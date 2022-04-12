U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.53
    +0.93 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.90
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.0826
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3001
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    125.4900
    +0.1020 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,172.14
    +537.89 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: The Kindbody TC-1, Glossier's mistakes, calculating startup runway

Ram Iyer and Walter Thompson
·5 min read

Historically, people who have difficulty conceiving children have been stigmatized.

A 2020 UCLA study found that approximately 15% of couples will have trouble getting pregnant, but Kindbody, which has spun up a network of fertility clinics since its founding in 2018, has taken a holistic approach to the issue.

With a focus on education that addresses the fragmentation associated with infertility care, Kindbody is growing at a remarkable pace, but it's also helping many patients feel seen and heard for the first time.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

In a three-part series, reporter Rae Witte explores Kindbody’s origins, its business, and how it is changing the face of fertility treatments through interviews with its founding team, who have set out to transform and improve the experience of trying to have a child.

With 12 outlets in 10 U.S. cities and unicorn status, Kindbody is poised for growth, having raised more than $154 million.

“We believe very much in the consumerism of healthcare, and what that means is you have to build healthcare around the consumer,” says founder and chairwoman Gina Bartasi.

  • Part 1: How compassion and inclusivity are helping Kindbody change the fertility industry

  • Part 2: Why focusing on holistic care helped Kindbody triple its revenue in 2021

  • Part 3: Chipping away at the problems of reproductive healthcare, one patient at a time

Thanks for reading and have a good week!

Ram Iyer
Editor, TechCrunch+
@extrabrunch

The Kindbody TC-1

Does your startup have enough runway? 5 factors to consider

A closeup of a fuel-level indicator from a car dashboard indicating empty..
A closeup of a fuel-level indicator from a car dashboard indicating empty..

Image Credits: Jasmin Merdan (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Myriad factors, like fuel load, ambient temperature and sea level, determine how much runway a 747 requires to reach takeoff speed.

Startups are similar: If the landlord hikes your office rent, a very comfortable 18-month runway could easily shorten to a year. Would that still leave you enough time to get off the ground?

In her latest TC+ post, angel investor Marjorie Radlo-Zandi shares five factors early-stage founders should bear in mind when managing resources, including her simple burn-rate calculator.

"Having 12-18 months of runway between funding rounds gives you time to implement your plans," she says. "It’s a careful balance of keeping burn rate at a minimum while investing in key areas."

Does your startup have enough runway? 5 factors to consider

Mayfield’s Arvind Gupta discusses startup fundraising during a downturn

a rubber duck sits in a lonely puddle
a rubber duck sits in a lonely puddle

Image Credits: diephosi (opens in a new window) / Getty Images (Image has been modified)

Arvind Gupta, an investor at Mayfield Fund and founder of accelerator IndieBio, reviews several hundred pitch decks each year.

“In 10 days, I can do the primary research and work with the founders to come to a conclusion there. For a larger Series A check. It could take a little bit longer than that, but not that much.”

In a TechCrunch+ Twitter Space last week with Senior Editor Walter Thompson, Gupta talked about how the downturn is affecting seed- and early-stage funding, what he's looking for, and candid advice for first-time founders trying to raise during a correction.

"You can still finance hopes and dreams, but just with smaller dollars, and you’re generally going to give up a little bit more of your company in terms of dilution during an economic downturn," said Gupta.

"I expect that to start happening as well in the next year."

Mayfield’s Arvind Gupta discusses startup fundraising during a downturn

What Glossier got wrong

08/07/2019 Boston MA - Sheree Dunwell (cq) left get&#39;s some help from makeup artist Iris Henriquez (cq) right , while at at Glossier Pop Up in the Seaport District. (Jonathan Wiggs/GlobeStaff)
08/07/2019 Boston MA - Sheree Dunwell (cq) left get's some help from makeup artist Iris Henriquez (cq) right , while at at Glossier Pop Up in the Seaport District. (Jonathan Wiggs/GlobeStaff)

Image Credits: The Boston Globe/Bloomberg (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Technology startup valuations are robust, so it’s only natural that entrepreneurs and investors would want to position firms as a straight tech play, regardless of the underlying business they're in.

Once public, however, the markets will value you according to the sector in which you actually operate, writes Evan J. Zimmerman, the founder and CEO of Drift.

“The fundamental disconnect is that software-enabled businesses don’t necessarily monetize the same way that software-based businesses do,” Zimmerman says.

And that, he says, is what beauty brand Glossier got wrong, which led to it laying off about 80 staffers, most of whom were from its engineering team.

“That is ultimately the problem that hit Glossier: it forgot what business it’s in.”

What Glossier got wrong

Unpacking SailPoint’s $6.9B sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Enterprise security products maker SailPoint’s agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo lent a sliver of hope to tech startups looking for positive signs in a down market.

But the fact that its valuation sits at roughly 15x ARR could be mixed news for startups looking for an exit, wrote Alex Wilhelm in The Exchange.

“Yes, it is a piece of good news for unicorns worth less than $10 billion because they can benchmark against a recent sale — one that could help them defend double-digit multiples of their ARR. But also no, because companies sell for a premium when they exit to private equity.”

Unpacking SailPoint’s $6.9B sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo

Crypto is altering the investing landscape for even the most disciplined VCs

Image of abstract data visualization on purple background.
Image of abstract data visualization on purple background.

Image Credits: Andriy Onufriyenko (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

With more than $32 billion invested last year, and over $11.3 billion so far in 2022, fundraising at crypto startups is showing no signs of slowing, market downturn be damned.

But behind all the fervor, there is a fundamental difference in how investors write checks for startups in the space and what they get in return, reported Jacquelyn Melinek and Natasha Mascarenhas.

“In traditional equity investing, you want to have a Series A or seed-stage investor have 20% to 30% ownership of the company. But having 20% to 30% ownership of a token or of a network is very bad and frowned upon by the community. And web3 is all about the community,” Yida Gao, general partner at Shima Capital, said.

Crypto is altering the investing landscape for even the most disciplined VCs

Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch COVID This Way Now

    I am a principal scientist and infectious disease expert at Abbott. Since the start of the pandemic, my team was part of the development of many of our COVID-19 tests – including BinaxNOW – and tracking the virus and its variants. COVID differs from other types of respiratory viruses like the flu in the sense that it is generally more contagious and is observed to have more superspreading events. COVID also has long-term side effects that have not yet been thoroughly researched by experts to ful

  • Ocugen stock drops after FDA places clinical hold on study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin

    Shares of Ocugen Inc. sank 6.9% premarket, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a "clinical hold" on the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. Ocugen said the hold was the result of its decision to temporarily pause dosing participants in the study while it evaluates World Health Organization statements following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Ltd.'s manufacturing facility. Ocugen said it will work with the FDA t

  • Surface Oncology Highlights New SRF388 Data At AACR Meeting

    Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) announced the presentation of new preclinical and translational data for SRF388, a first-in-class antibody targeting IL-27, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Pharmacokinetics (PK) from the dose-escalation phase of the SRF388 Phase 1 study were linear, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported. The concentration of SRF388 associated with optimal antitumor activity in a preclinical mouse model was approximately 20-fold a

  • Fauci warns: Don’t ‘pooh-pooh’ COVID because of low hospitalizations, as new daily cases and deaths extend increases

    A new uptrend in COVID-19 cases may have already begun, and while U.S. officials have expressed concern about the potential for another surge, they've stopped short of recommending new protocols for wearing face masks.

  • Stacy London Thought She Had Alzheimer's—This Is What It Really Was

    You might know Stacy London best as co-host of the wildly popular makeover show What Not to Wear, which ran for 10 seasons on TLC starting in 2003. The hit series featured London and partner-in-crime Clinton Kelly ambushing unsuspecting fashion disasters and whisking them away for style advice and a shopping spree. It culminated with a "big reveal" moment where they showed off their new look to loved ones. But after the show ended, London had a health scare that changed the course of her career.

  • Why Affimed Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Shares of German cancer immunotherapy company Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) were up by a healthy 7.1% as of 11:59 a.m. ET Monday. The biotech's stock was flying higher in response to a positive clinical update for its lead blood cancer therapy, AFM13. AFM13 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody that links natural killer cells to tumor cells.

  • 7 Ways to Add 5 Grams of Fiber to Your Meals

    Get more of this important nutrient with these flavorful foods.

  • FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES PRE-IND MEETING WITH UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced it has held a pre-investigational new drug application (PIND) meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Division of Psychiatry (The Division). During the course of the meeting, Filament and The Division discussed Filament's natural psychedelic drug candidates, drug development strategy, and long term plans.

  • Screening for anxiety should begin at age 8 -U.S. panel says

    Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety and those ages 12 and over for depression, according to new recommendations by the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The guidance for healthcare providers, still in draft form, applies to children and teens who are not showing signs or symptoms of these conditions. "To address the critical need for supporting the mental health of children and adolescents in primary care, the Task Force looked at the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression, and suicide risk," task force member Martha Kubik of George Mason University said in a statement.

  • This Makes You "Much More" Likely to Die, Virus Expert Says

    COVID-19 cases are rising again across the U.S., and experts are warning against complacency—especially as the BA.2 subvariant is still a very real threat. "Everyone has stopped talking about getting rid of COVID," says epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Halloran at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. "It's not going away, and that means it's going to be endemic." Here are five things that make COVID-19 especially dangerous, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health an

  • I Saw Blood In The Toilet. I Never Expected A Common Drug Could Be The Cause.

    "I thought that a diagnosis would be freeing. However, it ended up feeling paralyzing."

  • Wearing This Could Help You Prevent a Stroke, FDA Now Says

    As we get older, we're at an increased risk for certain health conditions—meaning we need to pay even more attention to our health with each passing year. The risk of having a stroke rises considerably with age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our chances actually double every decade after the age of 55. The CDC recommends several ways to prevent a stroke, which you've likely heard before—maintain a healthy weight, make good food and drink choices, exercise

  • FDA Places Clinical Hold On Ocugen's Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening study for COVAXIN (BBV152) OCU-002. This results from the Company's decision to implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of OCU-002 voluntarily. Ocugen is evaluating World Health Organization statements following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Limited's (BBIL) manufacturing facility. Related: Read Why Did WHO Suspend UN Supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 V

  • The Health Benefits of Pistachios Are So Good, It's Nuts

    Plus, the pistachio nutrient facts that’ll have you cracking open a handful in no time.