-effect breaches throughout 2021, according to a report by Black Kite.

Companies must also asses the cybersecurity risk of third-party vendors before they sign agreements, writes Saket Modi, the co-founder and CEO of Safe Security.

"Businesses should establish zero-trust principles for all vendors, assess risk across external and internal assets with inside-out assessments and measure cyber risk in real time."

To better manage cybersecurity risk, extend zero-trust principles to third parties

Recommended Stories

  • Hello again Bo Nix

    Georgia should see a familar face at quarterback for Oregon.

  • Keep your car clutter-free with our favorite seat back organizers

    Be honest, is your car a bit of a mess? Take a look at our favorite seat back organizers that can help your vehicle stay clean and tidy.

  • Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands During Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

    Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant first went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they made their red carpet debut together

  • AT&T No Longer Offers HBO Max for Free With Top Unlimited Wireless Plan

    AT&T has quietly dropped HBO Max as a bundled perk for new customers on its highest-tier unlimited wireless plan. The telco’s move comes two months after AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and sold it to Discovery, to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Previously, HBO Max had been available for no extra charge with the AT&T Unlimited Elite […]

  • Nucor buys two small companies with plans to launch utility, transportation business unit

    Nucor Corp. has acquired two related small businesses to establish a Nucor Towers & Structures unit, which it intends to expand into a nationwide business serving the utility, transportation and telecommunications markets.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) jumped 8.2% on Tuesday, after the department store chain said it was conducting exclusive acquisition negotiations with Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG). Franchise Group intends to use this time to complete its due diligence and arrange financing for the transaction. As it stands, Franchise Group is offering to buy Kohl's for $60 per share, or roughly $8 billion, though the companies stressed that a deal might not be completed.

  • Spirit Airlines: Why I Voted for the Frontier Merger

    Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways are competing to buy Spirit Airlines, but the "higher" offer might not be the best one.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These T

  • Here's what F.N.B. expects to gain from UB Bancorp buy

    Bigger presence in growing region, bump-up in market share and large opportunity to cross-sell for Pittsburgh-based F.N.B.

  • Elon Musk Threatens To Walk From $44 Billion Twitter Deal, Wants Proof on Fake Account Data

    Musk said Twitter is "transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement ... due to concern for what his own analysis of that data will uncover".

  • WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID, EXTENDING RECORD OF CAPITAL RETURNS

    West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 11,898,205 common shares ("Shares") at a price of US$95.00 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$1.130 billion.

  • How Is nCino's Acquisition of SimpleNexus Going?

    The cloud banking software provider announced its plans to buy the mortgage origination platform in November.

  • Tencent-Backed Firm G7 Merges With Alibaba-Backed E6

    (Bloomberg) -- G7 Connect Inc., a fleet management company backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has agreed to merge with its smaller competitor E6, which counts a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as an investor, bringing the two Chinese platform giants together as shareholders in the combined firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key Indicators

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter “Actively Resisting” Terms of Merger Agreement, Threatens Termination of Deal Over Spambot Dispute

    In a letter sent to Twitter Monday morning, an attorney for Elon Musk wrote that the company “is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” in regards to a dispute over spam accounts, and threatened to terminate the deal. The letter, sent by a lawyer for Skadden Arps, follows a weeks-long back and forth between […]

  • Acerinox's board ends merger talks with Aperam

    The board of Spanish steel maker Acerinox announced on Monday that it was walking away from preliminary talks with Dutch rival Aperam for a potential tie-up that would have created a European stainless steel giant. "The board of the company in a meeting today agreed unanimously not to continue with the preliminary talks with Aperam to evaluate a possible corporate operation," Acerinox said on Monday in a filing to Spain's stock market regulator. Such a deal would have run into intense scrutiny from the European competition authorities as the resulting company, with a capacity to produce 2.3 million tonnes of stainless steel a year, would have dwarfed current leader Finland's Outokumpu, according to analysts.

  • Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'

    Elon Musk warned Twitter Inc on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks. This was not the first time Musk had suggested publicly his acquisition of Twitter may not happen. It accused Twitter of being in "material breach" of its deal obligations.

  • Elon Musk Claims Twitter Is in ‘Material Breach’ of $44 Billion Deal Over Refusal to Provide Info on Fake Accounts

    Elon Musk slammed Twitter as “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations)” under the billionaire’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, because the social network is refusing to provide data backing up its claims about fake and spam accounts. Musk, who launched his takeover bid for Twitter in April, […]

  • Expanding Charlotte-based pool equipment manufacturer Hayward Holdings makes $55M acquisition

    Pool equipment manufacturer Hayward Holdings Inc., which moved its corporate headquarters to Charlotte last fall, says it has paid $55 million to purchase the pool and spa lighting division of Georgia-based Halco Lighting Technologies.

  • Platinum Takeover Battle Faces South Africa Antitrust Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- The takeover battle for a $2.9 billion South African platinum miner has shifted to the nation’s antitrust agencies as Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. tries to block a bid from rival Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple

  • Elon Musk looks like he’s trying to blow up his Twitter acquisition. Here’s how it may stick him with a $1 billion bill

    Elon Musk just made his problems with Twitter official, endangering his takeover bid.