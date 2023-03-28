U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Techies Launch Deploy: New Tech Talent Hub Matches Fully Vetted Tech Pros with Companies

PR Newswire
·3 min read

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom software development company Alloy Digital has announced the launch of Deploy, a talent solutions firm comprising a community of highly vetted technology professionals. As the name suggests, tech pros are ready for deployment into staff augmentation gigs, or complex, whole team, solution-driven tech transformations.

Deploy is a tech-talent solutions firm and community where everyone in the tech ecosystem can get better at what they do by sharing knowledge, resources, and opportunities.
Companies report the main problem with hiring tech talent is finding candidates who are qualified to do the job. Often, hiring managers have difficulty sorting through candidates who are great versus those who are just good on paper. Deploy aims to solve that problem.

Here's how it works. Employers outline what type of technical talent or project support they need. Deploy then engages its passion point of connecting people and technology. The result is fully vetted matches of tech talent to opportunities. The tech community is afforded opportunities around how they want to work, whether that's part-time, contract, direct-hire, or short-term gigs.

"Our biggest competitive advantage is that we are techies hiring techies," said president and co-founder Chase Morrow. "There are many competitors in the IT staffing space, but few have the technical chops to deliver complex solutions or to technically vet their candidates before sending them to their clients."

The leadership team of Deploy has a distinct combination of experience, with Morrow bringing a wealth of knowledge in tech staffing and HR tech. Matt McKenzie, Alloy Digital founder and tech guru, brings software development expertise and Jake McKenzie, Intermark Group CEO, delivers marketing knowledge.

Deploy's partnership with Alloy Digital, ensures candidates undergo robust technical interviews with some of the best techies around. This vetting process reduces the length of the hiring process, saving hiring managers valuable time.

"Deploy truly listened and found resources who matched the job in both skills and culture," said current client Marty Sampson, director of Web Technologies at Molecular Designs. "Deploy was flexible with the business model to allow me to hire as a contractor initially and convert to full time in the future if I wanted. Deploy has been successful in finding local candidates as well as nearshore candidates. I highly recommend them!"

Although Deploy will focus primarily on software-related positions, it will address anything in the IT space, including but not limited to AR/VR/IoT, BI/Big Data/Cloud, machine learning, web/mobile development, UX/UI, business analysis, and data analytics.

Deploy is already mobilizing talent within several large organizations in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

About Alloy Digital
Alloy Digital builds custom software and digital products, leveraging behavioral science insights that empower its client partners to fearlessly embrace technology to amplify their business. For more information, visit https://alloy.digital.

About Deploy
Founded by entrepreneurs and tech veterans, Deploy is a tech-talent solutions firm and community where everyone in the tech ecosystem can get better at what they do by sharing knowledge, resources, and opportunities. Deploy breaks through the limitations of a typical tech staffing agency to become trusted talent architects offering the best solutions for staff augmentation or deploying full teams of tech talent. For more information visit deployalloy.com.

Media Contact:
Steve Sapka
steve@sapkacomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techies-launch-deploy-new-tech-talent-hub-matches-fully-vetted-tech-pros-with-companies-301782846.html

SOURCE Alloy Digital

