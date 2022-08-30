U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.28
    -50.33 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,760.47
    -338.52 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,843.65
    -174.02 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.29
    -29.65 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.59
    -5.42 (-5.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.50
    -14.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.27
    -0.40 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1190
    +0.0090 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1658
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6570
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,767.28
    -439.48 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.58
    -12.82 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: Gen Z VCs, choosing a GTM model, crypto crisis communication tips

Walter Thompson
·4 min read

I've always wondered who gets to name demographic cohorts.

My parents were pre-Baby Boomers, which made them part of the Silent Generation. (I'm Generation X, so feel free to ignore me entirely.)

Generation Z is stereotyped as being materialistic, mistrustful and extremely reliant on personal technology. And now that they are entering the ranks of venture capital, one investor says those traits are informing how deals are made.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members.
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

Tech investors born after 1996 "have raised funds, garnered social media followings and profited from the Gen Z mentality," says Andrew Chan, a senior associate at Builders VC.

However, "Gen Z, no matter how you slice it, are still a bunch of kids. Myself included," he notes in a TC+ guest post. "Good for them. I don’t want to be any part of it."

According to Chan, too many investors his age rely on "youth, group-think identification and confidence as a substitute for hard work and experience."

"It might work for now, but if that’s success for my generation of venture capitalists, then I would have rather stayed in my happy little bubble writing geochemistry code at NASA JPL."

Thanks very much for reading,

Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

A Gen Z VC speaks up: Why Gen Z VCs are trash

6 ways to make sure your startup is using the right GTM model

Group of adults carrying boxes; go to market gtm strategy
Group of adults carrying boxes; go to market gtm strategy

Image Credits: Klaus Vedfelt (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Years ago, I borrowed a road bicycle from an acquaintance for a day of touring. It was a mistake.

I’d never used a 10-speed bike before, so I wasted time and energy struggling to ascend hills, much like a startup with a go-to-market model that doesn't match the stage of their business.

“Before you start scaling any kind of sales model, you need a pipeline to support it,” according to Ali Mitchell and Laura Yao, partners at EQT Ventures,

Getting GTM right is more than following basic best practices: You also need to know “what to do and when to do it.”

6 ways to make sure your startup is using the right GTM model

How to communicate to your crypto community when things aren’t going well

Coffee spilled on carpet; communicating with crypto communities
Coffee spilled on carpet; communicating with crypto communities

Image Credits: Peter Dazeley (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Because it's a nascent industry that's largely unregulated, crypto companies are not generally skilled at crisis communications, and I'm being generous.

When a bank or financial services company experiences a massive security failure or a volatility shock, federal laws dictate how it must communicate with its customers. Crypto startups, however, must rely on their own best judgment.

"There’s little benefit in declaring that the sky is falling and begging your community for investment, but an overly rosy outlook won’t fool anyone either," says Tahem Verma, co-founder and CEO of Mesha.

How to communicate with your crypto community when things aren’t going well

The majority of early-stage VC deals fall apart in due diligence

Illustration of a magnifying glass examining charts with businesspeople standing in the foreground.
Illustration of a magnifying glass examining charts with businesspeople standing in the foreground.

Image Credits: z_wei (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

It's amazing how frequently investors say "no" to startup founders: If 100 early-stage entrepreneurs pitch a VC, maybe three of them will be lucky to get a second meeting.

To find out why simple due diligence is the end of the line for so many hopeful founders, Haje Jan Kamps interviewed Axel Bichara and Tyler Mincey of VC firm Baukunst.

“If you feel the need to write a script and prepare for everything to make a good impression, it’s probably not going to work,” said Bichara.

The majority of early-stage VC deals fall apart in due diligence

Investors detail their red (and green) flags for startups seeking venture dollars

Image of red flags against a blue sky.
Image of red flags against a blue sky.

Image Credits: David Zaitz (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

To be clear: Most investors want to say “yes.” No one becomes a venture capitalist just so they can stomp on someone’s dreams.

Reporter Rebecca Bellan spoke to several who specialize in climate tech and mobility to learn more about how their thesis has shifted in recent months, and what that means for startups seeking follow-on funding:

  • George Kellerman, head of investments and acquisitions, Woven Capital

  • Nate Jaret, general partner, Maniv Mobility

  • Alexandra Harbour, principal, Prelude Ventures

  • Cassie Bowe, partner, Energy Impact Partners

  • Andrea Walne, general partner at Manhattan Venture Partners

“Investors are homing in on their thesis discipline as the biggest driver for diligence in today’s environment,” said Walne.

Investors detail their red (and green) flags for startups seeking venture dollars

Recommended Stories

  • Brazilian Crypto Exchange Digitra.com Launches Trading Platform Using Nasdaq's Cloud-Based Technology

    Nasdaq’s Marketplace Services Platform will support Digitra’s new Trade to Earn feature that awards tokens for every executed trade.

  • US Congressman Wants Consumer-Protection Answers From Agencies, Crypto Firms

    FTX, Binance.US, Coinbase and others are on the hot seat to answer consumer-protection questions from House subcommittee chair Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.)

  • Crypto Lender Nexo Allocates Additional $50M for Token Buyback Initiative

    Cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo has allocated an additional $50 million to its token buyback initiative.

  • Indonesia’s biggest tech firm buys local crypto exchange

    Indonesia’s biggest tech firm GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO) has forayed into the cryptocurrency market with the purchase of local crypto exchange Kripto Maksima Koin for US$8.38 million. See related article: Indonesia’s wholesale CBDC to be ready for bank use by year end: report Fast facts GoTo has acquired 100% of Kripto Maksima Koin shares for […]

  • A huge Chinese database of faces and vehicle license plates spilled online

    A massive Chinese database storing millions of faces and vehicle license plates was left exposed on the internet for months before it quietly disappeared in August. While its contents might seem unremarkable for China, where facial recognition is routine and state surveillance is ubiquitous, the sheer size of the exposed database is staggering. At its peak the database held over 800 million records, representing one of the biggest known data security lapses of the year by scale, second to a massive data leak of 1 billion records from a Shanghai police database in June.

  • Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle

    New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.

  • Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal

    (Reuters) -Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade tensions. U.S. flagship planemaker Boeing had been widely expected to win the deal as talks by the government-backed carrier to renew its fleet coincided with attention to security partnerships amid what Taipei has called its worst tensions with China for 40 years.

  • Proceed with Caution: Strategist Says Don't Buy Stocks Yet

    'In seven of the last 10 bear markets, it has been better to be late than early,' said Dan Suzuki of Richard Bernstein.

  • Meet the judges for the Minneapolis TechCrunch Live pitch-off

    TechCrunch Live is hosting a special, extended event focused on the great city of Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 7. Like past City Spotlights, this one will feature a pitch-off with local Minneapolis startups pitching to VCs.

  • Why Honda's U.S. EV battery plant likely wouldn't happen without new climate credits

    Honda’s push forward with its EV ambitions took a big a step today, with the Japanese automaker signing a deal with Korea’s LG Energy Solutions (LGES) to build a lithium ion battery plant in the U.S.

  • What Makes Dycom Industries (DY) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

    Dycom Industries (DY) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • Why RH (RH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    RH (RH) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Bankrupt Infowars parent company will face second Sandy Hook defamation trial

    (Reuters) -The parent company of far-right website Infowars agreed on Monday to face a second U.S. defamation trial stemming from the company's false claims the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax. Free Speech Systems' attorneys told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston the company would no longer oppose a trial in Connecticut next month, even though the company's bankruptcy would normally shield it from lawsuits. The Connecticut trial will determine how much FSS and its founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, should pay in a defamation case brought by family members of children slain in the shooting.

  • ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ASML (ASML) closed at $499.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day.

  • Walmart reaches deal with South Africa’s Massmart holdings for potential takeover offer

    Massmart Holdings Ltd. said Monday that it has reached a principle agreement with Walmart Inc. on the terms of a potential takeover offer by Walmart (WMT) which already owns a 51% stake in the group. The South African retail and wholesale group (ZA:MSM) said that the deal, which values Massmart at 1.34 billion rand ($79.4 million), is based on a potential offer of ZAR62 for each share in the company. The share price offer represents a premium of 53% to the company’s closing share price, it added.

  • MBB Consulting Base Pay Nearing $200K For New MBA Hires

    The Big Three in global consulting–McKinsey, Bain, and the Boston Consulting Group–have always paid among the highest starting salaries to newly minted MBA graduates. MBB, as the trio is generally known, will increase starting base salaries for MBA graduates in the U.S. to between $190,000 and $192,000, roughly a 10% jump from $175,000, according to a new report from the Financial Times. Increasingly, private equity firms, hedge firms, and venture capital outfits are paying among the most lucrative starting compensation to MBAs.

  • Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

    Stocks started slipping recently as investors grasped that the Fed likely won't soon reverse interest-rate hikes.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs That Could Turn Around Soon

    Between inflation worries and recession signals, the stock market is currently acting volatile. Some analysts, like Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, have recently noted that stocks are in the beginning stage of a bear market cycle. After four good days last week in which the major indices were trending higher, stocks gave up their gains on Friday and really succumbed to selling pressure on the following Monday morning. In the face of this turbulence, investors often look for safer stocks,

  • Data Centers Are Unpopular. All the Better for Their Stocks.

    Strong demand for space in data centers hasn’t translated into consistent rent growth, but a clampdown on new development should now help.