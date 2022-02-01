U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.92
    +27.37 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,389.01
    +257.15 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,317.92
    +78.04 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.07
    +17.62 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.24 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0080 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7200
    -0.4040 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,662.50
    +210.17 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.74
    +4.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: 3 customer experiments, Citrix-Tibco merger, building fundraising momentum

Walter Thompson and Ram Iyer
·5 min read

Stating the obvious: customer discovery is essential for startups that hope to achieve product-market fit.

Unfortunately, most of us are not skilled when it comes to talking to strangers. Each member of a startup's founding team was hired for a specific reason, but customer outreach rarely leads the list.

Early-stage startups that hope to refine their value proposition and triangulate target users cannot afford to sit back and wait for customer intelligence to roll in.

Instead, founders need to conduct their own product and marketing experiments using robust methodology that produces actionable insights. If that sounds like extra effort, it shouldn't: it's an essential aspect of your job.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

Elise King, program director of Human Ventures’ entrepreneur-in-residence program, interviewed three founders from her company’s portfolio to learn more about the tactics they used to acquire data:

  • Pre-MVP/customer discovery phase: Tiny Organics

  • Mid-MVP phase: Tabu

  • After product is in-market: Teal

“The overarching theme seems to be this: Listen to your demographic, learn from their experiences in order to find a way to truly service them, and don’t be afraid to pivot if needed,” advises King.

Product experiments are easy to manage, but they're most effective when multiple team members are involved. Instead of having one person share their findings with the company, rope as many stakeholders into the process as possible.

I managed customer listening sessions at one startup that were so fruitful, our product managers, designers and engineers started attending. The direct interactions they had with early users helped us make smarter choices and fueled growth.

Go talk to some strangers: what might you learn from your earliest, most loyal customers?

Thanks very much for reading; I hope you have a great week.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

3 experiments for early-stage founders seeking product-market fit

Will the Citrix-Tibco merger create enterprise magic? Vista clearly thinks so

Citrix signage at the company&#39;s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are in advanced talks to buy software-maker Citrix Systems Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Image Credits: Bloomberg (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Most companies find it difficult to adapt to changing environments, but for legacy enterprise giants like Citrix Systems and Tibco, change is a mountain that keeps getting taller.

Where some see problems, though, others see opportunity: Vista Equity Partners and Elliot Management are betting that merging Citrix and Tibco to create an enterprise giant with leading products will help open cross-selling opportunities and market share, Ron Miller and Alex Wilhelm report.

“Both companies are now on make-it-or-break path, [but at least they are] no longer lingering on the doldrums of slow innovation,” said Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research.

Will the Citrix-Tibco merger create enterprise magic? Vista clearly thinks so

How to build and maintain momentum in your fundraising process

pink bowling ball rolling toward pins in bowling alley

Image Credits: ozgurcankaya (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Capturing investors’ attention isn’t enough when you’re raising money — often, you have to convince them your funding process is efficient and that you’re talking to other investors.

Momentum is key to building this level of interest, writes Nathan Beckord, CEO of Foundersuite.com, and that energy will propel your entire fundraising process.

After opening with a "great hack for asking for email introductions," Beckord shares five hustle tips for maintaining and capitalizing on momentum that will maximize investor interest and appeal.

How to build and maintain momentum in your fundraising process

Bullish or bearish? What to expect for Europe VC activity in 2022

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

European venture capital had a stellar 2021, recording investments of €102.9 billion, up 120% from 2020.

Ample capital, great quality startups, and healthy deal flow are a few factors that will drive the European startup market to even greater heights, Nalin Patel, EMEA VC Analyst at PitchBook, and Christoph Janz, co-founder at Point Nine Capital, told Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm.

However, a slow-down is also likely, as changing exit expectations linked to public market declines may trickle down to early-stage venture investment in Europe, Janz said.

“There’s institutional momentum in the market via funds that VCs have already raised, and FOMO won’t die out overnight. On the other hand, public markets are jitter-inducing and exits are on hold,” Alex and Anna wrote.

Bullish or bearish? What to expect for Europe VC activity in 2022

To cool down China’s overheated robotics industry, go back to the basics

A worker waits for a robot processing an order at the dining hall of the Main Press Center ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Image Credits: FABRICE COFFRINI (opens in a new window)

Robotics and software may be lumped in together when we talk about tech, but the investment philosophies for each are wildly different.

So while China sees a bubble of rapid investments in robotics startups whose valuations are rising even faster, software investors must work to understand the robotics industry, its financial needs, and timelines before they jump in, says He Huang, partner at Northern Light Venture Capital.

“Investors and companies need to go back to business basics and resist the industry’s typical impatience for exits on both sides of the negotiation table.”

To cool down China’s overheated robotics industry, go back to the basics

Joe Rogan, economics, and why capitalism is making people blame the CCP

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Streaming platforms love exclusive content — at this stage in the industry's development, these deals are the only things that distinguishes one company from the next.

In 2020, Spotify licensed Joe Rogan's iconoclastic podcast for more than $100 million.

But today, hundreds of scientists and doctors say Rogan is using his perch to spread COVID-19 misinformation, and the resulting furor has led several musicians to pull their work from the platform.

"This put Spotify in a pickle," writes Alex Wilhelm in The Exchange.

"The company wants to have both a commodity music business and an exclusive podcasting business. But instead, its exclusive podcasting strategy was undercutting its core value proposition and revenue driver, namely offering most recorded music for a regular fee."

Joe Rogan, economics, and why capitalism is making people blame the CCP

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.022 per share on 25th of...

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • AMC stock surges after upbeat revenue guidance

    Macquire Analyst Chad Beyond joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC stock surging after upbeat revenue guidance.

  • AT&T Is Getting Closer to a Clean Slate. Here’s What Comes Next.

    AT&T elaborated on the mega-transaction to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. After a saga of misguided M, there’s still work to be done.

  • ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD UPSIZES CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO RENEW UPON EXPIRY

    Canada – January 31, 2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche‑Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to amend its current share repurchase program (the "Program") in order to increase the maximum number of Class A Multiple Voting Shares (the "Shares") that may be repurchased from 32,056,988 Shares, or 4% of the Corporation's public float (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) as at April 19, 2

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Cedar Fair's stock soars toward more-than 2-year high after confirming SeaWorld's buyout bid

    Shares of Cedar Fun L.P. rocketed 14.7% toward a more-than two-year high in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the amusement park operator confirmed that it had received an unsolicited buyout bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. . The company did not disclose terms of the bid, but Bloomberg, which first reported the on the bid, indicated it was for around $3.4 billion. Trading volume spiked to 4.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of around 309,000 shares. At the current stock pri

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Crude oil flat, Exxon jumps after earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the action surrounding the crude oil market and energy sector.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...