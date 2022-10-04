U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,771.92
    +93.49 (+2.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,162.20
    +671.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,125.19
    +309.75 (+2.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.87
    +55.00 (+3.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.32
    +2.69 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    +30.80 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    +0.0155 (+1.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6290
    -0.0220 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    +0.0147 (+1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1600
    -0.4600 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,056.76
    +465.54 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.47
    +10.03 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: Edtech market map, robotics fundraising, getting started with FinOps

Walter Thompson
·3 min read

Some purchases provide near-instant time to value (TTV), like buying an umbrella on a rainy day, or hiring a glazier to replace a broken window.

Cybersecurity startups, however, often experience long TTV, as enterprise customers often require several sales calls and a bespoke onboarding process.

To boost adoption and reduce churn, VC Ross Haleliuk shares four steps PLG cybersecurity companies can take to drive growth and reduce churn, along with multiple tactics that will help teams get started.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

As Haleliuk points out, fear-based marketing and aggressive sales techniques have made many potential customers skeptical about the value cybersecurity startups can actually deliver.

“One of the best ways to break through this cynicism is to show that users can accomplish something in five minutes when it used to take a few weeks,” he writes.

Thanks very much for reading TechCrunch+ this week,

Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

4 ways cybersecurity startups can boost adoption and shorten time to value

Edtech’s honeymoon might be over, but expect a second boom

A group of books laid in a pattern on a colorful background. one is standing out from the crowd
A group of books laid in a pattern on a colorful background. one is standing out from the crowd

Image Credits: Daniel Grizelj (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

After the pandemic drove students at every level into remote learning, edtech saw record levels of investment — until the public markets began to cool off several months ago.

"That said, it’s important to remember that publicly traded value represents a fraction of the overall edtech sector," write Dealroom analyst Carla Napoleão, and Rhys Spence, head of research at Brighteye Ventures.

In a detailed report that studies both the public and private markets, the duo looked at global deal flow, trends in sub-sectors like K-12 and corporate learning, and recent M&A activity.

"Edtech still has deep and untapped opportunities. The markets may have slowed, but it won’t be long until the momentum returns."

Edtech’s honeymoon might be over, but expect a second boom

Show, don’t tell: Tips for robotics startups raising a Series B during a downturn

robot is holding money; robotics startups series b
robot is holding money; robotics startups series b

Image Credits: designer491 (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Hardware companies always had a hard time raising Series B rounds, but in spite of the downturn, Calibrate Ventures co-founder and managing partner Jason Schoettler says he's still "bullish" about the sector.

Robotics startups will burn through forests of dollars before showing profitability, but teams that can demonstrate recurring revenue, growth and customer ROI will get an investor's attention — and their confidence.

"You need to show that customers are deriving real value from your robots — saving time, money or both," says Schoettler, who identifies the specific metrics robotics investors are looking for.

Show, don’t tell: Tips for robotics startups raising a Series B during a downturn

500 Global’s take on the rising competition among startup accelerators

Image Credits: masterzphotois (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

According to Clayton Bryan, partner and head of 500 Global’s accelerator fund, demo days are still key for founders and investors, even if they're now held virtually.

“We’re helping facilitate a marketplace of equity buyers and equity sellers, and just creating that environment is helpful to the companies," he told TechCrunch. "It gives them the ability to understand if they are pricing their equity correctly.”

500 Global’s take on the rising competition among startup accelerators

3 guiding FinOps principles that will help you explain cloud costs to the board

Illuminated lighthouse at dusk, Oland, Sweden
Illuminated lighthouse at dusk, Oland, Sweden

Image Credits: Kennet Brandt / 500px (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Cloud financial management, or more simply, “FinOps,” uses cross-functional teamwork between finance, engineering and product teams to help organizations make better use of their resources.

“Knowing your cloud unit economics is key to building an explainable, transparent model of your cloud costs,” writes Liran Grinberg, co-founder of Team8.

“Dev teams need to face the music and start being financially accountable for the infrastructure and services they use. Meanwhile, CFOs and CTOs need to get ready to answer some tough questions at board meetings.”

3 guiding FinOps principles that will help you explain cloud costs to the board

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba.com Expands Manifest Grants Program

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: BABA) business unit Alibaba.com has added four program partners to its Manifest Grants Program. The Manifest Grants Program, designed to support U.S.-based small and mid-sized businesses, has committed $750,000 to help new entrepreneurs navigate through ecommerce channels, established in cooperation with Hello Alice. The partners engaged with the Manifest Grants Program include Black Entrepreneurs Day, Indiegogo, Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO), and AMZScout

  • Meta pushes Reels monetization with new ad formats

    Meta Platforms Inc announced a series of new ad formats on Tuesday, aimed at creating new revenue streams for the short video and business messaging products that it has identified as key to growth this year. In a blog post, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram said it was starting tests for a new skippable "post-loop" video ad format to play after its TikTok-like short video product Reels, which it has been promoting heavily. Describing the company's business strategy at a press event, Meta executives said the new formats could lure Reels creators with ways to earn money from ad placements next to their videos.

  • Visa She's Next Grant Program Returns to Help Women Entrepreneurs Navigate New Business Challenges

    Today, Visa Canada announced the fourth round of its She's Next Grant Program to support women-owned small businesses (SBs) in Canada. Together with IFundWomen, women entrepreneurs can apply for the opportunity to receive one of 10 $10,000 CAD grants, along with one year of mentorship to further develop their business. The grant program begins today and is open until October 25, inviting Canadian women entrepreneurs in any sector to apply.

  • E-commerce software bundler Carbon6 Technologies grabs $66M in equity, debt

    Businesses can use dozens of separate software tools to manage their day-to-day operations. Carbon6 Technologies estimates that for smaller businesses, like e-commerce marketplace companies, that can be between eight and 15 custom SaaS tools, which can cost anywhere from several thousand dollars to tens of thousands per year. Instead of continuing to buy each business, inventory and advertising management tool separately, Carbon6 Technologies’ co-founders Justin Cobb, Kazi Ahmed and Naseem Saloojee believe all of them should live under one umbrella.

  • Oklahoma City’s Only High-End Painting Franchise is Black-Owned, Committed to ‘Leaving the Door Open’ for Others to Follow

    An entrepreneur paints a realistic picture of what it takes to own a franchise.

  • US Supreme Court Turns Away Biogen's Last Effort To Reinstate Tecfidera Patent

    The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear the case related to reinstating the patent of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) blockbuster drug Tecfidera. The ruling clears the way for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) to continue marketing its generic version of the drug, launched more than two years ago. The justices turned away Biogen's appeal of a lower court's decision to invalidate the patent. Related: These Stocks Are On The Radar After Biogen-Eisai's Surprising Alzheimer's Trial Win. Biogen sued Mylan, n

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng brushes off "a little turbulence" from mini-Budget Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 closes up slightly 1pc; Pound gains to $1.13 Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • NFL Legend Steve Young's Firm Helps Take Metaverse-Related Company Movella Public

    Movella, a motion capture technology company, will list on the Nasdaq after combining with SPAC Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsThe Ontario Tea

  • We Should Rally in Early October

    If you are looking for the low of the bear market, we'll need bases for that, something that we don't have.

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (

  • IDFC AM Suyash Choudhary on Indian Bonds, RBI

    IDFC Asset Management Head of Fixed Income Suyash Choudhary discusses the outlook for Indian bonds and monetary policy. Choudhary expects Indian repo rate to peak at 6.15-6.25% in this cycle with the final hike likely in the upcoming December policy. He speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Rising. Why Crypto Holders Shouldn’t Get Too Excited.

    Analysts caution that gains from a recent return of risk sentiment among investors may be short-lived. Bitcoin needs to retake $20,000.

  • Catalis Continues to Invest in South Carolina with Acquisition of CSRA Tax Business

    Catalis’ latest acquisition marks the company’s second acquisition in less than one month.

  • Examining Penny Stocks with Technical Analysis for October 2022

    Technical analysis (TA) involves the careful study of a stock's chart patterns and trends. TA can be especially helpful when predicting the movements of penny stocks because of their volatility—provided there is enough trading volume to back up the patterns you're trying to find. Below, you'll find a list of some penny stocks with interesting technical setups.

  • Viasat Stock Is Soaring on News of $1.96 Billion Deal

    Viasat agreed to sell some operations to L3Harris Technologies for $2 billion, and will use part of the proceeds for the acquisition of Inmarsat.

  • German manufacturing shrinks in Sept as new orders slump - PMI

    S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, fell to 47.8, its lowest since June 2020 and down from 49.1 in August. Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said "the soaring cost of energy, which has already led some businesses to cut production, caused alarm bells, with manufacturers' expectations for future output having plummeted in September following the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline." S&P Global's Smith added: "If demand continues falling in the months ahead as businesses are expecting, the pass-through of higher costs will inevitably become more and more difficult, thereby squeezing margins."

  • Bitcoin Gains Momentum on Fed Pivot Narrative, but Some Banks Anticipate Dollar Rebound

    Bitcoin rose above $20,000 soon before press time, extending Monday's "ISM-induced" gains as dollar continued to lose ground.

  • Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market

    Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday is doubling down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022.

  • Get ready for ‘a proxy battle for the soul of the internet’ — Supreme Court’s next target could be the web’s most important law

    Since Congress has not yet been able to enact any legislation to punish or rein in Big Tech, the Supreme Court is going to try.