Techees Recruiting Celebrates Becoming a Certified Women-Owned Business and Recent Rank on The Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in California

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techees Recruiting is excited to announce they have achieved the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.

Since 2009, Techees Recruiting has been an industry leader in contingency recruiting. Techees partners with top Bay Area technology companies to grow their engineering departments.

WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. The process for WBENC includes an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection to confirm that a majority of the business is not only owned and controlled, but also run by women. Emily Stellick was announced as the new CEO of Techees Recruiting in October of 2020.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a certified women-owned business. Among many benefits, this certification allows us to better partner with our clients who actively put an emphasis on affiliating with diverse vendors. We look forward to continuing to see women and others from underrepresented groups hold impactful roles at the companies we partner with," said Stellick.

The recent certificate achievement comes as Techees Recruiting has ranked No. 122 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

This marks the company's second appearance on the Inc5000 list because of accelerated growth since 2019.

Emily continued, "It's especially exciting to be on the list after the year we all went through. Virtually every company's hiring goals were affected by 2020. As an agency recruiting company we saw clients halt hiring, layoff entire departments, while also witnessing others experience an increase in demand for engineering talent as certain domains experienced a surge. We were forced to reevaluate and grow quickly. I'm incredibly grateful for our team who adapted swiftly and stayed focused while everything around us was changing."

With the acceleration of remote work in 2020, Techees Recruiting expanded their offerings to cities with emerging tech hubs while also making it a priority to connect with engineers distributed all over North America. They're just getting started and looking forward to another year of incredible growth.

"We are really proud of these recent achievements. Our amazing team continues to work hard every day to fulfill our mission of bringing success to our clients, engineering talent, and internal employees."

Media Contact:

Emily Stellick

415-324-8434

306510@email4pr.com

  • "Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

  • India blocks bank accounts of China's ByteDance, company mounts challenge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on its popular video app TikTok, first prohibited last year following a border clash between India and China. China has repeatedly criticised India's move and said it suspected it was against WTO rules.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St dips, with tech-related names underperforming

    U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names. Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day's high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day.

  • Cathie Wood Storms Back as ARKK, Space Fund Lure $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of Cathie Wood exchange-traded funds added around $1 billion in a single day this week in an emphatic display of investor loyalty toward the famed Ark Investment Management founder.The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) took in a record $717 million on Tuesday, while the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation fund (ARKX) absorbed $281 million on its debut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Alongside bumper trading volumes on the day, it all adds up to one of the best-ever ETF launches for the fund, which tracks U.S. and global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation.The launch was seen as a key test of Wood’s appeal after a volatile few months of flows and performance. After one of the strongest performances of 2020, ARKK has dropped 3.7% this year amid a rough patch for tech shares. Before a flood of cash this week, Ark’s main fund had posted five consecutive days of outflows, its longest streak on record.“This is investors taking advantage to jump in after the drop from the top,” said Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “You can see some investors were shaken out because there were some days of outflows during this period but for the most part people held strong so the demand is still there.”ARKK was up 2% in pre-market trading as of 11:40 a.m. in New York, while the space fund rose 1.8%.Ark’s investing strategy and success in luring new cash has spurred big bets on small companies, raising concern the firm exerts an outsize influence over the shares its holds. Wood handed fresh ammunition to her critics last week in a filing that removed prospectus clauses limiting exposure and concentration risks in its ETFs.That hasn’t taken any shine off the space fund, with Wood’s first new ETF in two years seeing $294 million worth of shares change hands on its first day.The product’s top two holdings are Trimble Inc. and another Ark vehicle, the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT). Other large stakes include Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc. and JD.com Inc., an online retailer in China.(Updates throughout with trading plus additional context on Ark and the new fund.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Poland's CD Projekt shares tumble as strategy update falls flat

    Shares in Polish video games maker CD Projekt dropped almost 15% to a two-year low on Wednesday after a strategy update aimed at rebuilding investor confidence after a bug-ridden game launch last year backfired. Analysts said the update gave few details on plans beyond 2021, and some were disappointed by changes to the proposed multiplayer version of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game. CD Projekt shares, hit by the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, were down 14.7% to 185.8 zlotys at 1220 GMT.

  • China Considers New Bourse to Attract Overseas-Listed Firms: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- China is mulling creating a new stock exchange to lure overseas-listed firms from markets like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people, marking a new attempt by world’s second-biggest economy to bring its tech success stories back home.China’s State Council asked the China Securities Regulatory Commission to lead studies on how to design the bourse that would target mainland companies listed offshore on exchanges like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters said.Beijing is also hoping to attract global firms such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. -- currently listed in the U.S. -- which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, the report said.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on plans on the new exchange.Some of the world’s fastest-growing and biggest tech companies have sprung out of China, but few have listed there because of regulatory obstacles. China has made several attempts to lure its tech giants back, including piloting Chinese depositary receipts and setting up a tech-focused board on the Shanghai stock exchange.PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. and AI startup Megvii Technology Ltd. are both set to list in Shanghai this year using the CDR program kicked off three years ago.Beijing’s latest initiative comes as U.S.-listed Chinese tech heavyweights such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised $36 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since late 2019.China’s plans could hurt the listing business at Hong Kong’s stock exchange which relaxed its rules to facilitate the secondary listings a few years ago. Chinese firms have flocked there from the U.S. as tensions between Beijing and Washington have threatened to curtail their access to U.S. capital markets.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. shares reversed earlier gains on Wednesday to close down 1.3%.Read more: Hong Kong’s Mr. Market Wants a Piece of All Your China TradesThose risks flared up again last week when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would begin implementing a law that could result in Chinese companies being kicked off U.S. exchanges if they don’t allow American regulators to inspect their audit papers.Read more: Few HKEX Worries as China Mulls Board for Global Firms: ReactOne option under discussion is upgrading an existing exchange such as a smaller bourse in Beijing, Reuters said. The capital’s municipal government has been lobbying for years to upgrade its listing platform for small and medium-sized firms to be the venue for U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the report said.(Updates with more details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Prince Turns Sights on Local Firms in Transformation Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a new target in his sights as he looks to press on with his unprecedented economic transformation plan: the country’s largest listed companies.Six weeks after saying foreign entities must move their regional headquarters to the kingdom or lose business, Prince Mohammed, the nation’s de facto ruler, announced Tuesday that companies from oil giant Saudi Aramco to dairy producer Almarai will be encouraged to reduce their dividends and redirect the money back into the economy.“We’ve seen the government using a stick to get foreign investors to come into Saudi Arabia, and now they are using it on domestic investors,” said Tarek Fadlallah, the Dubai-based chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management. “I’m not a fan of government intervention in the private sector, but Saudi has limited ways to incentivize companies, so partnering in this way could help encourage more investment.”The stakes are high. The crown prince’s vision entails combined public- and private-sector spending of 27 trillion riyals ($7 trillion) over the next 10 years in an effort to diversify an economy that got 54% of its revenue from oil last year. And all at a time when foreign direct investment is a fraction of what it used to be, the budget deficit is swelling and the nation is struggling with the after-effects of last year’s slump in crude prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Twenty-four companies, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, investing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) in the local economy, according to Prince Mohammed. Firms will get access to subsidies and be able to lobby for regulatory changes, the prince said. None of the companies named by him have commented yet on how much they could invest through the plan.Given the lack of disclosure about the spending plans, investors may struggle to establish whether such state involvement in corporate decision-making will ultimately create value.“Capital expenditure only drives higher long-term growth if it’s on productive projects that create value and jobs, and it’s not clear that the promise of a mix of concessions or subsidies makes new non-oil investments compelling for these companies in a way that was not before,” said Hasnain Malik. the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai. “The problem is that doing nothing is not an option given the demographic pressure for job creation and the ultimate exhaustion of oil revenues.”It’s that lack of action that Prince Mohammed may be trying to address. Mortgages account for almost all lending growth by Saudi banks to the private sector, largely a result of lower government investment spending on new infrastructure projects and slower economic growth. And dividend payouts by Saudi companies have already been falling.The 12-month gross dividend yield for Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was of 2.45% as of Wednesday, about half of the payout level at its 2009 peak, when it hovered around 5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 1.9% for MSCI Inc.’s benchmark emerging Markets Index.Investors took the announcement positively Wednesday. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index rose 2.8%. Aramco’s shares climbed 2.7%.Saudi Arabia said in February it would stop working with companies that didn’t have their regional headquarters in the kingdom. The announcement was intended to limit “economic leakage” and boost job creation, an official said at the time. The country has historically been served by consultants and advisers based in neighboring Dubai or Bahrain, where foreigners enjoy an easier lifestyle.Foreign direct investment is languishing below government targets. Prince Mohammed said he wants to see it surpass $500 billion over the next decade. Last year it rose 20% to $5.5 billion, below the kingdom’s targets but bucking the global decline.The 5 trillion-riyal target for private companies still dwarfs what Prince Mohammed envisages will come from foreign investors.“We have 90% of the 27 trillion guaranteed by us Saudis, government and private sector, and the Saudi people,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We are going to attract less than 10% from foreign investment, part of it from regional investors, especially the GCC, and the other part of it from West and East.”Still, the slow pace of foreign investment may help explain the desire to get local companies contributing more to the economy, said Jean-Francois Seznec, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council of Washington’s Global Energy Center and a Middle East specialist.“Saudi Arabia is worried that foreign firms are not jumping through hoops to come to the country,” he said. “They need to make spending less reliant on oil income. How do you do that if foreign investors aren’t coming? One way is to encourage the local private sector to do more.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pincus, Hoffman SPAC Dips Below IPO Price Weeks After Hippo Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Reinvent Technology Partners Z, a blank-check company established by investors including Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman, slumped below its initial public offering price weeks after announcing a deal to merge with insurance startup Hippo Enterprises Inc.Shares of the special purpose acquisition company fell as low as $9.96 Wednesday afternoon in New York trading. That’s lower than the SPAC’s $10-a-share IPO in November.Reinvent Technology Partners Z agreed earlier in March to merge with Hippo, a home-insurance startup, and take the company public in a deal that valued the combined entity at $5 billion. The deal includes a lockup on founder shares for as long as two years.Other SPACs have also dropped below their IPO prices at times. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp., which priced an IPO in November for $10 a share, dipped below that level in intraday trading on March 5 before closing slightly higher, at $10.25, the same day.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

    The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen and technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild America's infrastructure. The relentless rise of U.S. bond yields, with 10-year yields on course for their biggest quarterly rise since the fourth quarter of 2016, earlier weighed on sentiment even as Chinese data suggested a solid global economic recovery.

  • Brookfield to Take Property Arm Private in $6.5 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said it reached a $6.5 billion agreement to acquire the shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP it doesn’t already own, taking its real estate arm private.The Canadian alternative-asset manager said Thursday it plans to acquire the minority stake for $18.17 per unit. That would mark a 10% increase to the $16.50 a unit Brookfield Asset offered in January, and a 26% premium over where the shares traded prior to that earlier proposal.Brookfield Property’s board has unanimously approved the deal, according to the statement by the companies. Brookfield Property shares closed Wednesday in New York at $17.79. Shares rose 2.7% in premarket trading Thursday to trade just above the bid price at $18.27.“We are pleased to have reached agreement with BPY’s independent directors on a transaction we believe is appealing to BPY unitholders in many aspects and allows for greater optionality in how we manage our portfolio of high-quality real estate assets, Nick Goodman, Brookfield Asset Management’s chief financial officer, said in a statement, using the stock symbol for the real estate arm.Brookfield already owns 60% of Brookfield Property Partners, which had a market value of about $17 billion as of Wednesday’s close.The deal is subject to a vote of public unitholders, and other conditions, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Property shareholders can choose to take $18.17 per unit in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A share or 0.7268 of a Brookfield Property Partners preferred unit, subject to a proration. The maximum cash amount is 50%.Investors in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Brookfield Office Property Exchange LP will also participate in the transaction, the company said.Goodman said in January that taking the real estate subsidiary private was appealing because it has consistently traded at a discount to the underlying value of its assets, even before the coronavirus pandemic. He said he believed that was because much of the company’s value was created through the development of projects like New York’s Manhattan West, which take years to generate returns for investors.The pandemic has taken its toll on the company as widespread stay-at-home orders kept workers from offices and shoppers from malls. Brookfield Property Partners reported a $2 billion loss last year, and its shares had fallen 20% in the year before the take-private proposal became public in January.Brookfield Property Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston said in a letter to shareholders in February that rent collection from office tenants remained at normal levels, although occupancy lagged in many markets since the pandemic began. Collections in its retail properties and foot traffic in its malls haven’t fully recovered, he added.Brookfield Property Partners owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of real estate in the world. At the end of December it had about $88 billion in total assets, including developments such as London’s Canary Wharf and Brookfield Place in New York. In 2018, Brookfield Property acquired GGP Inc., the second-largest mall operator in the U.S., for about $15 billion.(Updates with premarket share price in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Slides With Lockdowns Spreading Ahead of OPEC+ Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell the most in roughly a week after France announced it will start a month-long lockdown, while OPEC+ voiced its concerns about the strength of oil demand ahead of an expected decision this week on output.Futures in New York fell 2.3% on Wednesday to the lowest in nearly a week, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying the pandemic is more dangerous than it was in the fall in his address to the nation. The deteriorating near-term demand picture in Europe offset a surprise oil supply draw in the U.S. and other bullish signals pointing toward rising demand as more Americans are vaccinated.“The news out of France is very troubling for the petroleum complex,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “The Covid situation worsening, particularly in Europe, represents a demand hit again, and it’s weighing on prices.”Meanwhile, an OPEC+ panel meeting ended without a policy recommendation ahead of Thursday’s talks where the producer group will decide on production going forward. The OPEC+ alliance is debating whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- they’re withholding. OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo pointed to the oil market’s recent volatility as “a reminder of the fragility facing economies and oil demand.”“The balance of risks suggests OPEC will steer toward the cautious outcome, delivering sharp deficits and continue to tighten energy markets at a fast clip,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.Figures from the Energy Information Administration paint the U.S. as a bright spot for demand recovery. U.S. refineries are processing crude at the highest rate in a year. In other parts of the world, the trajectory for fuel consumption remains muddled as evidenced by France’s renewed nationwide lockdown.The demand numbers in the U.S. “were huge and we continue to see improvements there,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It’s pretty consensus to think that gasoline will be strong and jet fuel will be the laggard,” but there’s been positive signs “even on the jet fuel side.”See also: U.S. Oil Demand Is Picking Up as Americans Get Ready to TravelSeparately, Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, is expected to raise its Arab Light official selling price for May supplies by 30 cents a barrel, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders. That’s despite continued flows of Iranian crude into China, and challenging conditions for many Asian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NFT Investments Plans Listing on London Stock Exchange Growth Market

    The company claims it will be the first-ever investment company focused solely on the NFT market to launch on a stock market in a major jurisdiction.

  • Goldman Close to Offering Bitcoin to Wealth Management Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to clients of its private wealth management unit.″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for the unit, said in an interview with CNBC.Wall Street banks have largely shied away from cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is now more than 11 years old, there are very few things it can actually buy, and volatility is a major risk. Three years ago, Goldman hired a crypto trader to help lead digital-asset markets, with a goal of familiarizing people in the company as well as clients with cryptocurrencies, but the firm has more recently played down the idea of Bitcoin as an asset class.Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way. During the cryptocurrency’s 2017 surge, they largely remained on the sidelines. Many compared the cryptocurrency to tulip mania. Warren Buffett called Bitcoin a “mirage” and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said it was a “fraud” (although he later expressed regret for that remark).This time, they are coming on board, along with a broad swath of retail investors. Data compiled by JPMorgan showed that retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins this quarter as of mid-March, compared with roughly 205,000 last quarter. Institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that period, down from nearly 307,000 in the final three months of 2020.And big banks are floating the idea that clients could use Bitcoin to diversify their portfolios. JPMorgan strategists have recently touted cryptocurrency as a way to hedge against significant fluctuations in traditional asset classes. And Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BNY Mellon has announced plans to hold, transfer and issue the digital currency for its clients.In a memo to staff on Wednesday announcing Rich’s appointment, Goldman said that Rich “will leverage the firm’s capabilities to ensure we can best meet client interest across digital asset classes and technologies,” it said. “As a firm, we believe in the possibility of blockchain technologies, and it is imperative that we continue.”Goldman plans to begin offering investments in digital assets in the second quarter, and is looking at eventually offering a “full spectrum” of such investments “whether that’s through the physical Bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” Rich told CNBC.(Adds details about Bitcoin’s mainstream acceptance starting in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors press companies on human rights in Xinjiang

    A group of religious and socially conscious investors and other funds are ramping up pressure on Western companies over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, highlighting the challenges for brands trying to maintain their business ties amid rising tensions. The group of more than 50 investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said it is in the process of contacting more than 40 companies, including H&M, VF Corp, Hugo Boss and Zara-owner Inditex, requesting more information about their supply chains and urging them to quit situations that could lead to human rights abuses.

  • Credit Suisse Gets Slammed in Credit Markets on Archegos Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s bonds tumbled and the cost to protect its debt against default climbed to the highest since mid-2020, fueled by concern it faces billions of dollars in losses from Archegos Capital Management’s blowup.The spread over Treasuries for the Swiss bank’s 4.875% dollar bonds due in 2045 widened 8.5 basis points, among Tuesday’s worst performances in the investment-grade market, according to Trace.Among the largest global investment banks, Credit Suisse is now deemed riskiest in the eyes of derivatives traders. Its five-year credit-default swaps got up to 74.7 basis points on Tuesday, the highest since July, according to ICE Data Services.The company expects losses from Archegos to run into the billions, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. This could wipe out more than a year of profits for the bank and threaten its stock buyback plans.S&P Global Ratings revised Credit Suisse’s credit outlook to negative from stable on Tuesday.“We believe Credit Suisse can manage potential financial losses due to its strong capitalization and robust underlying earnings, but the incident raises questions about the quality of risk management,” S&P wrote in a press release.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘MMT-Lite’ Is Reshaping Markets and May Get $2 Trillion Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one key takeaway for financial markets after a year of pandemic, it’s that officials now seem predisposed to throwing huge amounts of money at protecting their economies.For some strategists this embrace of ultra-low interest rates and record fiscal spending is becoming a flirtation with Modern Monetary Theory, which says governments can spend heavily when price pressures are low. President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is set to be the next big outlay.Whatever the truth of the claim about MMT, the flood of cheap money is reshaping markets. Pricing models have warped, a new breed of activist retail investor is amassing on forums such as WallStreetBets and Bitcoin is surging. Even the recent hedge fund blowup failed to dispel the liquidity-fueled optimism. The next big shift may be a breakout in inflation, judging by warnings from the likes of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.“What Covid-19 has done is accelerated fiscal policy and fiscal response, and married closer and closer coordination with monetary tools,” said Viktor Shvets, head of Asian strategy with Macquarie Capital Ltd. “It’s not MMT yet, but it comes very close to it. The result is market signals atrophy and deteriorate.”In stocks, day traders flush with stimulus checks and mobilized by “meme” culture have made a mockery of traditional investing rules. Call-option frenzy has eased but remains historically elevated in derivatives markets. Cryptocurrencies have soared atop the tide of cash injections.Government policies that Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, describes as “MMT-lite” are also galvanizing the inflation debate headlined by Summers.Economic SlackHer counter to warnings over price pressures amid the recovery from Covid-19 is that high unemployment shows economies have slack. Market expectations for inflation over the next decade have climbed steeply but remain roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.“We see the COVID-19 crisis as a deflationary shock which enables these ‘MMT-lite’ strategies to be adopted, at least for now,” Nicola said.At the other end of the spectrum are calls to back assets like commodities and gold to hedge inflation risk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists last month said commodities appear to have begun a supercycle of years-long gains.This year’s bond market selloff signaled investor concern that price pressures may force an earlier than expected tapering of stimulus, thereby disappointing MMT proponents like the left wing of Biden’s Democratic party.For Macquarie’s Shvets, investors will continue testing the policy backdrop for weaknesses, but there is no normalization in sight.“Most investors are asking how do we normalize fiscal policy,” he said. “Well you don’t. The only thing that can derail it is if suddenly we have stagflation. But it’s very hard to generate inflation in a world that’s highly leveraged, highly financialized.”With the TideInvestors, meanwhile, are rowing with the tide of global liquidity, which has helped stocks vault about 51% over the past year.“I don’t get too wrapped up in the exact particulars of historic average values when we’re in a totally different zipcode for interest rates,” said Scott Berg, global equities portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “We’re in this crazy weird world -- stay invested, stay in the game.”Officials seem convinced that history will judge global fiscal support of $14 trillion and counting, backed by expansive monetary policy, to be the right response to the crisis. Some veteran market watchers agree.“What we’ll remember is that the benefits of very aggressive policy intervention appeared to vastly outweigh the cost,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.(Updates with Biden’s plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp. is focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer, rather than engaging with potential foreign acquirers and navigating foreign regulatory approvals, according to four people familiar with the matter.The maker of memory chips sees an IPO as the most promising route to realizing value for shareholders, including Toshiba Corp. and Bain Capital, said the people, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Their comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia.The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. The timing for an IPO has slipped because of volatility in the memory-chip market, but stakeholders still believe a public offering is the best option for raising cash and rewarding shareholders, the people said.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Investor appetite for IPOs has surged in recent months, with tech companies such as Coupang Inc. and DoorDash Inc. soaring since their debuts.A Kioxia spokesman said the company won’t comment on speculation, but it would continue to seek the appropriate time for the IPO.Any potential acquisition would face steep regulatory hurdles, which could delay or kill a deal. The Japanese government opposed the sale of Toshiba’s chip business to a foreign buyer three years ago -- a key reason Toshiba and Japan’s Hoya Corp. together took a majority stake in Kioxia.Perhaps more importantly, the Chinese government would have to sign off on any agreement and its regulators are likely to resist letting an American company take over such a valuable business given the rising tensions between the two countries. A key area of dispute between the U.S. and China is the semiconductor industry, which the Trump administration used to punish Chinese tech players such as Huawei Technologies Co.Applied Materials announced earlier this week that it terminated a plan to acquire Kokusai Electric Corp. as it couldn’t get regulatory approval in a timely fashion.Read More: Applied Materials, Kokusai Electric Acquisition Pact TerminatesA deal for Kioxia is unlikely, said one of the people familiar with the matter. The company is not engaged in any acquisition talks, though it’s possible shareholders such as Bain are considering alternatives to an IPO, said another person.It’s not clear whether investors would be able to press Kioxia into a potential buyout. Hynix competes in the memory-chip business so it may be reluctant to see Kioxia fall into the hands of a rival.The Nikkei newspaper reported that Western Digital and Micron had queried Kioxia about a possible acquisition, but the talks fizzled.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England vandalised by Extinction Rebellion activists – live updates

    Manufacturing growth soars to 10-year high Deliveroo marked down by £2bn in one of worst market debuts on record Next raises forecasts as online sales surge Gupta urges creditors not to pull plug on steel empire FTSE 100 climbs Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: A legal sword of Damocles hangs over Europe’s vast bond market Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • One tax break Democrats should grant the wealthy

    There's a good case for eliminating the cap on state and local tax deductions Republicans imposed in 2017.