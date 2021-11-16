U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.90
    +18.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,142.22
    +54.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,973.86
    +120.01 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,405.02
    +4.09 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    -0.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3430
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8230
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,314.70
    -2,597.11 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.63
    -25.76 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

TechCrunch+ roundup: Growth budgets, hiring tips, zero-party data Twitter Space

Walter Thompson and Annie Saunders
·6 min read

Early-stage startup marketers must walk a fine line: Everyone is free to chime in on their work, and campaign budgets for pre-revenue companies are notoriously thin.

The CTO can always boast how many tickets their team has closed and the release dates they've met, but a growth manager's key performance metrics may not manifest for weeks — or months.

With that in mind, we reached out to several marketing experts and asked each of them the same question:

"If you only had a $25,000 marketing budget for Q1 2022, how would you spend it?"

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members.
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

Here's who we talked to:

  • Cam Sinclair, director/marketeer, Ammo

  • Jonathan Metrick, chief growth officer, Portage Ventures

  • Tracey Wallace, director of marketing, MarketerHire

  • Jonathan Martinez, founder, JMStrategy

  • Maya Moufarek, founder, Marketing Cube

  • Peep Laja, CEO, Wynter and founder of CXL

  • Lindsay Goldman, strategic advisor, MO Pros

The detailed suggestions we received included budget breakdowns, tips for developing minimum viable brand designs and advice on how to measure success.

Even if you don't have a marketing person on your team, there's still enough time on the calendar to hire a part-timer by January 1 who can execute several of these strategies and tactics.

Thanks very much for reading,

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

Growth marketing experts survey: How would you spend a $25,000 budget in Q1 2022?

TC+ Twitter Space: How to use zero-party data to personalize marketing campaigns

paper, paper craft, arts and crafts, elementary, weather, season, temperature, climate, art, abstract, studio, blue background, cute, humour, funny, playful, science, experiment
paper, paper craft, arts and crafts, elementary, weather, season, temperature, climate, art, abstract, studio, blue background, cute, humour, funny, playful, science, experiment

Image Credits: Paper Boat Creative (opens in a new window) / Getty Images (Image has been modified)

Tomorrow at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST, I'm hosting a Twitter Space about using zero-party data to personalize marketing campaigns with Ben Parr, president and co-founder of Octane AI.

We'll discuss several tactics he shared in a guest post that can help you figure out the right questions to ask customers that can boost loyalty and conversions.

This conversation is open to everyone, so please bring your questions!

Collect and leverage zero-party data to personalize marketing and drive growth

Offer decks and other fresh tips for startup hiring

handshaking in front of flags
handshaking in front of flags

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

Most new startups operate with a hybrid workforce, but that doesn't guarantee that hiring processes have kept pace.

In a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt, Managing Editor Eric Eldon interviewed Jaime Bott, talent partner at Sequoia, Tawni Nazario-Cranz, operating partner at Signalfire, and Doris Tong, founder and CEO of EQ Talent Group, to learn more about recent shifts in recruiting.

It's not just engineering talent that's in high demand — with so many startups staffing up, "there aren't enough senior people to hire overall in the world," Eric writes.

Offer decks and other fresh tips for startup hiring

Casper's return to private life isn't a canary for DTC companies going public

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Like many of you, my first exposure to Casper was via the company's ubiquitous podcast ads promoting its mattresses a few years ago.

The company has had an interesting trajectory: venture-backed, it "has struggled as a public concern" since its 2020 IPO, reports Alex Wilhelm.

Yesterday, the company announced it would go private again, "and given that we're seeing cash-hungry operations like Sweetgreen and Rent the Runway list, it's worth digging into what happened at Casper."

Casper’s return to private life isn’t a canary for DTC companies going public

Lessons we learned from the last week of fintech earnings

Change falling on white background. Dimes and quarters. All in focus with slight motion blur
Change falling on white background. Dimes and quarters. All in focus with slight motion blur

Image Credits: radiojah (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

After a week of dynamic news, Ryan Lawler and Alex Wilhelm filed a Friday afternoon collab that looked back at "a series of winning fintech results from BNPL, consumer finance, proptech and corporate finance players."

Their recap covered Affirm's earnings, Zillow's iBuying abandonment and lackluster earnings results from Robinhood and Square driven by a decline in crypto trading.

"It's shaping up to be fintech's year, both in the public and private markets."

Lessons we learned from the last week of fintech earnings

Utah's Podium raises pre-IPO round, boosting its valuation to $3 billion

Image Credits: George Frey/Bloomberg / Getty Images

Podium, which provides software services to SMBs, landed a $201 million round at a $3 billion valuation, with an investor telling Bloomberg the Utah-based company will "definitely" go public.

Podium declined to share much beyond that.

"The lack of hard financial results makes Podium's upcoming IPO … all the more curious," Alex Wilhelm writes.

"Given that we are going to see results for Podium's current performance inside of its eventual S-1 filing, why not tell us now?"

Utah’s Podium raises pre-IPO round, boosting its valuation to $3 billion

A wave of LatAm fintechs are laying down new global commerce rails

Closeup of intersecting railroad tracks in a train yard
Closeup of intersecting railroad tracks in a train yard

Image Credits: baona (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

To better serve consumers who use at least 14 different currencies, Latin America's online merchants are building innovative, robust fintech infrastructure that's benefiting global brands and SMEs.

"The key to growing market share and loyalty for global merchants and service providers is knocking out the friction tied to payments and the online buying experience," writes EBANX CEO João Del Valle.

"In practice, consumers want this process to be 'thoughtless' so that there are no barriers to paying using the methods they prefer and ensuring that digital transactions are fast, easy, painless and secure."

A wave of LatAm fintechs are laying down new global commerce rails

Faster deals, less diligence: The African startup market mirrors its larger rivals

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

African startups have already outraised all prior years, meaning that 2021 is certain to be one for the books, Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim report for The Exchange.

They found that the situation in Africa looks a lot like it does elsewhere: Investors are making deals at a rapid pace, and diligence is often getting back-burnered.

To help make sense of the numbers, they spoke to Novastar Ventures' West Africa director Brian Odhiambo and Lexi Novitske, managing partner at Acuity Venture Partners.

Faster deals, less diligence: The African startup market mirrors its larger rivals

Accrediting as a service and the future of alternative degrees

Image of a yellow toolbox sitting on a keyboard to represent a digital ops toolbox to allow for hyperautomation.
Image of a yellow toolbox sitting on a keyboard to represent a digital ops toolbox to allow for hyperautomation.

Image Credits: abluecup (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Edtech startup Woolf landed a $7.5 million seed round not to offer an alternative to education, but to legitimize those alternatives.

"Woolf University isn't competing with the cadre of startups offering non-accredited alternatives to education," Natasha Mascarenhas writes.

"Instead, Woolf wants to make them future customers."

Accrediting as a service and the future of alternative degrees

Huge deals are pushing more AI startups into IPO territory

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim unboxed new data from CB Insights on venture capital investment in AI, noting that rising dollar amounts and deal volumes mean more AI-focused startups are headed toward public markets.

They leaned on Sapphire Ventures partner Jai Das and Glasswing Venture partner Rudina Seseri to help make sense of the numbers.

"If you raise $100 million total, let alone in a single shot, investors are betting on an exit north of $1 billion, and hopefully much larger," Anna and Alex wrote.

"Most of those companies will need to power their own exit, instead of looking for a soft corporate landing."

Huge deals are pushing more AI startups into IPO territory

Microsoft's shift to the cloud is a lesson in corporate evolution

Jared Spataro, Microsoft executive in charge of Microsoft 365
Jared Spataro, Microsoft executive in charge of Microsoft 365

Image Credits: Microsoft

It's no exaggeration to say that Microsoft's transition to cloud computing fundamentally changed how the tech giant does business.

"Microsoft wasn't just asking customers to make this change," Ron Miller writes. "It also involved massive internal change for everything from how you build and deliver software — moving from a waterfall schedule of months and years to an agile one, where you could potentially be updating on a daily basis."

Last month, at TechCrunch Sessions: SaaS, he discussed the transition with Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft’s shift to the cloud is a lesson in corporate evolution

Recommended Stories

  • Camila Cabello calls into favorite podcast for vegan recipe help: 'my first time cooking Thanksgiving dinner'

    The singer is an advocate for the vegan lifestyle, and now she's building a new tradition for her family for the holidays.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected. As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price. Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected.

  • Why Riskified Stock Got Smacked Today

    The company delivered quarterly results ahead of expectations, but investors are focusing on a couple of potential problems.

  • Why Today Was a Bad Day for Jumia Stock

    Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) were having a bad day on Tuesday after the company released financial results for the third quarter of 2021. For Q3, Jumia reported revenue of $42.7 million, which was up 8.5% year over year. For starters, gross merchandise volume (GMV), the amount of money flowing through Jumia's platform, was up both from last year and last quarter.

  • Lucid stock rallies amid investor craze for EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to review investors' interest driving the latest EV sector surge.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Sank Today

    Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online-gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 3.5% through 2:45 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon after reporting mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021. Analysts had forecast Sea would lose $0.65 per share on less than $2.5 billion in sales for the quarter. As it turned out, Sea booked sales of $2.7 billion -- but lost $0.84 per share in the process.

  • Why Cinedigm Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) reported second-quarter results on Tuesday morning. The content producer and media-streaming services operator traded 26.9% lower by 2:35 p.m. EST, essentially erasing the gains of the last three months. Cinedigm's second-quarter sales rose 41% year over year to $10.1 million.

  • Why EV Stock Blink Charging Plummeted on Tuesday

    Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.

  • Naked Brand Group Just Turned Itself Into a De Facto SPAC: What It Means for Investors

    Following a lengthy struggle to avoid delisting by the Nasdaq Stock Market because its shares trade under $1, swimwear and lingerie company Naked Brand Group (Nasdaq: NAKD) saw its shares skyrocket 43% in after-hours trading on Nov. 8. The catalyst was an announced merger with privately held electric vehicle (EV) company Cenntro Automotive Group. At this point it's unclear if Naked will effectively cease to exist or will continue making lingerie, but it will cease operating under its own name, taking Cenntro public in the process, almost as if it were a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Rose More Than 14% on Tuesday

    What happened Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) climbed more than 14.8% on Tuesday. The digital health company closed at $7.52 a share on Monday, opened at $7.70 on Tuesday, and hit a high of $8.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Why Big 5 Sporting Goods Is Down More Than 11% Today

    Sellers needed only a modest nudge to put this stock into a tailspin, but the sell-off is likely nearer its end than its beginning.

  • Peloton sells $1 billion worth of shares, reverses sell-off

    Peloton sells shares for the first time since its 2019 IPO. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports on how the stock is reacting.

  • Resist buying U.S. stocks and Treasurys, Morgan Stanley advises. Here’s what their strategists recommend buying instead.

    Strategists at Morgan Stanley say investors should resist buying U.S. stocks as part of their 2022 preview, in which they argue that the "hotter, faster" cycle advances.

  • Tesla shares offloaded by Elon Musk, Rivian stock surges, Lucid unveils 2022 production target

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine trends in the EV space, including Rivian's upward momentum, Lucid's production goals, and Elon Musk continuing to offload his Tesla shares during a stock dip for the company.

  • Why Sphere 3D's Stock Dropped 17.2% on Tuesday

    The stock of the data management company that is pivoting to cryptocurrency mining was down 13.5% as of 11:46 a.m. EST today. On Nov. 15, Sphere 3D released its earnings results for the three months ending in September of this year. While Sphere 3D's legacy business is data management solutions, the company is pivoting hard into cryptocurrency mining.

  • Why Global-E Online Stock Was on Fire Tuesday

    Shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) surged sharply higher Tuesday, jumping as much as 15.4%. The catalyst that sent the cross-border e-commerce platform soaring was bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage on Global-E Online with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $75.

  • Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 10 Recent Additions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 recent additions to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 5 Recent Additions. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and a former hedge fund manager, has built […]

  • Why the price of bitcoin is falling, according to CoinDesk Global Macro Editor

    CoinDesk Global Macro Editor Emily Parker tracks bitcoin's recent price drop-off after last week's record high and Taproot upgrades, China's cracking down on cryptocurrency mining, and Barbados' intention to build an embassy in the metaverse.