U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,027.79
    +97.71 (+2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,195.98
    +465.68 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,827.28
    +456.32 (+4.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.47
    +56.08 (+3.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.30
    +4.17 (+3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -18.30 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.23 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3170
    +0.9240 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,029.61
    +1,540.62 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.10
    -6.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: Find your valuation, international visas, hiring for growth

Walter Thompson and Ram Iyer
·4 min read

The ongoing market correction and the cratering of several leading crypto tokens are erasing wealth so quickly, you can almost hear it.

Companies in other industries are on a hiring spree, but startups like Robinhood, Better.com and Peloton are laying off thousands as FAANG companies slow down their recruiting and look for places to save money.

For many tech workers, this is the first time they've experienced real uncertainty. Investors are affluent, and founders will weather this storm just fine, but in downturns like these, rank-and-file employees are the first to feel any pain.

So, if your face doesn't appear on the team slide in your startup's pitch deck, this would be a good time to cancel your upcoming vacation. And maybe one of your subscription boxes.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

In this environment, every entrepreneur should be fluent with their key metrics. If you can't recall exactly how much runway you have left by the time you finish reading this sentence, I'm a little worried for you.

For her latest TC+ column, angel investor Marjorie Radlo-Zandi addresses a related question on every founder’s mind: What is my current valuation?

For many startups, finding that figure requires more art than science, since pre-revenue companies are still gathering data and fine-tuning their products.

“Many traditional valuation methods, such as discounted cash flow, aren’t as useful for valuing early-stage startups,” she writes. “This means investors have to gauge other factors that aren’t so easily measured.”

There's no antidote for uncertainty, but it can be mitigated: dive into your data, activate your personal network, and look for ways to support your co-workers.

Thanks very much for reading TechCrunch+.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

Finding your startup’s valuation: 5 factors to consider

Pitch Deck Teardown: Dutch’s $20M Series A deck

Pitch deck cover slide with a cute dog, the word DUTCH, and TechCrunch Pitch Deck Teardown overlaid
Pitch deck cover slide with a cute dog, the word DUTCH, and TechCrunch Pitch Deck Teardown overlaid

Image Credits: Dutch

As CEO and founder of virtual veterinarian care platform Dutch, Joe Spector initially intended to raise a $15 million Series A, but his pitch deck so skillfully blended visuals of lovable pets with market research and traction metrics, he ended up closing a $20 million round.

With flair, Dutch's deck tells a convincing story of how the company used its seed funding to launch a service within three months, establish a brand identity, build a team and expand from 12 to 32 states.

If you're working on a pitch deck and are in need of inspiration, start here: all 17 slides are available to TC+ members.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Dutch’s $20M Series A deck

When and how to hire your startup’s first growth marketer

Orange colored rocket rising on the top between the hot air balloons. ( 3d render )
Orange colored rocket rising on the top between the hot air balloons. ( 3d render )

Image Credits: Eoneren (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Emotion and intuition often drive a lot of hiring at early-stage startups, but when a company reaches product-market fit and finds its target audience, it's a signal that "hiring a growth marketer will enable your efforts to be scaled much faster than without one," says Jonathan Martinez, who has helped scale companies like Chime, Uber and Postmates.

In a TC+ post, Martinez explains how to identify the right kind of growth hire, which traits to look for, and how to set clear expectations and milestones once they're on board.

"Priority tasks should consist of setting up a growth tech stack, creating a testing roadmap to find the most efficient growth levers, and robust creative and copy testing in the first 90 days."

When and how to hire your startup’s first growth marketer

Dear Sophie: What are the visa options for international founders?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

I started a startup in Pakistan with a couple of co-founders a few years ago. One of the co-founders and I want to move to the United States to access the market.

What are our visa options? Thanks in advance for your help!

— Purposeful in Pakistan

Dear Sophie: What are the visa options for international founders?

To boost early-stage growth, adopt a jobs-to-be-done approach to marketing

huge pile of rubbish covering office
huge pile of rubbish covering office

Image Credits: Martin Poole (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Understanding your customer's needs is paramount to any marketing strategy, but it can be hard to test your hypotheses when your budget is limited.

However, by adopting a "jobs-to-be-done" framework, early-stage startups can define, categorize, capture and organize all their customers' needs, writes Michael Popchuk, co-founder and CEO of Saldo Apps.

Using real-life examples, Popchuk explains how startups can employ and leverage the JTBD framework to improve their SEO strategy, marketing, and product development.

"Thinking of and using the jobs users want to accomplish to inform your strategy will help boost SEO, improve conversion on generic pages and increase the virality of your product."

To boost early-stage growth, adopt a jobs-to-be-done approach to marketing

Battery startups are working to disrupt more than just cars and trucks

network server technician in data center bathed in blue light
network server technician in data center bathed in blue light

Image Credits: Bill Hinton / Getty Images

Electric vehicles are the prime market for battery startups these days, but some enterprising companies are foraying into new territories with batteries that can do more than a typical lithium-ion cell.

Natron Energy, whose batteries use Prussian blue coupled with a sodium-based electrolyte, can charge up much faster and can withstand discharge cycles more than "5x to 10x what lithium-ion batteries are capable of," reports Tim De Chant.

This capability gives these batteries unique use cases, such as power back-ups for data centers. Moreover, "because the batteries can charge rapidly over and over again without risk of significant degradation, data center managers can task them with shaving power demand when prices spike."

Battery startups are working to disrupt more than just cars and trucks

Recommended Stories

  • Postmates founder banks $23 million for his new crypto startup TipTop

    Postmates founder Bastian Lehmann's new crypto startup TipTop was lightly teased out a few weeks ago, but now the stealth startup is sharing some info on its early funding, though there's not much info on what they're actually doing with that money. Lehmann notes that the company has raised a $23 million Series A from a16z with Marc Andreessen himself joining the startup's board. Other backers in the round include Sam Altman, Naval Ravikant, Andy McLoughlin, Jeff Clavier and Dan Romero, among others.

  • Elon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sowed new chaos into the market over his takeover bid for Twitter Inc. on Friday, first claiming his offer was “temporarily on hold” and then maintaining he is “still committed” to the deal, sending the social media giant into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Beh

  • Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

    Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.

  • This idiot-proof portfolio has beaten traditional stocks and bonds over 50 years

    Do you have the right portfolio for your retirement savings? When it comes to long-term investing, the biggest issue — by far — is overall asset allocation: How much to stocks, sectors, assets and so on. Picking individual securities within those asset classes — individual stocks or bonds, for example — usually turns out to be much less important.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Backing out of the Twitter deal would be unpleasant for Elon Musk

    Elon Musk is having cold feet about the Twitter deal—or he’s just trolling. On May 13, Musk tweeted that his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” until he can get more assurance that the social platform’s user base is at least 95% real people, versus fake or spam accounts. It’s a concern Musk has raised repeatedly in the past, and Twitter’s stock price fell 10% immediately after his tweet.

  • 1 Reason Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders were in for a pleasant surprise Friday as the semiconductor maker made significant gains. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, Nvidia's share price had surged by  9.8% as investors became more bullish about the market in general. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by nearly 4% at that point in the session.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • Health Check: How Prudently Does Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Use Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • 10 FinTech Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. In order to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to 5 FinTech Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the fund to watch on Wall […]

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Are Upstart's Credit Underwriting Models Still Outperforming?

    Upstart believes that its loan underwriting models can outperform traditional credit scoring methods.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. The shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in midday trading on Friday, a steep discount to the $54.20 per share acquisition price.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • Why Cloudflare, UiPath, and Asana Rocketed Double Digits Today

    High-growth profitless stocks bounced big on Friday. A mere short-covering bounce, or the start of more upside?

  • Why ChargePoint, Fisker, and QuantumScape All Dropped This Week

    Investors are rethinking valuations even as these EV companies continue to make progress growing their businesses.