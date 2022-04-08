U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,692.20
    -768.36 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: Psychedelic biotech, Gogoro's SPAC, H-1Bs for Ukrainians

Walter Thompson and Ram Iyer
·5 min read

You may not have heard of Amadeus, but if you've taken a trip, you've probably interacted with its tech stack.

Launched in 1987, the company provides hundreds of transportation and hospitality providers with inventory management and booking services. "In short, it covers just about every aspect of travel IT imaginable," writes enterprise reporter Ron Miller.

For years, Amadeus managed its own infrastructure, but as the pandemic slowed global travel to a trickle, its executive team realized that mounting technical debt was holding the company back.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

To learn more about its planned three-year migration to the public cloud, Ron interviewed Sébastien Pellisé, deputy lead for public cloud transformation, and Fredrik Odeen, Amadeus' lead for public cloud transformation and corporate strategy,

They shared their process for evaluating cloud vendors, described Amadeus' shift to a DevOps model, and explained how they're communicating the predicted benefits to customers. "Our engineers are excited about this move," said Pellisé.

Amadeus has 16,000 employees and earned more than $2 billion in revenue last year, but early-stage startups can learn from its digital transition, Ron writes.

"As your technology becomes more dated, you too will have to make similar decisions."

Thanks very much for reading — have a great weekend!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

Why a 35-year-old travel IT company decided to slash its technical debt

Gogoro’s public debut could supercharge EV battery swapping across the globe

A photograph of a woman standing next to a scooter in front of a Gogoro battery swapping station
A photograph of a woman standing next to a scooter in front of a Gogoro battery swapping station

Image Credits: Gogoro (opens in a new window)

If you can map every oasis in a desert, you've created a transportation network.

Gogoro, which operates a battery-swapping platform for two-wheeled EVs in urban areas, is doing something similar: On Monday, it finalized a SPAC merger with Poema Global that will generate an estimated $335 million in cash.

"Gogoro will use the fresh funds from its IPO to continue to expand in Taiwan as it branches outward to larger markets like China, India and Indonesia," writes transportation reporter Rebecca Bellan.

Gogoro’s public debut could supercharge EV battery swapping across the globe

6 questions investors should ask when evaluating psychedelic biotech companies

Lab tech holding a psilocybin mushroom
Lab tech holding a psilocybin mushroom

Image Credits: Yarygin (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

A few years ago, ingesting small quantities of psychedelics to elevate one’s mood or productivity was fodder for Silicon Valley small talk.

Today, psychedelic therapeutics are being used to treat a variety of mental health issues. And as more regions decriminalize the use of plant-based substances, investors are taking notice.

With plans to raise a $25 million fund and more than $15 million already invested, PsyMed Ventures focuses on early-stage startups developing psychedelic therapeutics.

In a TC+ guest post, partners Matias Serebrinsky and Greg Kubin explore their investment thesis in detail: “We believe in a future where psychedelic therapy will be as common as going to the dentist, but the path won’t be easy.”

6 questions investors should ask when evaluating psychedelic biotech companies

Dear Sophie: Supporting Ukrainians with H-1Bs and beyond

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

We’re a startup that currently has an employee, who is originally from Ukraine, working for us on an H-1B visa. He is trying to get his parents out of Ukraine.

We also entered a prospective Ukrainian employee who fled to Poland in the H-1B lottery, but he wasn’t selected yet.

How can we support them?

— United with Ukraine

Dear Sophie: Supporting Ukrainians with H-1Bs and beyond

The fundraising market is losing some of its founder-friendly shine

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

With VCs pulling back on the reins, valuations slipping, and 2021’s hype fading, founders are finding themselves working harder to raise capital than they were in 2021, Alex Wilhelm found in his analysis of early data from DocSend.

“When we consider that sentiment shift and the fact that totals fell from fourth-quarter levels, we can infer that Q2 2022 could easily report another sequential decline in global and U.S. venture capital activity," he writes.

The fundraising market is losing some of its founder-friendly shine

What the Binance bailout of Axie Infinity means for crypto’s future

In this photo illustration the Binance logo is seen
In this photo illustration the Binance logo is seen

Image Credits: SOPA Images (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

After unknown parties stole $625 million from play-to-earn crypto game Axie Infinity last week, the studio behind the game announced that it had raised $150 million to compensate users.

"What’s interesting about this funding round is that it was led by crypto exchange Binance — the highest-volume exchange globally — although Binance hadn’t participated in Sky Mavis’ prior raises," writes Anita Ramaswamy.

“Today’s investment showcases, if anything, how important Axie’s precedent is to the development of the broader ecosystem – and how willing VCs and crypto incumbents are to bend over backward to make sure it succeeds.”

What the Binance bailout of Axie Infinity means for crypto’s future

3 ways deep tech founders can climb out of pilot purgatory

woman looking up at opening in Jomblang Cave
woman looking up at opening in Jomblang Cave

Image Credits: Yinwei Liu (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Because so many deep tech startups operate on the bleeding edge, founders in this space have a harder time raising funds, acquiring customers and reaching product-market fit.

Many of these companies will stall early because they never move from pilot stage to a full-scale rollout. "This is a big, widespread, industry-specific problem," says Champ Suthipongchai, co-founder and general partner at Creative Ventures.

"While I don’t presume to have a silver bullet solution, I do know three ways deep tech founders can make sure their time in pilot purgatory ends in a rollout."

3 ways deep tech founders can climb out of pilot purgatory

Why VCs don’t need to fear a financial slowdown

daisy flower in the desert
daisy flower in the desert

Image Credits: masik0553 (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

According to Marc Schröder, managing partner at MGV, "seed-stage investing is the best place for venture capital to deploy when global uncertainty sprouts up."

Instead of pouring money into "companies that required massive growth and scale to continue growing into their valuations," investors are turning to smaller startups with "more reasonable scaling challenges."

Eventually, any extended chill in the public markets will start to shrink the amount of resources available for startups, "but that might not be the worst thing for investors looking to double down on their investments at attractive prices," says Schröder.

Why VCs don’t need to fear a financial slowdown

Terra’s founder plans to back its stablecoin with a ‘basket’ of cryptocurrencies

Illustration of a man on a seesaw holding coins.
Illustration of a man on a seesaw holding coins.

Image Credits: Nuthawut Somsuk (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

In an interview with reporter Jacquelyn Melinek, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon explained how his plans to purchase $10 billion in bitcoin will help integrate the TerraUSD (UST) "stablecoin deeper into the crypto ecosystem."

Terra will back UST with additional Layer 1 blockchains as it expands its ecosystem, said Kwon.

"We’re big believers of Bitcoin, so we’re just going to continue to buy whenever there’s an opportunity to."

Terra’s founder plans to back its stablecoin with a ‘basket’ of cryptocurrencies

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus cuts A330 orders, claws back Russia deliveries

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus lost a fifth of outstanding orders for its A330neo long-haul jet in March as the plane's largest customer went through restructuring, but won sales elsewhere for more than 100 of its smaller jets, monthly data showed on Friday. AirAsia X cancelled 63 of the A330-900 version of the A330neo, an upgrade of the long-established A330 wide-body model, as well as 10 smaller A321neo aircraft, Airbus said. But the net number of deliveries stood at 140 after two for Aeroflot were cancelled due to sanctions on Russia.

  • Qatar Airways, Airbus feud over safety in rare court clash

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways and Airbus clashed in court on Thursday over the fate of billions of dollars of jet orders as their 25-year partnership unravelled in scenes resembling a corporate divorce trial. The two sides have been locked for months in a dispute over damaged lightning protection within the painted skin of the A350 that Qatar says has forced it to ground jets and stop taking deliveries. Their dispute widened to the industry's best-selling model in January when Airbus revoked an order from Qatar for the smaller A321neo, declaring "enough is enough" after the public clash over A350 safety.

  • J-Lo Was Just Spotted With a Dazzling Diamond Ring—Here’s If She’s Secretly Engaged to Ben

    Fans are already convinced that Bennifer secretly got engaged!

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says

    There are early signs of a cooldown in some of the hottest corners of the U.S. housing market, Redfin said in a report on Friday, a fresh indication that high house prices and rising mortgage rates are cutting into homebuyer demand. Among those early tells, according to Redfin: Google searches for "homes for sale" dropped by double digits in Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the second week of March from a year earlier; tours of homes for sale in California were down 21% as of March 31 from the first week of 2022, data from ShowingTime shows; Redfin agents in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle reported a drop in requests for homebuying help at the start of this year compared with last year, even as requests nationwide surged; and agents in California say they are seeing fewer offers on each home than previously.

  • Naval Ravikant’s Latest Investment Portfolio: 10 Companies to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies to watch in the latest investment portfolio of Naval Ravikant. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Ravikant portfolio, go directly to Naval Ravikant’s Latest Investment Portfolio: 5 Companies to Watch. Naval Ravikant burst onto the technology scene in 2010 when his website, […]

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • What to watch next week: Newly merged WarnerMedia-Discovery debuts on Wall Street

    The newly merged WarnerMedia-Discovery business will make its Wall Street debut on Monday after its $43 billion deal.&nbsp;

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • 10 Consumer Technology Stocks to Invest In According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten consumer technology stocks to invest in according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Fisher and his hedge fund and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on […]

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Fell 12.6% This Week

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 12.6% this week, in another difficult period for fintech stocks. As an exciting and high-growth fintech stock, Upstart has the worst of both worlds in today's market. High-multiple stocks suffered this week when Federal Reserve governors Lael Brainard and Patrick Harker came out with very hawkish commentary.