U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,634.09
    -34.88 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,544.18
    -106.77 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,237.64
    -175.64 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.65
    -20.84 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.30
    -0.43 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1263
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3233
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7700
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,364.72
    +1,750.34 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.93
    -205.19 (-17.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     

TechCrunch+ roundup: Web3 investor survey, conversational UX, 'insane IPO pops'

Walter Thompson and Ram Iyer
·6 min read

Most people have experienced the internet only through Web 2.0. Online applications, the social web and software as a service form the fabric of our lives.

Lately, many have championed web3 as the internet’s next phase, but the term encompasses so much territory, conversations can be diffuse and there are valid concerns that its complexity will daunt consumers and regulators.

However, our research indicated that the web3 investment landscape is growing increasingly competitive as venture capitalists become more educated.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members.
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

To get a clearer sense of where the market is, we reached out to several active investors:

  • Lior Messika, founder and managing partner, Eden Block

  • Atul Ajoy, partner, Horseshoe Capital

  • David Chreng-Messembourg, founding partner, LeadBlock Partners

  • Randy Glein, founder/partner, and Sam Shapiro, principal, DFJ Growth

  • Mercedes Bent, partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners

  • Jai Das, co-founder, president and partner, Sapphire Ventures

To make things as clear as possible, we asked each respondent to share their elevator pitch: How would they describe the technology if they were trying to convince a skeptic to invest?

Starting with the potential consumer appeal of cartoon apes, we tried to find out what attracted them to invest in the semantic web and where they’re currently seeing demand. Notably, several said they started exploring the space after developing an interest in crypto.

In addition to discussing potential use cases for advertising, fintech and enterprise apps, respondents shared advice for web3 founders who are hunting for funding, along with their concerns about factors that could stall its development.

Finally, we asked each respondent: What are the skeptics missing?

“I never met a skeptical investor who actually understood what was going on. If you get it, you’re probably strapped in and ready to go,” said Lior Messika, founder and managing partner, Eden Block.

Thanks for reading,

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

7 investors discuss web3’s present and peer into its future

Metaverse startup with $1M in 2021 revenues going public via SPAC

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

InfiniteWorld, a metaverse startup that "anticipates 2021 revenues of around $1 million," is going public today via a SPAC that will value the company "at around $700 million," reports Alex Wilhelm in this morning's edition of The Exchange.

Alex reviewed the company's investor deck to learn more about InfiniteWorld, "a collection of traditional and blockchain-related efforts that could be used to support crypto work by customer brands."

Metaverse startup with $1M in 2021 revenues going public via SPAC

Conversational UX: The missing piece in your chatbot strategy

Close&#x00200b; up&#x00200b; robot on a yellow background
Close​ up​ robot on a yellow background

Image Credits: krung99 (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We don’t run many TechCrunch+ articles that are focused on basic best practices, but we make exceptions for posts about emerging technology — in this case, conversational UX.

It’s notoriously difficult for software to mimic human conversation. Many chatbots are so inept, it makes one long for the days of "press 0 for an operator."

“Though chatbots are largely meant to handle simple customer service tasks, there is an opportunity to scale both customer service and sales messaging,” writes Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, a conversational CX platform.

Conversational UX: The missing piece in your chatbot strategy

What 2021’s IPO pops tell us about future flotations and SPACs

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

As we edge closer to the end of the year, we're running more articles that look back at some of the trends we covered in 2021, along with a few that offer well-informed predictions for 2022.

Yesterday, Alex Wilhelm looked back at "insane IPO pops" for companies like DoorDash, C3.ai, Roblox, Coinbase and others to see whether these debuts were a reflection of "early exuberance," inflated expectations, or possibly, the fact "that no one knows how to price IPOs during chaotic market moments."

What 2021’s IPO pops tell us about future flotations and SPACs

3 views: The new decentralized venture landscape is changing how we report startup data

Image Credits: Jamie Grill / Getty Images

"Silicon Valley" is a fixed spot on a map, but it's also a figure of speech, like "Hollywood" or "The White House."

Investors are no longer fixated on the Bay Area, and neither are founders. That’s a truth that’s been in the making for a while, but now, it’s changing how we cover startups.

The Equity team discussed the trend in a TechCrunch+ post:

  • Natasha Mascarenhas: Funding data doesn’t matter the way it used to.

  • Mary Ann Azevedo: The decentralization of startups isn’t new, even if it is accelerating.

  • Alex Wilhelm: The declining impact of aggregated startup funding data is good news.

3 views: The new decentralized venture landscape is changing how we report startup data

How optimizing presales productivity can help startups multiply revenue growth

woman wearing red nail varnish squeezing lemon with her hand and drops of lemon juice are falling down
woman wearing red nail varnish squeezing lemon with her hand and drops of lemon juice are falling down

Image Credits: Peter Dazeley (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Presales is an integral but less discussed aspect of the sales funnel for many tech companies. But the C-suite often tries to pump sales head counts to drive growth.

Presales provides tech firms another avenue, writes Freddy Jose Mangum, CEO and co-founder of Hub. Thanks to their natural technical bent, optimizing the productivity of presales executives can lead to multiplicative growth.

Mangum illustrates the potential of presales with three scenarios while outlining ways leaders can help executives increase their productivity.

How optimizing presales productivity can help startups multiply revenue growth

As EU’s VAT reform ramps up, marketplaces must focus on compliance to avoid tax risk

Dominoes in a circle, one falling
Dominoes in a circle, one falling

Image Credits: Jordan Lye (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

The EU’s value added tax reform for e-commerce has significant implications for marketplaces, and companies like Amazon may be liable for hefty tax fines if they don’t comply with the new regulations, writes Roger Gothmann, co-founder and CEO at Taxdoo.

The reform mandates that marketplaces must determine the VAT due for every transaction made on their platform, and establish related processes.

Filing VAT is also more complex now, as different countries have their own local VAT procedures alongside the new ones introduced by the reform.

Gothmann takes us on a deep dive of the VAT reform and the financial and legal risks e-commerce marketplaces face if they don’t hurry up to comply with the new laws.

As EU’s VAT reform ramps up, marketplaces must focus on compliance to avoid tax risk

The macro trends forcing change on the investment management industry

man watching wrecking ball swinging at wall
man watching wrecking ball swinging at wall

Image Credits: Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Investment management is set to see drastic changes as women and millennials increase their share of the asset ownership pie, write David Teten, founder of Versatile VC, and Katina Stefanova, CIO and CEO of Marto Capital.

The authors also detail other trends such as geopolitical risk, recessions, the changes brought about by tech and innovation, and how today’s investors are more aware of market risks than their older counterparts.

"VCs tout our industry as frontier technology investors, but many of us are using the same infrastructure tools we have used for the past 20+ years."

The macro trends forcing change on the investment management industry

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Named Time's 2021 Person of the Year, Coinbase's Brian Armstrong Announces Investment in Newlimit

    "The Hash" hosts discuss today's hot topics ranging from Elon Musk's being named Time's 2021 Person of the Year, Coinbase's Brian Armstrong's new investment, Newlimit, in a company that aims to defy the human aging process, Tether's adoption in Myanmar and a Bored Ape NFT accidentally sold for $3000 instead of $300,000.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Can't Stop Dropping

    Investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just can't seem to catch a break. The reason: Once again, it seems Wall Street is simply finding cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage than by buying Nvidia stock. This growth rate was nearly twice the 6% growth Citi had previously forecast, reports TheFly.com. The problem is, in interpreting this data, Citi chose to speak highly of its potential to lift earnings at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- enabling both those chip companies to beat expectations in the fourth quarter.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares closed 3.3% lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Labor reported that producer price inflation hit a historic high in November, up 9.6% from a year ago. This news came on top of a reported 6.8% jump in consumer prices that came out yesterday -- the fastest rate of price growth in 40 years. Reporting on Microsoft's price decline, Bloomberg drew a direct line from the inflation data to the weakness in Microsoft's stock price. Think about it this way: Right now, analysts who track Microsoft stock are forecasting that the company will grow its earnings by about 15% annually over the next five years.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • Dogecoin pops on Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweet, still down 70% from all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger details Dogecoin price moving on a tweet from Elon Musk, as well as the declines in the broader cryptocurrency market.

  • 3 Firecracker Stocks to Buy Now for the New Year

    Stock selection could be key as we enter 2022, with uncertainty creeping into the market and opening the door to potential volatility.

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • Summers Warns Markets Are at Risk of a ‘Spontaneous Deflating’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned of the risk of a “spontaneous deflating of financial markets” that have been pumped up by retail buying and exuberant investors.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThere is “a lot of euphoria,” Summers said a

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Will QuantumScape Recover In 2022?

    A shift from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles is undisputed. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is working on the next-generation batteries that could step up the ongoing shift to electric vehicles. QuantumScape's product is still in the development stage. As an early-stage company, QuantumScape's stock price is volatile.

  • Why Salesforce.com Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of customer relationship management software company Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) fell sharply on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down more than 2% as of this writing. Salesforce's decline comes not long after the company reported strong fiscal third-quarter results but provided mixed guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

  • The world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin continues to back up the truck — here are 3 simple ways to pounce on crypto's recent slide

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • My Top 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Investing in emerging technologies could provide investors with excellent returns over the long run.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) sank on Tuesday after a regulatory proposal threatened to slow the solar industry's growth. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Sunrun's stock price was down more than 13%. A draft of proposed changes to California's Net Energy Metering Program could drastically increase costs for consumers and eliminate "tens of thousands of jobs." It "represents California politics at its worst and loses sight of what constituents want -- innovation, control, and fast solutions -- in favor of propping up failed and stodgy incumbents," Fenster said in a press release.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December. CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer is one of the most followed financial experts in the market today. […]

  • Why Roku, Snowflake, and DraftKings All Fell More Than 6% Today

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were all trading more than 6% lower at points on Monday, December 13, before slightly recovering. First, they are all very high-multiple growth stocks. It appears traders are fearful of this week's Federal Reserve meeting in which officials may decide to speed up the pace of financial tightening, which could harm these types of stocks, both financially and in terms of valuations. Federal Reserve officials will meet over Tuesday and Wednesday, and will likely discuss a faster tapering of their bond purchases, reflecting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier this month.

  • A Ford Makes a Big Share Buy at Ford Motor

    Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock has more than doubled this year, and its executive chair, William Clay Ford, Jr., just disclosed a large purchase of shares of the auto giant. Ford Motor stock has rocketed 128% so far this year through Tuesday’s close. Bill Ford, as the chairman is known, paid $8.5 million on Dec. 10 for 412,500 shares, a per-share average price of $20.62 each. According to a form he filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bill Ford bought the shares through a trust that now owns 4 million Ford shares.

  • Aurora and 22nd Century Group License Foundational Biosynthesis IP to Cronos Group

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) ("Aurora"), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, together with 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) ("22nd Century") announced today a three-way non-exclusive agreement to license biosynthesis intellectual property to Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group"), intended to assist in the advancement of research and development on the biosynthesis of cannabinoids.

  • Sundial CEO explains the impact of retail investor interest on the company

    Sundial CEO Zachary George joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the overall outlook for the marijuana industury and how being caught up in the meme trade impacted Sundial.&nbsp;